5 Days of Family Fun in Germany

Traveling with kids of all ages? You’ll love this itinerary, full of everything from playful museums to entertaining cultural events in Germany.

Neukirchen Castle

Neukirchen Castle

Courtesy of German National Tourist Board/Francesco Carovillano

Fast trains with toddler-friendly compartments, museums that are welcoming to families, and an abundance of parks make traveling with kids easy in Germany. This five-day itinerary focuses on the western part of the country to minimize travel time for an ideal intergenerational trip that combines the old and the new—and allows for plenty of downtime.

Kicking off the trip in Frankfurt to see dinosaur skeletons, you’ll go to amusement parks and museums near Bonn before ending in Stuttgart, home to automotive innovation and a combined zoo and botanical garden. Find out how chocolate is made, learn about Germany’s Olympic athletes, or check out the story of the Neanderthals in the Rhineland. Whatever your kids are into, there’s something fun for everyone.

Itinerary

Brühl’s UNESCO Castles

Trip Highlight

Brühl’s UNESCO Castles

The Augustusburg and Falkenlust Palaces, located in the countryside between Bonn and Cologne, are rococo masterpieces originally designed for an archbishop in the 18th century. Augustusburg, the larger of the two, later received foreign dignitaries. Take a tour to learn more about the art, architecture, and other elements that make this a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The exterior of the Senckenberg Natural History Museum featuring a dinosaur.

Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Natural History Museum

Courtesy of the German National Tourist Board/Isabel Pacini

Day 1Visit Frankfurt’s Experiminta Museum or Senckenberg Natural History Museum

Explore Frankfurt’s reconstructed New Old Town, a highlight of the city where historical façades were faithfully rebuilt after World War II, before stopping by one of the dozens of museums here. Try the Struwwelpeter Museum with young kids who are familiar with the mischievous comic book character. Or head to the Senckenberg Natural History Museum, a family favorite featuring life-sized dinosaur skeletons and fascinating exhibits on biodiversity and evolution. The hands-on science museum, Experiminta, is an interactive way to keep kids engaged. Alternatively, take your teen to the German Film Institute, located on the Museum Embankment.

Then, hop on a fast train to Bonn, the former capital and home to the German History Museum, where admission is always complimentary. It’s a great introduction to understanding Germany’s complex history.
A man dipping wafers in melted chocolate.

Cologne’s Chocolate Museum

Courtesy of German National Tourism Board/Ralph Sondermann

Day 2Castles in Brühl and Cologne’s Chocolate Museum

While amusement park enthusiasts will find their thrills on a stopover at Phantasialand, featuring carousels and roller coasters, quieter excitement awaits with a tour of the nearby UNESCO-listed castles in Brühl. It features picturesque gardens that connect a smaller hunting lodge to the main palace, where state receptions for dignitaries were held during the Cold War, when Bonn served as the country’s capital. Both buildings are well worth a guided tour, where you can see relics from every era and gain insight into the original architecture and stylings that date to 1725.

From there, a brief ride on the regional train will take you to Cologne, with its Roman ruins and stunning Gothic cathedral. Grab some sweet samples at the Chocolate Museum, a favorite of adults and kids alike, and wrap your night with a locally brewed Kölsch and traditional brewery fare at nearby Heumarkt square.
Neanderthal figurines in Mettmann’s Neanderthal Museum

At Mettmann’s Neanderthal Museum, kids can learn about the region’s prehistoric era.

Courtesy of Tourismus NRW e.V.

Day 3See the Neanderthal Museum and Münster

Start your day with a quick train ride through Germany’s largest state, and you’ll have your pick of options to keep the kids entertained. Travel north to Mettmann, near Düsseldorf, and take in the natural beauty with a trip to the woodlands and moors, which created ideal conditions for preserving ancient history. Step back in time to over four million years ago at the Neanderthal Museum and discover the origins of human history.

In Münster, dinosaurs reign supreme at the LWL-Museum of Natural History. Continue to the all-weather zoo and see animals from around the world, including cheetahs, elephants, and meerkats. Or drive about 22 miles to nearby Nordkirchen to tour the Nordkirchen Castle, known as the “Westphalian Versailles” thanks to its impressive garden landscape, magnificent hall, and gorgeous high baroque chapel. Finish your day with traditional German cuisine, including kid-friendly favorites such as schnitzel, spätzle, or kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes).
Wilhelma Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Visit the Wilhelma Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Courtesy of German National Tourism Board/Sarah Schmid

Day 4Ride the Train to Stuttgart

The longest train ride of the trip takes you along the Rhine and Moselle rivers on the way to Stuttgart. It’s one of the most beautiful rail routes in the country, where you’ll see terraced vineyards and rolling hills.

After landing at the busy train station, get your bearings with a walk through the pedestrianized inner city. Take in the magnificent Neues Schloss, a castle in the heart of Stuttgart, at the Palace Square (Schlossplatz), a central meeting point where you can stroll and picnic.

Check out the postcard-worthy library or hike to Karlshöhe, the city’s highest point, to get a panoramic view. For dinner, try Schwäbsiche dumplings, known as maultaschen, a specialty beloved by all ages. Adults can pair it with a glass of locally grown wine.

With an action-packed calendar, Stuttgart may also be hosting a festival, depending on your timing. Arrive in late September or early October to attend the Wasen Stuttgart Festival (Stuttgart Beer Festival), a popular event for families that will give you a taste of local culture.
Mercedes-Benz racing cars

Inside the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart

Courtesy of German National Tourist Board/Thomas Niedermüller

Day 5Go to Stuttgart’s Porsche or Mercedes-Benz Museums and the Wilhelma Zoo and Botanic Gardens

Wrap up your tour of Stuttgart with a day at the races—or at least a peek inside the racecars that have made it a motor city. Visit the Porsche Museum, which showcases models from throughout the years, or the incredibly designed Mercedes-Benz Museum.

You can also combine a visit to one of the museums with a trip to the Wilhelma, a zoo close to the Mercedes-Benz Museum and to visitors’ hearts. The second largest zoo in Germany, it features buildings designed in Moorish style for King Wilhelm in the 19th century and botanical gardens that are home to Europe’s largest magnolia grove. It’s a family-friendly outing that will have something for everyone.
