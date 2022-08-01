Exploring Sweden’s Nature in Stockholm, Lapland, and West Sweden

If your ideal vacation includes days of hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking among beautiful landscapes of alpine peaks and forests, then Sweden is an obvious choice for your next trip. In fact, you wouldn’t even have to leave Stockholm to find waterways and lakes with crystal clear water: the capital city is home to the world’s first national urban park. This enormous, six-mile long arc of protected land is home to deer, hare, foxes, and a variety of birds that all thrive even within the city limits of Stockholm.

Beyond the capital, pristine wilderness can be found in every region of Sweden. This is a country that is physically larger than California, yet with a quarter of its population—open spaces abound. In 14 days, you’ll only get a small taste of its many varied landscapes. This itinerary includes some of the wildest parts (in the naturalist sense, that is) of Stockholm, its glittering archipelago of islands and the Lapland area above the Arctic Circle, as well as gorgeous Gothenburg and the surrounding area of West Sweden.