6 Art-Filled Days in Germany by Train

Art plays an integral role in Germany’s cultural life. In even the smallest cities, you’ll find museums with extraordinary collections. From the Middle Ages to today, whatever era of art is your favorite, a wealth of options will delight your creative senses.

Make the most of Germany’s cultural offerings with this six-day city tour of the country’s art capitals by train. Kick off your trip in Frankfurt, home to the Museum Embankment, before moving on to the art nouveau capital of Wiesbaden and taking in the abstract art at Museum Reinhard Ernst. Go on a walking tour of street art in Cologne’s creative Ehrenfeld district, then visit Kunstsammlung NRW’s renowned post-war art collection in Düsseldorf. Zip over to Leipzig, with its lively contemporary art scene, and onto Berlin, the country’s cultural capital, with galleries featuring up-and-coming artists from around the globe. If you have the time, consider adding a day to visit the Dresden State Art Collections and its Old Masters Picture Gallery.

Check the events calendar before you go and plan your trip around the Ruhrtriennale arts festival, which takes place once every three years, or a show at Berlin’s Friedrichstadtpalast. The venue features the world’s largest stage and extraordinary stage design, complete with elaborate costumes and booming music.

For the more low-key traveler, consider a traditional art venue like Frankfurt’s Städel Museum or head out on a walking tour of Brandenburg to check out its augmented-reality art trail and sculpture park. Easily accessible from the international airports in Berlin and Frankfurt and by train, this itinerary lets you leave the rental car behind as you explore Germany’s rich art scene.