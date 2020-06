A Culinary Tour of West Sweden

Day 1

Arrive in Gothenburg

You’ll land this morning in Gothenburg, on Sweden’s western coast—a bustling, cosmopolitan city that’s also a peaceful seaside enclave, thanks to its many parks and charming islands. The country’s second-largest city has long been oriented towards the sea; the very reason it was founded in the 17th century was so Sweden could have a port on the North Sea, with access to the Atlantic. For centuries, fishing ships have crowded its harbor, and one place see the results of their efforts is at Saluhallen—a visually stunning food hall that’s been in operation since 1888. A swirl of aromas envelops you as you walk under its barrel-vaulted glass ceiling: Beyond fish, you’ll find specialty stores of all kinds, selling everything from baked goods to reindeer and Swedish blueberries.Then you’ll want to sample some of that fresh fish, by savoring a meal at one of the city’s excellent seafood restaurants. One of the most acclaimed is Restaurant Vrå , which combines Nordic and Japanese flavors in ingenious ways. Oysters are hand-picked by divers and the fish comes straight from the source; it’s all served in a cozy space inside a building that was once the city’s post office. Or book a table at another celebrated restaurant, SK Mat & Människor, which pays tribute to the heritage of Swedish cuisine by serving inventive, contemporary dishes with local ingredients in an intimate space with an open kitchen. Also, the team behind Huggorm has occasional pop-up restaurants serving unforgettable multi-course meals focused on seafood. They’re much anticipated and book up quickly, so keep an eye out.Gothenburg offers more than just excellent food, of course. Haga, once a suburb of the city but long ago absorbed into it, delivers charm in spades along its cobblestoned streets, with traditional preserved wooden homes and cozy cafes. It’s an ideal area to stroll and window shop, stopping off for fika (a sweet treat paired with coffee) along the way. And be sure to visit the Botanical Gardens, where a dazzling collection of some 16,000 plant species stretch across more than 400 acres. Colorful orchids, lush greenhouses, and a calming rock garden and waterfall make for a relaxing experience full of visual excitement.At the end of the day, enjoy the sweeping views from your room at the Upper House , a 53-room hotel atop the Gothia Towers that exudes a contemporary, understated elegance. Go for a swim in the hotel’s outdoor glass-bottomed pool that also features views out across this delightful city, then begin your evening in the hotel’s bar, with a glass of champagne and oysters. You could also opt for the eye-popping Dorsia Hotel , a 37-room property in the heart of historic Gothenburg. Timeless elegance comes to life among the dark-colored walls, velvety drapes, and bold accents, immersing you in a world that feels ancient and modern, as well as sexy and homey all at once.