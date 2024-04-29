Ireland’s Music and Culture Star in This 7-Day, Food-Filled Itinerary

There’s a reason traditional Irish music and poems by Yeats are celebrated the world over. Experience the rich cultural life of Ireland and the landscapes that inspire it for yourself with this itinerary and more deeply understand the island described in songs, craft, and literature. You’ll connect with people upholding their local heritage and traditions by working the land and sea as they produce food and make objects by hand, with plenty of live music along the way.

Over seven days, travel around the west and northwest of Ireland. Scenery ranges from mountains and loughs in County Galway to green forests and fields in County Mayo and County Sligo’s Atlantic beaches and limestone cliffs. Collect and shuck oysters in Clew Bay, and taste local produce at Ashford Castle. See the craft of making wool, including sheepdogs herding flocks, spinning, and weaving. Listen and get lost in the melodies (or sing along) as musicians perform in centuries-old pubs. It’s a journey to find sustenance for the soul as well as enjoy edible bounty.