7-Day, Off-the-Beaten Path Travel Itinerary in Ireland

Enjoy your final morning in Killarney town and travel back to Shannon Airport via Bus 300 to Bus 34, enjoying the colorful Irish vistas and perhaps a bit more sightseeing in Limerick where you’ll get your connecting bus. Or, if you’re heading back to Dublin, hop on the Tralee Service train for a straightforward journey back to Dublin Heuston Station.



Prior to returning to the U.S., you’ll go through the U.S. Preclearance process at Shannon or Dublin airport, which helps you to complete customs before departure and simply relish in the memories of your trip when you land.