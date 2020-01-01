A Sail from Venice and Along the Amalfi Coast

Even if you’ve never been to the Amalfi
Coast, you’ll likely recognize it from photos of the pastel buildings that cling improbably to the sides of peaks, with the Mediterranean at their feet and clear blue skies above. Amalfi
, Positano, and Sorrento are legendary towns, blessed by sunny skies, ocean breezes, and restaurants serving perfectly ripe tomatoes and the freshest fish from the sea.
You’ll have a full day to explore this part of Italy, with your ship arriving in Amalfi
at 7 a.m. and departing at 7 p.m. If you want to live out your Dolce Vita fantasies, grab your sunglasses and board a motorboat to Positano. Its pink and terracotta homes appear almost stacked one on top of another, on narrow streets that climb up the hillsides above the Mediterranean. You’ll find boutiques as chic as any in Milan and restaurants that rival those of Rome, all in a charmingly compact town by the sea.
If you want to head inland instead, the Mozzarella from Farm to Table excursion is a satisfying and unusual opportunity to learn about one of Italy’s most popular cheeses—and get a taste of life on a family farm. You’ll meet the water buffalo whose milk is the basis of the cheese and hear about production techniques passed down through the generations. After your tour, you’ll sample a variety of mozzarellas and join in a casual conversation with the owners of the farm.