A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen

Fall is the time of year when Danes truly start embracing hygge, the concept of bringing a cozy element to everything they do. Copenhagen’s fall foliage makes a beautiful backdrop as you learn this comfort-filled way of life and explore the best artful and delicious experiences in and outside of Copenhagen.

Plan to be there in early October if you’re drawn to Culture Night—a one-night celebration of art and culture that takes place in more than 200 museums, theaters, and parks across the city—or in late October when Copenhagen’s prized Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park, gets completely tricked out for Halloween. Later into November or December, travelers can experience the romance and allure of Scandinavian’s ultra-short days and early sunsets.

Plus, American Airlines will get you there with ease. For travel in other times of the year, a new direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen launches June 6, 2024, and makes getting to Denmark from North America smoother than ever before.