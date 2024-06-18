A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen

Fall is the time of year when Danes truly start embracing hygge, the concept of bringing a cozy element to everything they do. Copenhagen’s fall foliage makes a beautiful backdrop as you learn this comfort-filled way of life and explore the best artful and delicious experiences in and outside of Copenhagen.
Plan to be there in early October if you’re drawn to Culture Night—a one-night celebration of art and culture that takes place in more than 200 museums, theaters, and parks across the city—or in late October when Copenhagen’s prized Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park, gets completely tricked out for Halloween. Later into November or December, travelers can experience the romance and allure of Scandinavian’s ultra-short days and early sunsets.
Plus, American Airlines will get you there with ease. To unlock a personalized itinerary based on your travel style, take our fun and interactive quiz that will plan a trip just for you according to your travel personality.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Visit Danish Design Museums—and Shop
Danish design is known worldwide for its distinctly clean minimalism, making a first stop at the TAKT flagship store a must. Wander the showroom to admire the beautifully repurposed and sustainable furniture shipped across the globe. After seeing the modern interpretation of the timeless quality of Danish design, head to Design Museum Denmark to learn its history.
Eat dinner at the highly decorated Admiralgade 26, which focuses on vegetarian and seafood small plates with wine pairings. The menu has a Japanese flair to it. Check the schedule before you go—the restaurant throws regular community dining nights, a popular style with locals.
Day 2:Explore Art, Sculpture, and History at Copenhagen Museums
Visit the art and sculpture museum, Glyptoteket, with archeological and historical objects spanning 6,000 years. Linger over cake and coffee in the museum’s dreamy Winter Garden, a confection of palm trees and artworks beneath a glass ceiling. Then explore The National Museum to learn about the Danish Vikings.
Fall is a fun time to spend an evening at Copenhagen’s world-renowned Tivoli Gardens, which celebrates Halloween in style from mid-October to the start of November. The fairy tale–like amusement park is packed with thrills and seasonal treats at outdoor food stands—save room for dinner at any of the park’s more than 60 restaurants.
Day 3:Go to the Viking Museum in Roskilde
You’ll even feast like a Viking here. Enjoy a late lunch of new Nordic Viking food—fashioned out of raw ingredients used by the Vikings, such as angelica, sea buckthorn, and pearl barley—at the museum’s café, Café Knarr. Then take a stroll along the city’s cobbled streets to the Gothic Roskilde Cathedral, the mausoleum of the Danish royal family since the 15th century. After soaking in all the fascinating history, it’s time to head back and enjoy the evening in Copenhagen.
Day 4:Shop for Design in Østerbro
You’ll also want to check out Den Frie Centre of Contemporary Art and get some shopping in, too. Hit up Oliver Gustav for distinctive designs and browse the excellent vintage stores around the Rosenvænget district. If you get hungry, there’s stellar vegan food at the sustainably minded Bistro Lupa. Or try French cuisine at Le Saint Jacques or New Asian food at Kappo Andō. The homemade ice cream at Østerberg is a must too.
Another option for today is to head to the hip Refshaleøen to explore Copenhagen Contemporary. Afterward, admire the bread and dig into one of the pastries from Lille Bakery.
When it’s time for dinner, experience the New Nordic Manifesto in Copenhagen by visiting one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants that have flourished since the milestone restaurant Noma put Danish fine dining on the map.
Day 5:Stay in Dragsholm Castle in Zealand
Rumored to be haunted by many ghosts, the castle is in Odsherred UNESCO Global Geopark and boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant that’s a destination in its own right. If you’re there on a weekend, pick up a few souvenir bottles of Danish wine or artisanal delicacies at the castle’s Food House—your flight home is coming right up, and you’ll want to remember your fabulous trip.
While you’re there, head just 30 minutes north to the open-to-the-public Anneberg Kulturpark, an artists’ enclave in an idyllic forest setting with views of a fjord. The space is home to a three-floor Artist Wing where 35 contemporary artists create and display their artworks in exhibitions. There are also two on-site museums, the Cultural History Museum and the Psychiatric Museum (the space was once a psychiatric hospital). For lunch, enjoy MOTA, a Michelin-starred restaurant that makes excellent use of hyper-local ingredients in creative dishes on its set menu that showcases seasonal veggies and seafood. After a day surrounded by art and artists, you’ll be energized for your trip home.