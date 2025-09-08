8-Day Tour of Germany’s Castles and Classics

Full of old-world charm, this castle-hopping itinerary through eastern Germany is heavy on cultural classics. Traverse the countryside around Berlin, stop for churches that made history in Leipzig, and see the impressive craftsmanship of Europe’s first porcelain manufacturer MEISSEN outside Dresden. Taste history in the wine-growing region of Saale-Unstrut and take in the architecture, stained glass, and sculptures of the UNESCO-listed Naumburg Cathedral, one of the most significant cultural monuments of the High Middle Ages.

With Berlin as both start and finish line, it’s easy to add on a few days for the cosmopolitan capital. You might also consider extending your stay in Dresden to give yourself more time with the stunning state art collection. This eight-stop trip is light on driving, allowing you more time to soak it all in.