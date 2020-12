Buon Appetito in the Umbrian and Tuscan Countryside

Tuscany and lesser-known Umbria are two of Italy’s most beautiful—and bountiful—regions. Sitting next to each other in the center of Italy, both boast cypress trees, olive groves, medieval hill towns, and vineyards galore. That said, both are also famous for their fantastic food and wine.On this 11-day tour , you’ll soak up Rome’s passionate street culture and then travel to the laid-back Umbrian region to wander the cobbled lanes of Orvieto. You’ll ogle the medieval fortress in Spigeto and get an Umbrian cooking lesson inside of a 16th-century farmhouse. Next, you’ll be whisked to Montefalco and sip the region’s most prized wine, Sagrantino, and visit a family-run frantoio (olive presser). The beauty of Assisi will simply beguile you, and then it’s on to Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia region where more wine tasting awaits. Feast on Tuscan cuisine and world-class art in Florence, and then explore the charming Tuscan villages of Siena, Monteriggioni, San Gimignano, and Volterra.