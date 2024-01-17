Sustainable Travel

A traveler plants a tree with a guide in Costa Rica
Travel for Good
Op-Ed: Why the Travel Industry Must Step Up Its Climate Efforts
January 17, 2024 09:14 AM
People paddling down a river in a rainforest.
Epic Trips
These 10 Epic Trips Are Adventurous and Eco-Friendly
October 20, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
Kelsey Lindsey
A herd of cashmere goats resting during sunset on the steppe.
In the Magazine
How One Mongolian Sweater Company Is Making Cashmere More Eco-Friendly
August 31, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
NIHI-Sumba_taniaAraujo-DJI.jpg
Hotels
Three Eco-Resorts Are Introducing Visitors to Indonesia’s Overlooked Island
August 25, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
A man with a selfie stick suba diving near the Great Barrier Reef.
Outdoor Adventure
Explore the World’s Oceans on These 7 Eco-Friendly Trips
May 16, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Nestled in Napa Valley’s Carneros wine region, Carneros Resort and Spa offers a range of sustainability programs for guests to experience.
Travel for Good
11 Ways to Help Protect and Preserve California’s Most Famous Wine Region
Sponsored by
A kayak balanced on some rocks on the side of a lake
Travel for Good
Can U.S. National Parks Truly Go Carbon-Free? The Answer Lies in Lake Superior
April 17, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
Jacqueline Kehoe
Airplanes lined up on the runway.
Air Travel News
Airlines Are Ditching Carbon Offsets. That’s a Mistake.
February 16, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
Emily Nyrop
1-eco ski gear-hero-black crows-ferus mechanical pant.jpg
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Ski Gear for the Eco-Minded Traveler
December 21, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
Courtney Holden
Photo of a train and an airplane balanced on a scale
In the Magazine
If Air Travel Is Hard on the Planet, Should We Stop Flying? A Climate Reporter Investigates
December 20, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
Kendra Pierre-Louis
SierraGorda-TomasSanHur-Shutterstock.jpg
Travel for Good
A Competition to Protect the Environment—Through Storytelling
December 09, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
Nations like Tuvalu are disproportionately threatened by climate change—and asking developed nations to do more.
Trending News
The Travel Industry Has Ambitious Climate Goals. How Will It Meet Them?
November 29, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
Kathleen Rellihan
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
In the Magazine
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
April 29, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
Lisa Abend
Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale
Packing Tips + Gear
Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale
April 20, 2022 10:31 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
How the Travel Industry Can Live Up to the Glasgow Declaration
Travel for Good
How the Travel Industry Can Live Up to the Glasgow Declaration
December 13, 2021 02:54 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
A solo hiker with a blue backpack walking on a trail surrounded by ferns, redwoods, and a fallen tree just beyond them in Redwoods National Park
Travel for Good
5 Ways to Be a More Conscientious Traveler During Climate Change
November 12, 2021 11:36 AM
 · 
Sally Kohn
Flooding in Venice Worsens Off-Season Amid Climate Change
Trending News
Flooding in Venice Worsens Off-Season Amid Climate Change
October 25, 2021 03:41 PM
 · 
Colleen Barry
What Makes This One of America’s Best Places for Eco-Fabulous Adventures
U.S. Beaches
What Makes This One of America’s Best Places for Eco-Fabulous Adventures
Sponsored by
5 Things to Know About the New U.N. Report on Climate Change
Travel for Good
5 Things to Know About the New U.N. Report on Climate Change
August 10, 2021 04:16 PM
 · 
Associated Press (AP)
How Vegas Is Embracing Sustainability—for Real
Travel for Good
How Vegas Is Embracing Sustainability—for Real
July 12, 2021 04:03 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
What Biden’s New Climate Commitments Mean for Travel
Travel for Good
What Biden’s New Climate Commitments Mean for Travel
April 22, 2021 06:01 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Germany Vows to Boost Cycling as Part of Climate Effort
Hiking + Cycling
Germany Vows to Boost Cycling as Part of Climate Effort
April 22, 2021 01:48 PM
 · 
Associated Press (AP)
How to Take an Eco-Friendly Trip to the Maldives
Travel for Good
How to Take an Eco-Friendly Trip to the Maldives
February 06, 2020 03:22 PM
 · 
Lisa Abend
A Challenging New Exhibit Spotlights a Transforming Arctic Through the Eyes of Its Communities
Museums + Galleries
A Challenging New Exhibit Spotlights a Transforming Arctic Through the Eyes of Its Communities
January 22, 2020 03:31 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
An Open-Air Festival Illuminates Amsterdam’s Canals With Light Installations That Nod to Climate Change
Art + Architecture
An Open-Air Festival Illuminates Amsterdam’s Canals With Light Installations That Nod to Climate Change
December 17, 2019 05:52 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Free Apps and Websites That Make Eco-Friendly Travel Easy
Packing Tips + Gear
Free Apps and Websites That Make Eco-Friendly Travel Easy
October 18, 2019 04:20 PM
 · 
Kristan Schiller
This Airline Now Lets You Buy Climate-Friendly Fuel
Tips + News
This Airline Now Lets You Buy Climate-Friendly Fuel
August 20, 2019 04:06 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Joshua Tree National Park’s Namesake Plants Under Serious Threat From Climate Change
Tips + News
Joshua Tree National Park’s Namesake Plants Under Serious Threat From Climate Change
July 26, 2019 01:22 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Iceland to Hold Memorial for Glacier Lost to Climate Change
Tips + News
Iceland to Hold Memorial for Glacier Lost to Climate Change
July 24, 2019 03:51 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Why Dominica's Eco-Luxury Hotels are the Escape You Need Now
Epic Trips
Why Dominica’s Eco-Luxury Hotels are the Escape You Need Now
Sponsored by
Load More