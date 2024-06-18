JOURNEYS

A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen

Get in touch with your inner Viking when you sail on a Viking ship and check out archeological objects on this itinerary including an overnight in an 800-year-old castle.

Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark

Take in the fall foliage at Rosenborg Castle

Photo by Kim Wyon

Fall is the time of year when Danes truly start embracing hygge, the concept of bringing a cozy element to everything they do. Copenhagen’s fall foliage makes a beautiful backdrop as you learn this comfort-filled way of life and explore the best artful and delicious experiences in and outside of Copenhagen.

Plan to be there in early October if you’re drawn to Culture Night—a one-night celebration of art and culture that takes place in more than 200 museums, theaters, and parks across the city—or in late October when Copenhagen’s prized Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park, gets completely tricked out for Halloween. Later into November or December, travelers can experience the romance and allure of Scandinavian’s ultra-short days and early sunsets.

Plus, American Airlines will get you there with ease. For travel in other times of the year, a new direct route from Philadelphia to Copenhagen launches June 6, 2024, and makes getting to Denmark from North America smoother than ever before.

Itinerary

The white Dragsholm Castle surrounded by deep green foliage and water in Zealand, Denmark

Trip Highlight

Travel Like a Royal

Spend a night at one of Denmark’s oldest castles, Dragsholm Castle, dating back more than 800 years. Come hungry because its restaurant, Dragsholm Slot Gourmet, has a Michelin star.
Logos of VisitCopenhagen and VisitDenmark

Trip Designer

VisitCopenhagen and VisitDenmark

VisitCopenhagen and VisitDenmark welcome all travelers to the vibrant Danish capital of Copenhagen and the wonders beyond. With the new American Airlines route direct from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, traveling to explore The Land of Everyday Wonder has never been easier.
Woden mid century modern chairs on display at Design Museum Denmark in Copenhagen

Take in the incredible works on display at Design Museum Denmark

Photo by Kim Wyon

Day 1:Visit Danish Design Museums—and Shop

Head directly to the centrally located Hotel Kong Arthur. After you’ve checked into your bright and welcoming room, take a walk around the lakes and enjoy the fall foliage. There’s nothing like crisp, fall air to shake off any jet lag.

Danish design is known worldwide for its distinctly clean minimalism, making a first stop at the TAKT flagship store a must. Wander the showroom to admire the beautifully repurposed and sustainable furniture shipped across the globe. After seeing the modern interpretation of the timeless quality of Danish design, head to Design Museum Denmark to learn its history.

Eat dinner at the highly decorated Admiralgade 26, which focuses on vegetarian and seafood small plates with wine pairings. The menu has a Japanese flair to it. Check the schedule before you go—the restaurant throws regular community dining nights, a popular style with locals.
A marble sculpture of women and children set in a body of water at the Glyptoteket museum in Copenhagen, Denmark

See the sculptures on view at the Glyptoteket

Photo by Daniel Rasmussen

Day 2:Explore Art, Sculpture, and History at Copenhagen Museums

Breakfast at Hotel Kong Arthur is not to be missed. Dig into a buffet of exquisite bread, organic meats, and other Nordic-style treats (vegetarian options are available), all sustainable and made using only the best local ingredients.

Visit the art and sculpture museum, Glyptoteket, with archeological and historical objects spanning 6,000 years. Linger over cake and coffee in the museum’s dreamy Winter Garden, a confection of palm trees and artworks beneath a glass ceiling. Then explore The National Museum to learn about the Danish Vikings.

Fall is a fun time to spend an evening at Copenhagen’s world-renowned Tivoli Gardens, which celebrates Halloween in style from mid-October to the start of November. The fairy tale–like amusement park is packed with thrills and seasonal treats at outdoor food stands—save room for dinner at any of the park’s more than 60 restaurants.
People rowing with long ores on an 11th-century traditional Nordic boat in Roskilde, Denmark

An 11th-century traditional Nordic boat

Courtesy of Werner Karrasch/The Viking Ship Museum, Denmark

Day 3:Go to the Viking Museum in Roskilde

Take the 30-minute train ride to the historic Roskilde to visit the Viking Ship Museum. The permanent exhibition there displays the Skuldelev ships, five original Viking ships that were excavated nearby. If you visit before September 30, 2024, you can sail in one of the museum’s traditional Nordic boats from the 11th century.

You’ll even feast like a Viking here. Enjoy a late lunch of new Nordic Viking food—fashioned out of raw ingredients used by the Vikings, such as angelica, sea buckthorn, and pearl barley—at the museum’s café, Café Knarr. Then take a stroll along the city’s cobbled streets to the Gothic Roskilde Cathedral, the mausoleum of the Danish royal family since the 15th century. After soaking in all the fascinating history, it’s time to head back and enjoy the evening in Copenhagen.
The decorative orange-pink brick and pale stone facade of the National Gallery – SMK in Copenhagen, Denmark

Visit Denmark’s largest art museum, The National Gallery – SMK.

Courtesy of Daniel Rasmussen/VisitCopenhagen

Day 4:Shop for Design in Østerbro

Take the metro to the stylish neighborhood of Østerbro, home to Copenhagen’s most exclusive design stores and the National Gallery – SMK, Denmark’s largest art gallery with an outstanding collection of Danish and international works. After taking a spin around the museum, stop for a tasty treat from Juno the Bakery, known for its iconic cardamom rolls.

You’ll also want to check out Den Frie Centre of Contemporary Art and get some shopping in, too. Hit up Oliver Gustav for distinctive designs and browse the excellent vintage stores around the Rosenvænget district. If you get hungry, there’s stellar vegan food at the sustainably minded Bistro Lupa. Or try French cuisine at Le Saint Jacques or New Asian food at Kappo Andō. The homemade ice cream at Østerberg is a must too.

Another option for today is to head to the hip Refshaleøen to explore Copenhagen Contemporary. Afterward, admire the bread and dig into one of the pastries from Lille Bakery.

When it’s time for dinner, experience the New Nordic Manifesto in Copenhagen by visiting one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants that have flourished since the milestone restaurant Noma put Danish fine dining on the map.
The white Dragsholm Castle surrounded by deep green foliage and water in Zealand, Denmark

The picturesque Dragsholm Castle

Photo by Kim Wyon

Day 5:Stay in Dragsholm Castle in Zealand

Your last day will be an overnight stay at the opulent Dragsholm Castle (about a 60-minute drive) on the western side of Zealand. The castle is one of Denmark’s oldest, dating back more than 800 years. Lunch at the hotel’s bistro and spend the afternoon exploring the castle’s halls, salons, and herb garden on a tour that’s exclusive to guests.

Rumored to be haunted by many ghosts, the castle is in Odsherred UNESCO Global Geopark and boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant that’s a destination in its own right. If you’re there on a weekend, pick up a few souvenir bottles of Danish wine or artisanal delicacies at the castle’s Food House—your flight home is coming right up, and you’ll want to remember your fabulous trip.

While you’re there, head just 30 minutes north to the open-to-the-public Anneberg Kulturpark, an artists’ enclave in an idyllic forest setting with views of a fjord. The space is home to a three-floor Artist Wing where 35 contemporary artists create and display their artworks in exhibitions. There are also two on-site museums, the Cultural History Museum and the Psychiatric Museum (the space was once a psychiatric hospital). For lunch, enjoy MOTA, a Michelin-starred restaurant that makes excellent use of hyper-local ingredients in creative dishes on its set menu that showcases seasonal veggies and seafood. After a day surrounded by art and artists, you’ll be energized for your trip home.
