8-Day Tour of Germany’s Castles and Classics

Full of old-world charm, this castle-hopping itinerary through eastern Germany is heavy on cultural classics. Traverse the countryside around Berlin, stop for churches that made history in Leipzig, and see the impressive craftsmanship of Europe’s first porcelain manufacturer MEISSEN outside Dresden. Taste history in the wine-growing region of Saale-Unstrut and take in the architecture, stained glass, and sculptures of the UNESCO-listed Naumburg Cathedral, one of the most significant cultural monuments of the High Middle Ages.
With Berlin as both start and finish line, it’s easy to add on a few days for the cosmopolitan capital. You might also consider extending your stay in Dresden to give yourself more time with the stunning state art collection. This eight-stop trip is light on driving, allowing you more time to soak it all in.
Day 1Explore Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin
Peer inside the palace, a reconstruction of the favorite summer residence of the Hohenzollern, and admire the extensive art and exquisite porcelain collection. Meander through the gardens before heading into the neighborhood to explore the many antiques stores before wrapping up your day with a glass of German Riesling and a schnitzel or, for a less formal end to the day, a stroll with a currywurst in hand.
Day 2Visit the Zwinger in Dresden
While in the Old Town, take in the Zwinger, a masterpiece of late baroque architecture built in the 18th century. Inside, you’ll find the Dresden State Art Collections, with works by Raphael, Rembrandt, and Vermeer inside an Old Masters Picture Gallery, along with old Meissen porcelain masterpieces, and the Royal Cabinet of Mathematical and Physical Instruments.
Continue your walk along the Elbe to take in the splendid architecture along Brühl’s Terrasse, where European porcelain was invented in 1708, before popping into the city to see the newly reconstructed Frauenkirche. Grab a Sächsischer Sauerbraten for a hearty meat-and-potatoes dinner, then close out the day with a visit to the magnificent Semperoper.
Day 3Check Out MEISSEN Theme World
Most famous for its porcelain—Europe’s first and finest—the town is home to the MEISSEN Porcelain Manufactory and Theme World, which offers a fascinating glimpse into centuries of craftsmanship and the chance to paint your own porcelain. With more than 33,000 pieces, the museum has the world’s largest porcelain collection.
Enjoy a more interactive experience by taking part in a demonstration workshop, where you’ll learn how to combine traditional artistry with modern aesthetics and design. Although the secret to the manufacturer’s exquisite craftsmanship has been kept for 300 years, you can learn about the role this refined porcelain has played in the region and see how artisans have trained over generations before painting your own designs on a mug. Visit the flagship store before heading to the Albrechtsburg Castle, the first site of MEISSEN porcelain production and the oldest castle in Germany.
Day 4Go to the Bach Museum in Leipzig
Wander into the St. Nikolai Church, the oldest and largest church in Leipzig. Famed as the venue where many of Bach’s early performances took place, including the St. John Passion (1724) and the Christmas Oratorio (1734-35), the St. Nicholas Church was also the site of Germany’s Peaceful Revolution in 1989, which led to the reunification of Germany and Europe.
If you’re there in October, plan to attend the annual commemoration of the Peaceful Revolution, which features light installations as part of the Leipzig Festival of Lights, taking place on October 9 each year. Or join in the yearly remembrance of Elbe Day on April 25, which honors the “Handshake of Torgau,” when Allied U.S. troops shook hands with the U.S.S.R. army on the bridge spanning the Elbe River in 1945.
Nearby, Hartenfels Castle in Torgau, the only surviving castle from the German early Renaissance, has what’s thought to be the world’s first Protestant church building. At the heart of the Reformation in 1544, Martin Luther himself inaugurated the church. Today, it’s full of architectural wonders, including a magnificent first-of-its-kind spiral staircase.
Day 5Attend a Händel Performance in Halle
A unique masterpiece of medieval architecture combining Romanesque and Gothic Styles, it represents the cultural and artistic peak of the European High Middle Ages. Step inside for a tour to see the three-sided altarpiece of Mary, created by Lucas Cranach in 1519, and the famous, iconic figure of Uta. Enjoy a stroll through the village before continuing to nearby Halle (Saale), with its intact city center and old-world charm.
Music lovers can visit the Händel-Haus, birthplace of the baroque composer Händel, or even plan their trip around the annual Händel Festival, which celebrates his legacy with a series of concerts, operas, and events. Check out the 300-year-old organ at the Church of St. Mary before going on the Feininger walking tour, which traces the artist’s path as he created 11 paintings throughout the city.
Day 6Stay in Quedlinburg
Day 7See Sanssouci Palace and Gardens in Potsdam
Surrounded by the expansive grounds of Sanssouci Park, the palace is an impressive testament to Prussian power and artistic mastery. Stroll the gardens and stop for German cuisine within the park before continuing to the baroque New Palace for a look at the magnificent gallery halls.
Day 8Day Trip to Peacock Island in Berlin
On sunny days, consider spending a relaxing day on Peacock Island in the city’s west. Accessible only via ferry, it will feel like stepping back in time—and into a painting. The enchanting Island House of the Prussian King Frederick William II was built in 1794 and has a magnificent neoclassical interior. The gardens nod to the island of Tahiti (which had been recently discovered at the time) and make for a quiet end to a full week. Close out your visit with a meal or snack from the island café before hopping the ferry back to the city.