Exploring Sweden’s Nature in Stockholm, Lapland, and West Sweden

This morning you’ll explore Kosterhavet National Park, Sweden’s first and only marine national park, in the northernmost part of the country’s west coast. The area protected by the preserve is unusual in that there are deeper waters off its shores than is typical of Sweden’s other islands. The result is water temperatures and salinity closer to that of the open waters of the North Sea and a remarkable diversity of marine life. Some 200 species have been identified in the park that aren’t found anywhere else in Sweden.You’ll spend the day exploring the islands by land and by sea. As you hike the trails of North and South Koster, you’ll discover a variety of landscapes, including pine forests, meadows, dunes, and beaches, as well as soil that’s unusually rich in lime. Botanists will enjoy spotting some plants that are unique to the area, like the large-leaved lime, one of Sweden’s rarest trees. And birders will want to bring their binoculars and checklists: A variety of ducks, black guillemots, and arctic terns are just a few of the species that nest on the island. Also look for the many harbor seals sunning themselves on the coast and nearby islets: Kosterhavet has the North Sea’s largest population of them.When you’re ready for lunch, Kosters Trädgårdar is both an organic garden and kitchen; produce grown onsite is used in the incredibly fresh salads and other dishes.In the afternoon, explore the islands by kayak; rent one or join a guided tour with a kayking operator in the area. You’ll get a different perspective on the park as you navigate its hidden coves and inlets—plus, it’s easy paddling as there are no strong currents or tidal waters in West Sweden. You’ll float over enormous kelp forests as well as some of the coral reefs that are essential to the islands’ biodiversity. Kayaking also allows a closer look at the harbor seals (just don’t get too close). Plus, you’ll see traces left by humans, who have been part of the ecology of the islands since at least the 14th century, in the form of old fishing encampments and lighthouses. You’ll want to pick up a good map of the islands before you set out. And the park’s Boating in Kosterhavet guide is worth downloading, as it provides an overview of the environment and some safety tips to keep in mind.