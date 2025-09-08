JOURNEYS

8-Day Tour of Germany’s Castles and Classics

Baroque castles, incredible porcelain artistry, and magnificent symphonies star in this stunning tour through eastern Germany.

Sanssouci in Potsdam

Courtesy of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation/Leo Seidel

Full of old-world charm, this castle-hopping itinerary through eastern Germany is heavy on cultural classics. Traverse the countryside around Berlin, stop for churches that made history in Leipzig, and see the impressive craftsmanship of Europe’s first porcelain manufacturer MEISSEN outside Dresden. Taste history in the wine-growing region of Saale-Unstrut and take in the architecture, stained glass, and sculptures of the UNESCO-listed Naumburg Cathedral, one of the most significant cultural monuments of the High Middle Ages.

With Berlin as both start and finish line, it’s easy to add on a few days for the cosmopolitan capital. You might also consider extending your stay in Dresden to give yourself more time with the stunning state art collection. This eight-stop trip is light on driving, allowing you more time to soak it all in.

Itinerary

Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam Germany

Trip Highlight

Sanssouci Palace, Potsdam

The attention to detail and ornate decor of Frederick the Great’s palace belies its name, Sanssouci, which translates to “without a care.” This summer residence reflects the King’s personality, with its vineyard terraces and meticulously preserved 18th-century interior. Visit the gardens, the magnificent Picture Gallery, and the New Chambers Palace while you’re there.
Trip Designer

German National Tourist Board

A rich resource for all of Germany’s cultural offerings, the German National Tourist Board helps travelers from around the world create their dream trip. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or the avant-garde or prefer wine to design, you’ll find a wealth of information on their website.
Aerial view of Charlottenburg Palace and gardens

Charlottenburg Palace

Courtesy of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation/Reinhardt und Sommer

Day 1Explore Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin

The largest of the palaces to host former Prussian kings, Charlottenburg Palace features decor from the baroque period. With its extensive grounds and location in the heart of Berlin, it makes for a good starting point for a castles-and-classics tour of Germany.

Peer inside the palace, a reconstruction of the favorite summer residence of the Hohenzollern, and admire the extensive art and exquisite porcelain collection. Meander through the gardens before heading into the neighborhood to explore the many antiques stores before wrapping up your day with a glass of German Riesling and a schnitzel or, for a less formal end to the day, a stroll with a currywurst in hand.
Dresden’s skyline during the day.

Dresden’s baroque skyline

Courtesy of the German National Tourist Board/Michael R. Hennig.

Day 2Visit the Zwinger in Dresden

A two-hour car ride southeast will put you in Dresden, the crown jewel of Germany’s east. The “Florence on the Elbe” offers fabulous baroque architecture at nearly every turn. Walk along the Fürstenzug, or Procession of Princes, the world’s largest porcelain artwork, comprised of over 23,000 MEISSEN tiles that portray the 800-year history of the Wettin dynasty. This outer wall of the Royal Palace, the Residenzschloss, guides you to the former residence of Saxony’s kings (now home to the Green Vault treasury).

While in the Old Town, take in the Zwinger, a masterpiece of late baroque architecture built in the 18th century. Inside, you’ll find the Dresden State Art Collections, with works by Raphael, Rembrandt, and Vermeer inside an Old Masters Picture Gallery, along with old Meissen porcelain masterpieces, and the Royal Cabinet of Mathematical and Physical Instruments.

Continue your walk along the Elbe to take in the splendid architecture along Brühl’s Terrasse, where European porcelain was invented in 1708, before popping into the city to see the newly reconstructed Frauenkirche. Grab a Sächsischer Sauerbraten for a hearty meat-and-potatoes dinner, then close out the day with a visit to the magnificent Semperoper.
A vase in MEISSEN.

One of MEISSENs masterpieces: The vase features more than 100 designs, painted by 28 artists, using various techniques.

Courtesy of MEISSEN

Day 3Check Out MEISSEN Theme World

From Dresden, take the scenic route up the Elbe River on a historic paddle steamer or hop the commuter train to the charming town of Meissen. With its medieval architecture and narrow cobblestone streets, Meissen is a contrast to Dresden’s grand cityscape.

Most famous for its porcelain—Europe’s first and finest—the town is home to the MEISSEN Porcelain Manufactory and Theme World, which offers a fascinating glimpse into centuries of craftsmanship and the chance to paint your own porcelain. With more than 33,000 pieces, the museum has the world’s largest porcelain collection.

Enjoy a more interactive experience by taking part in a demonstration workshop, where you’ll learn how to combine traditional artistry with modern aesthetics and design. Although the secret to the manufacturer’s exquisite craftsmanship has been kept for 300 years, you can learn about the role this refined porcelain has played in the region and see how artisans have trained over generations before painting your own designs on a mug. Visit the flagship store before heading to the Albrechtsburg Castle, the first site of MEISSEN porcelain production and the oldest castle in Germany.
The Bach Museum in Leipzig

The Bach Museum in Leipzig, where the Virtual Bach Experience brings the composer back to life

Courtesy of the German National Tourist Board/Michael Adair | Leipzig.Travel

Day 4Go to the Bach Museum in Leipzig

Journey onwards to Leipzig, a lively city known for its contributions to classical music. Explore the interactive Bach Museum, which provides insights into the life and work of Johann Sebastian Bach, who once served as the cantor at St. Thomas Church. Hundreds of years later, you can still enjoy a performance by the St. Thomas Boys’ Choir (which Bach also led) at St. Thomas Church nearly every Friday and Saturday, or grab tickets for an augmented reality concert as part of the Virtual Bach Experience at the Bach Museum.

Wander into the St. Nikolai Church, the oldest and largest church in Leipzig. Famed as the venue where many of Bach’s early performances took place, including the St. John Passion (1724) and the Christmas Oratorio (1734-35), the St. Nicholas Church was also the site of Germany’s Peaceful Revolution in 1989, which led to the reunification of Germany and Europe.

If you’re there in October, plan to attend the annual commemoration of the Peaceful Revolution, which features light installations as part of the Leipzig Festival of Lights, taking place on October 9 each year. Or join in the yearly remembrance of Elbe Day on April 25, which honors the “Handshake of Torgau,” when Allied U.S. troops shook hands with the U.S.S.R. army on the bridge spanning the Elbe River in 1945.

Nearby, Hartenfels Castle in Torgau, the only surviving castle from the German early Renaissance, has what’s thought to be the world’s first Protestant church building. At the heart of the Reformation in 1544, Martin Luther himself inaugurated the church. Today, it’s full of architectural wonders, including a magnificent first-of-its-kind spiral staircase.
Naumburg Cathedral

Naumburg Cathedral

Courtesy of the Vereinigte Domstifter Naumburg/Falko Matte

Day 5Attend a Händel Performance in Halle

Set off into the countryside to the charming village of Naumburg, noticing the four towers of the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul seeming to rise out of the earth from miles away. A standout in the hilly landscape between the Saale and Unstrut Rivers, a region famous for its wine-growing terraces, the cathedral dates to the High Middle Ages.

A unique masterpiece of medieval architecture combining Romanesque and Gothic Styles, it represents the cultural and artistic peak of the European High Middle Ages. Step inside for a tour to see the three-sided altarpiece of Mary, created by Lucas Cranach in 1519, and the famous, iconic figure of Uta. Enjoy a stroll through the village before continuing to nearby Halle (Saale), with its intact city center and old-world charm.

Music lovers can visit the Händel-Haus, birthplace of the baroque composer Händel, or even plan their trip around the annual Händel Festival, which celebrates his legacy with a series of concerts, operas, and events. Check out the 300-year-old organ at the Church of St. Mary before going on the Feininger walking tour, which traces the artist’s path as he created 11 paintings throughout the city.
Quedlinburg Castle with St. Servatii Church

Quedlinburg Castle with St. Servatii Church

Courtesy of Investitions- und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen-Anhalt mbH/Michael Bader

Day 6Stay in Quedlinburg

Further up the road, you’ll find Quedlinburg, a delightful village with winding alleyways, more than 2,000 well-preserved half-timbered houses, medieval squares, and a castle dating to the Middle Ages. Explore the 1,100-year-old UNESCO-recognized city and spend the day immersing yourself in the region. Get a taste of the slow life in the area while driving along the Romanesque Road back toward the capital.
The gardens at Sanssouci

The gardens at Sanssouci

Courtesy of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation/André Stiebitz

Day 7See Sanssouci Palace and Gardens in Potsdam

Returning to Berlin by way of Potsdam, you can spend the day exploring Sanssouci Palace and its enchanting park. Beyond Sanssouci itself, Potsdam is home to a total of 16 magnificent palaces, all part of the rich Prussian heritage, including the one designed by Frederick the Great.

Surrounded by the expansive grounds of Sanssouci Park, the palace is an impressive testament to Prussian power and artistic mastery. Stroll the gardens and stop for German cuisine within the park before continuing to the baroque New Palace for a look at the magnificent gallery halls.
An image of Peacock Island.

Board the ferry for a day trip to Peacock Island.

Courtesy of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation/Reinhardt und Sommer

Day 8Day Trip to Peacock Island in Berlin

Germany’s capital sat at the crossroads of history—what better place, then, to locate the Humboldt Forum, a museum dedicated to the intersections of culture and art from around the world. With exhibitions devoted to understanding each region, the Humboldt Forum drew on modernist ideals during a years-long renovation of the former Berlin City Palace (a diamond in the rough, long left neglected when it was in the former East Germany). Reopened to the public in 2021, the Humboldt Forum has transformed a historic castle into a modern yet imposing building to house important archives and artworks from around the world. Spend a day inside the collections before continuing to one of the other museums on the Museum Island.

On sunny days, consider spending a relaxing day on Peacock Island in the city’s west. Accessible only via ferry, it will feel like stepping back in time—and into a painting. The enchanting Island House of the Prussian King Frederick William II was built in 1794 and has a magnificent neoclassical interior. The gardens nod to the island of Tahiti (which had been recently discovered at the time) and make for a quiet end to a full week. Close out your visit with a meal or snack from the island café before hopping the ferry back to the city.
