6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen

A trip to Copenhagen during the summer months means an embarrassment of riches when it comes to enlivening activities and ways to experience the great outdoors. Scandinavians really make the most of their summers, bathing in the waters surrounding the Zealand island on which Copenhagen sits and throwing huge outdoor festivals. Copenhell, the heavy metal fest on the island Refshaleøen and the all-Danish Grøn Koncert series are two big ones nationwide. Within the city limits, Tivoli Gardens hosts a concert every Friday all summer long, and locals light huge community bonfires to celebrate Saint Hans at the end of June.
So, before your trip, check the events calendar. If any of the dazzling one-offs are happening while you’re in Copenhagen (the city’s Pride Week is spectacular, as is its Nordic cuisine-celebrating Copenhagen Cooking festival), make sure to check them out. Plan your trip with ease: American Airlines launches a direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, June 6, 2024, making summertime fun in Denmark much more accessible from North America.
This itinerary lets you make the most out of the longer Danish summer evenings and warm weather with explorations in and outside the capital. You’ll explore picturesque fishing villages, sail the city’s canals, and discover the up-and-coming Danish wine scene. Be sure to toast your summertime adventure in beautiful Copenhagen—the memories from your trip will last a lifetime.
For those savvy travelers who want to ensure every activity they embark on suits their tastes, take our fun and interactive quiz that will create the perfect itinerary tailored to you.
Day 1:Soak Up the Wonders of Copenhagen from the Sea
Take a Hey Captain small group sailing tour of the canals with a local guide—a great option for meeting other travelers and locals alike—or rent a GoBoat and be your own captain. Buy snacks and drinks onboard to add a little hygge, the traditional Danish concept of getting comfy and cozy. Summer days are long in Copenhagen, so stay by the waterside and enjoy a late dinner at the relaxed restaurant and wine bar Nærvær (the cuisine has a Mediterranean flair). After the sun sets, return to your hotel and chill out on its signature rooftop.
Day 2:Explore Vesterbro and its Beer Culture
Walk off your meal on a tour of the Home of Carlsberg museum dedicated to the history of the famous beer brand with highlights including a trip down memory lane of vintage Carlsberg ads. Or go for a beer tour with BeerWalks to explore the world of craft beer instead.
End the night with a multicourse communal dinner at Absalon, a colorful restaurant in a former church back in Vesterbro. This casual, meet-your-neighbors way of eating is popular in Copenhagen and shouldn’t be missed.
Day 3:A Charming Fishing Village Excursion
After your excursion to this idyllic fishing village, go back to Copenhagen and delve further into Danish seafood with a dinner at the hip Fiskebaren in the Meatpacking District. Expect heaps of oysters, sourdough bread with seaweed butter, small plates, and—of course—the freshest fish around.
Day 4:Active and Sustainable Summer Exploration
Before dinner, explore the up-and-coming Nordvest district, a lively and diverse neighborhood that epitomizes Copenhagen’s urban development. As you explore, stop by the low-key and industrial Autopoul for a coffee or aperitif of wine, beer, or cider. Be sure to check out Rentemestervej Street, an upcoming area for design and craft studios, that’s bursting with dynamic street art.
Enjoy dinner and drinks outside at Friheden, an urban hotspot next to a skate park with DJs on the weekends, that serves your choice of a la carte small plates or a three-course pre-fixe menu. Have a leisurely al fresco dinner, soaking in the warm summer air. Make time to explore Superkilen, a nearby public park featuring fountains, sculptures, and other elements from around the world that reflect the global currents of the surrounding neighborhood.
Day 5:Beach Day in North Zealand
Continue north to Rungsted Harbor to see the Karen Blixen Museum and her beautiful garden. Once the retreat of this acclaimed author, the home now houses a bird sanctuary in addition to the museum. There’s also a café where you can grab a bite to eat before heading back to bustling Copenhagen. Named after the writer’s cherished housekeeper, Caroline Carlsen, the all-day eatery serves homemade food, coffee, tea, and wine.
Day 6:Explore the Danish Wine Scene
Serious oenophiles should leave Copenhagen and head out to wine country for a winery tour. North Zealand’s award-winning Ørby Vinyard is one stand-out (among many). After the tour, dine at the winery’s fantastic café/restaurant, and purchase your favorite bottles of delicious, organic wine—the perfect souvenir to remind you of your fabulous Danish adventures.