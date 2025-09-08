5 Days of Family Fun in Germany

Fast trains with toddler-friendly compartments, museums that are welcoming to families, and an abundance of parks make traveling with kids easy in Germany. This five-day itinerary focuses on the western part of the country to minimize travel time for an ideal intergenerational trip that combines the old and the new—and allows for plenty of downtime.

Kicking off the trip in Frankfurt to see dinosaur skeletons, you’ll go to amusement parks and museums near Bonn before ending in Stuttgart, home to automotive innovation and a combined zoo and botanical garden. Find out how chocolate is made, learn about Germany’s Olympic athletes, or check out the story of the Neanderthals in the Rhineland. Whatever your kids are into, there’s something fun for everyone.