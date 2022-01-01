Brussels Airlines, a member of Lufthansa Group and the Star Alliance, is the Belgian airline that offers the widest choice of flights to and from the de facto capital of the European Union: Brussels. The company has more than 3,500 employees and 50 aircraft operating some 300 flights daily, connecting Brussels with more than 90 European and African destinations, as well as three destinations in North America (New York JFK, Washington D.C., and Toronto). Long-haul flights feature an all-new Business Class—complete with full flatbeds and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment—as well as a brand-new Economy Class with ergonomic seats and individual inflight entertainment touchscreens. There’s never been a better time to experience why Brussels Airlines is truly a boutique hotel in the air.