Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring

American Airlines is launching a new direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen starting June 6, 2024, making Denmark more accessible from North America than ever. Consider booking a spring trip to take advantage. You’ll feel the excitement in the air as the long, dark winter at last retreats—those first rays of spring sunshine are a cause for celebration across Scandinavia and a perfect time to explore the Danish capital.
Local Copenhageners head outside as soon as the temps start to rise, catching up with friends over a picnic in a public park, sharing a bottle of wine on a restaurant’s patio, or attending al fresco beer tastings during Beer Week. The city has even gained notoriety around Europe for its outdoor festivities—Distortion, Copenhagen’s biggest street party, draws more than 100,000 visitors to the city during the week that ends with the first Saturday in June.
This itinerary is a treat for your tastebuds, too. It also gets you outdoors in creative ways, including a biking tour with a cycling chef and dinner at a beautiful rooftop garden. You will also tour centuries-old historical sites and venture beyond Copenhagen on two different day trips, taking you to the natural wonders of South Zealand and historic North Zealand. To unlock the perfect itinerary tailored to your specific travel style, take our fun and interactive quiz to reveal your travel personality.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Discover the Royal Copenhagen
One of the most famous spring events in town is the Royal Run, which takes place annually in May or June. The all-inclusive race caters to all levels and is considered the most informal setting to see the Royal Family. So royalists and running enthusiasts should plan their trip around this unique event—you’ll have bragging rights that you’ve run with the King of Denmark.
From the Palace, head across the water to the Royal Danish Opera House for a tour of the modern theater or the Old Stage’s backstage. After so much sightseeing, you’ll be hungry; next, head to Christiansborg Palace, which houses the Danish government, for a traditional lunch of open-faced sandwiches (smørrebrød) at the parliament’s Meyers i Tårnet restaurant. When you’re full, continue to the top of the tower to enjoy the city views.
Day 2:Dining Under Open Sky
Spend the afternoon strolling through Assistens Cemetery, the 250-year-old resting place of the who’s who of Danish history (keep your eye out for Hans Christian Anderson’s gravesite). If you’re traveling in early spring, visit Bispebjerg Cemetery to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom. Nearby, check out the famed gothic cathedral that is Grundtvig’s Church, a rare example of expressionist church architecture.
Grab dinner at Gro Eatery, the restaurant at ØsterGRO’s rooftop farm. Finishing the day with an organic, farm-to-fork meal in a peaceful greenhouse restaurant nestled in lush, green surroundings can’t be beat.
Day 3:Get Out Into Nature Beyond Copenhagen
On the way back to Copenhagen, visit the coastal town of Ishøj to check out the world-famous ARKEN Museum of Contemporary Art. Don’t leave town without heading back out into the great outdoors to look for Oscar, one of six climbable, social media-friendly Forgotten Giant statues “hidden” in the suburbs of Copenhagen. Stumped? There’s a treasure map to help you find it. You might even be enticed to look for all six Giants spread out among Copenhagen’s suburbs.
For dinner back in Copenhagen, head to Kanalhuset, a locals-packed hotspot. The singular “meal of the evening” using the freshest ingredients is served daily at 7 p.m., and a vegetarian alternative is always available.
Day 4:Uncover Royal Gems
Back in town, enjoy an open-faced sandwich picnic lunch at The King’s Garden before strolling the beautiful grounds that include a Hans Christian Andersen statue and exquisite rose gardens. The now-popular public space was laid out in the early 1600s, making it the oldest royal garden in Denmark. Today, the tree-lined paths and sweeping lawns come to life in the spring, when locals celebrate the end of another Scandinavian winter by soaking in the sun.
Save time for touring the adjacent Rosenborg Castle, a 17th-century pleasure palace that houses the Danish royal crowns and the crown jewels that are today at the exclusive disposal of the incumbent queen.
Day 5:Embark on a North Zealand Adventure
When you’ve worked up an appetite, grab a bite to eat at the Værftets Madmarked, a street food market. Located at the shipyard adjacent to the maritime museum, more than 100 food stalls serve a diverse menu of savory international treats in a relaxed setting. Check the calendar—the market often hosts events such as dance parties and live music.
Before you head back to Copenhagen on the eastern shore of the island, spend the night at Hornbækhus. Expect to share a meal with other guests at long community tables, and don’t be shy about jumping into other group activities.
Day 6:Urban Explorations
Now that you’ve stretched your legs, it’s a 30-minute walk from CopenHill to Refshaleøen, where you’ll find Øens Have, a green oasis full of vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers and more. Join the volunteer day on Tuesdays to help maintain the largest urban farm in Scandinavia. It’s a great way to interact with locals and fellow nature-lovers, and a free communal lunch is included.
You’ll also want to browse through the Reffen street food market, which offers more than 50 start-up food stalls and year-round hygge—a relaxing fireside tradition that’s the perfect way to cap your fabulous Copenhagen trip. Don’t get too cozy, though. After Reffen, it’s time to head to the airport and fly home.