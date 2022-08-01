Discover the Wild Beauty of West Sweden

The stretch of Sweden’s coastline that begins at Gothenburg and heads north is wild country that’s infused with forests and peppered with islands. Some of these islands are topped by centuries-old fortresses and their shores dotted with stately resorts; others are home to colonies of seals that number in the thousands; and hundreds upon hundreds of them are dramatic, uninhabited rocky outcroppings. Go in summer and you won’t want to miss swimming in the warm saltwater.

Head inland, and amidst the dense flora you’ll find two of Sweden’s largest lakes, as well as surprises—like an art center in a former paper factory. Whichever road you follow here, you’ll wind your way past stands of centuries’ old trees and charming villages. Of course, this being Sweden, you can also expect cafés waiting to serve you a cup of fresh, hot coffee and a cinnamon or cardamom bun still warm from the oven.

The nine-day itinerary here begins in the lively city of Gothenburg and then explores much of the coast nearby, stopping at some of the area’s most picturesque towns and islands. You’ll then head inland, where you can choose from unique overnight accommodations (a room in a grain silo, anyone?). It’s a week in a part of Sweden that few Americans know, making for a trip that you’ll never forget.