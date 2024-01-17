Destinations
Sustainable Travel
Travel for Good
Op-Ed: Why the Travel Industry Must Step Up Its Climate Efforts
January 17, 2024 09:14 AM
Epic Trips
These 10 Epic Trips Are Adventurous and Eco-Friendly
October 20, 2023 10:51 AM
·
Kelsey Lindsey
In the Magazine
How One Mongolian Sweater Company Is Making Cashmere More Eco-Friendly
August 31, 2023 04:58 PM
·
Billie Cohen
Hotels
Three Eco-Resorts Are Introducing Visitors to Indonesia’s Overlooked Island
August 25, 2023 10:18 AM
·
Kathryn Romeyn
Outdoor Adventure
Explore the World’s Oceans on These 7 Eco-Friendly Trips
May 16, 2023 04:16 PM
·
Chloe Arrojado
Travel for Good
11 Ways to Help Protect and Preserve California’s Most Famous Wine Region
Sponsored by
Visit Napa Valley
Travel for Good
Can U.S. National Parks Truly Go Carbon-Free? The Answer Lies in Lake Superior
April 17, 2023 11:01 AM
·
Jacqueline Kehoe
Air Travel News
Airlines Are Ditching Carbon Offsets. That’s a Mistake.
February 16, 2023 05:46 PM
·
Emily Nyrop
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Ski Gear for the Eco-Minded Traveler
December 21, 2022 11:01 AM
·
Courtney Holden
In the Magazine
If Air Travel Is Hard on the Planet, Should We Stop Flying? A Climate Reporter Investigates
December 20, 2022 04:11 PM
·
Kendra Pierre-Louis
Travel for Good
A Competition to Protect the Environment—Through Storytelling
December 09, 2022 10:08 AM
·
Sarika Bansal
Trending News
The Travel Industry Has Ambitious Climate Goals. How Will It Meet Them?
November 29, 2022 06:42 PM
·
Kathleen Rellihan
In the Magazine
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
April 29, 2022 02:13 PM
·
Lisa Abend
Packing Tips + Gear
Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale
April 20, 2022 10:31 AM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Travel for Good
How the Travel Industry Can Live Up to the Glasgow Declaration
December 13, 2021 02:54 PM
·
AFAR Editors
Travel for Good
5 Ways to Be a More Conscientious Traveler During Climate Change
November 12, 2021 11:36 AM
·
Sally Kohn
Trending News
Flooding in Venice Worsens Off-Season Amid Climate Change
October 25, 2021 03:41 PM
·
Colleen Barry
U.S. Beaches
What Makes This One of America’s Best Places for Eco-Fabulous Adventures
Sponsored by
Monroe County Tourist Development Council
Travel for Good
5 Things to Know About the New U.N. Report on Climate Change
August 10, 2021 04:16 PM
·
Associated Press (AP)
Travel for Good
How Vegas Is Embracing Sustainability—for Real
July 12, 2021 04:03 PM
·
Matt Villano
Travel for Good
What Biden’s New Climate Commitments Mean for Travel
April 22, 2021 06:01 PM
·
Michelle Baran
Hiking + Cycling
Germany Vows to Boost Cycling as Part of Climate Effort
April 22, 2021 01:48 PM
·
Associated Press (AP)
Travel for Good
How to Take an Eco-Friendly Trip to the Maldives
February 06, 2020 03:22 PM
·
Lisa Abend
Museums + Galleries
A Challenging New Exhibit Spotlights a Transforming Arctic Through the Eyes of Its Communities
January 22, 2020 03:31 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Art + Architecture
An Open-Air Festival Illuminates Amsterdam’s Canals With Light Installations That Nod to Climate Change
December 17, 2019 05:52 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Packing Tips + Gear
Free Apps and Websites That Make Eco-Friendly Travel Easy
October 18, 2019 04:20 PM
·
Kristan Schiller
Tips + News
This Airline Now Lets You Buy Climate-Friendly Fuel
August 20, 2019 04:06 PM
·
Katherine LaGrave
Tips + News
Joshua Tree National Park’s Namesake Plants Under Serious Threat From Climate Change
July 26, 2019 01:22 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Tips + News
Iceland to Hold Memorial for Glacier Lost to Climate Change
July 24, 2019 03:51 PM
·
Katherine LaGrave
Epic Trips
Why Dominica’s Eco-Luxury Hotels are the Escape You Need Now
Sponsored by
Discover Dominica Authority
