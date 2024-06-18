Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring

American Airlines is launching a new direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen starting June 6, 2024, making Denmark more accessible from North America than ever. Consider booking a spring trip to take advantage. You’ll feel the excitement in the air as the long, dark winter at last retreats—those first rays of spring sunshine are a cause for celebration across Scandinavia and a perfect time to explore the Danish capital.

Local Copenhageners head outside as soon as the temps start to rise, catching up with friends over a picnic in a public park, sharing a bottle of wine on a restaurant’s patio, or attending al fresco beer tastings during Beer Week. The city has even gained notoriety around Europe for its outdoor festivities—Distortion, Copenhagen’s biggest street party, draws more than 100,000 visitors to the city during the week that ends with the first Saturday in June.

This itinerary is a treat for your tastebuds, too. It also gets you outdoors in creative ways, including a biking tour with a cycling chef and dinner at a beautiful rooftop garden. You will also tour centuries-old historical sites and venture beyond Copenhagen on two different day trips, taking you to the natural wonders of South Zealand and historic North Zealand. To unlock the perfect itinerary tailored to your specific travel style, take our fun and interactive quiz to reveal your travel personality.