7-Day, Off-the-Beaten Path Travel Itinerary in Ireland

After arriving at Shannon Airport in County Clare, hop on Bus 51 from the airport to the city of Galway . Take in the expansive vistas during the two-hour trip, soaking in your first views of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way . Check into The Twelve Hotel for a truly local, three-night stay, and head back into the city to get your blood moving.Walk the city’s cobbled Latin Quarter, named for Galway’s historic ties with Spain, and discover landmarks like the Spanish Arch, St. Nicholas’ Church, and the shop-filled High Street. Breathe in a seaside sunset along the Salthill Promenade, then return to your hotel for a bite at the onsite West Restaurant which draws on local food producers to help support the region and give guests an authentic taste of the West of Ireland.Spend day two touring Galway’s vibrant street art scene, exploring by bike or foot for an eco-friendly way to get around. You’ll find that murals abound, particularly in areas like Newtownsmith near the Hidden Arch, Quay Lane, Upper Abbeygate Street, Salthill Upper, and Father Burke Park. Keep an ear out for live music, both from street buskers and from the many pubs holding traditional music sessions seven days a week. And, if your timing is right, you might just happen upon an event like the Galway International Arts Festival or the Latin Quarter Gin Fest in this celebratory “City of Festivals.”For those seeking historic art, the neo-Gothic Galway Cathedral boasts stained-glass windows and a grand organ, while the Hall of the Red Earl showcases over 11,000 artifacts and medieval structures dating back to the 13th century. Top off your day with an award-winning dinner at Michelin Green-Starred restaurant Kai , renowned for its deliciously seasonal menu and other sustainable practices.