5 Days of Family Fun in Germany

Fast trains with toddler-friendly compartments, museums that are welcoming to families, and an abundance of parks make traveling with kids easy in Germany. This five-day itinerary focuses on the western part of the country to minimize travel time for an ideal intergenerational trip that combines the old and the new—and allows for plenty of downtime.
Kicking off the trip in Frankfurt to see dinosaur skeletons, you’ll go to amusement parks and museums near Bonn before ending in Stuttgart, home to automotive innovation and a combined zoo and botanical garden. Find out how chocolate is made, learn about Germany’s Olympic athletes, or check out the story of the Neanderthals in the Rhineland. Whatever your kids are into, there’s something fun for everyone.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Visit Frankfurt’s Experiminta Museum or Senckenberg Natural History Museum
Then, hop on a fast train to Bonn, the former capital and home to the German History Museum, where admission is always complimentary. It’s a great introduction to understanding Germany’s complex history.
Day 2Castles in Brühl and Cologne’s Chocolate Museum
From there, a brief ride on the regional train will take you to Cologne, with its Roman ruins and stunning Gothic cathedral. Grab some sweet samples at the Chocolate Museum, a favorite of adults and kids alike, and wrap your night with a locally brewed Kölsch and traditional brewery fare at nearby Heumarkt square.
Day 3See the Neanderthal Museum and Münster
In Münster, dinosaurs reign supreme at the LWL-Museum of Natural History. Continue to the all-weather zoo and see animals from around the world, including cheetahs, elephants, and meerkats. Or drive about 22 miles to nearby Nordkirchen to tour the Nordkirchen Castle, known as the “Westphalian Versailles” thanks to its impressive garden landscape, magnificent hall, and gorgeous high baroque chapel. Finish your day with traditional German cuisine, including kid-friendly favorites such as schnitzel, spätzle, or kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes).
Day 4Ride the Train to Stuttgart
After landing at the busy train station, get your bearings with a walk through the pedestrianized inner city. Take in the magnificent Neues Schloss, a castle in the heart of Stuttgart, at the Palace Square (Schlossplatz), a central meeting point where you can stroll and picnic.
Check out the postcard-worthy library or hike to Karlshöhe, the city’s highest point, to get a panoramic view. For dinner, try Schwäbsiche dumplings, known as maultaschen, a specialty beloved by all ages. Adults can pair it with a glass of locally grown wine.
With an action-packed calendar, Stuttgart may also be hosting a festival, depending on your timing. Arrive in late September or early October to attend the Wasen Stuttgart Festival (Stuttgart Beer Festival), a popular event for families that will give you a taste of local culture.
Day 5Go to Stuttgart’s Porsche or Mercedes-Benz Museums and the Wilhelma Zoo and Botanic Gardens
You can also combine a visit to one of the museums with a trip to the Wilhelma, a zoo close to the Mercedes-Benz Museum and to visitors’ hearts. The second largest zoo in Germany, it features buildings designed in Moorish style for King Wilhelm in the 19th century and botanical gardens that are home to Europe’s largest magnolia grove. It’s a family-friendly outing that will have something for everyone.