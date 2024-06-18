6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen

A trip to Copenhagen during the summer months means an embarrassment of riches when it comes to enlivening activities and ways to experience the great outdoors. Scandinavians really make the most of their summers, bathing in the waters surrounding the Zealand island on which Copenhagen sits and throwing huge outdoor festivals. Copenhell, the heavy metal fest on the island Refshaleøen and the all-Danish Grøn Koncert series are two big ones nationwide. Within the city limits, Tivoli Gardens hosts a concert every Friday all summer long, and locals light huge community bonfires to celebrate Saint Hans at the end of June.

So, before your trip, check the events calendar. If any of the dazzling one-offs are happening while you’re in Copenhagen (the city’s Pride Week is spectacular, as is its Nordic cuisine-celebrating Copenhagen Cooking festival), make sure to check them out. Plan your trip with ease: American Airlines launches a direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, June 6, 2024, making summertime fun in Denmark much more accessible from North America.

This itinerary lets you make the most out of the longer Danish summer evenings and warm weather with explorations in and outside the capital. You’ll explore picturesque fishing villages, sail the city’s canals, and discover the up-and-coming Danish wine scene. Be sure to toast your summertime adventure in beautiful Copenhagen—the memories from your trip will last a lifetime.

