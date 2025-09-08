A 7-Day Road Trip Through Germany’s Cultural Capitals

Precise attention to detail and dedication to craftsmanship are hallmarks of German design. And with artisans and architects creating some of the world’s most distinctive designs—functionally and fashionably—Germany’s reputation as a creative powerhouse is well-deserved. Travelers may be surprised at just how design-forward the country is as they explore some of the most innovative architecture and design of the 20th century, alongside artistry that dates back centuries.

Perhaps most celebrated for its Bauhaus movement, which gave rise to figures such as Mies van der Rohe and Walter Gropius, Germany has dozens of museums dedicated to design, including the Bauhaus Archive in Berlin and the UNESCO-honored Bauhaus Bernau near Berlin. Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt is the city with the world’s largest number of original Bauhaus buildings. Whether you’re a fan of their function-over-form practical aesthetics or fascinating porcelain craftsmanship, you’ll find inspiration on this itinerary through Germany’s design capitals.

Covering the country on a road trip moving clockwise, this journey will take you from Frankfurt, with its New Frankfurt School style (celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026), to nearby Wiesbaden, which features an incredible array of art nouveau architecture. The Frankfurt Rhine-Main metropolitan region has been named the 2026 World Design Capital. After your next stop in Dessau, the heart of Bauhaus country, consider extending your stay with a side trip to Berlin, the epicenter of modern art and design.

From there, head south via Leipzig to Dresden, and stay in nearby Meissen, the home of European porcelain. The tour concludes in the motor city of Stuttgart, home to the world’s first TV tower (celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2026), a postcard-worthy library, and museums dedicated to automotive innovation and design. It’s an adventure into creative thinking that will leave you in awe.