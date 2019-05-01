Why Dominica’s Eco-Luxury Hotels are the Escape You Need Now

Climbing out from under hand-painted bedding, you walk through your spacious stone-and-hardwood villa and onto a private deck. Surrounding you is a symphony of tropical trees and colorful flowers, while in front lies the endless shimmering sea. It’s the perfect way to start another perfect day on Dominica—in harmony with nature.

This is the scene that greets you each morning at Jungle Bay—just one of the eco-luxury boutique resorts that pepper the lush Caribbean island of Dominica. Known for its abundant natural treasures, Dominica is now also attracting attention for a wave of luxurious properties that have emerged from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Across the island, you’ll find exciting re-openings and new high-end beach hotels making their debut. Here are some of the hottest properties to add to your radar.

Secret Bay Since reopening on November 1, 2018, Secret Bay has once again become one of the Caribbean’s most in-demand resorts. The property features just six secluded and sustainable luxury villas, all harmoniously designed with nature and featuring private plunge pools, polished kitchens, and breathtaking ocean views. Spend your days exploring mysterious sea caves, taking cooking classes, getting a massage with a view, or unwinding with a private acoustic concert on your villa terrace or the Vetiver Sunset Deck. With the resort’s personalized service, you’ll have the secluded holiday of a lifetime.

Jungle Bay Luxury yoga retreats are one of the hottest trends in travel; discover what all the fuss is about at Jungle Bay. This award-winning adventure wellness boutique resort seamlessly blends adventure, wellness, and creature comforts like a pampering foot massage at the Spa du Soleil—the perfect antidote to a day of hiking. Practice yoga in two expansive outdoor studios overlooking the Caribbean Sea, dine on local specialties featuring freshly caught fish and organic ingredients, and stay in one of the 30 luxurious eco-villas outfitted with bamboo furnishings, hand-painted beddings, and jungle spa bathrooms.

Reopening June 2019

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica Near Cabrits National Park, where the long-distance Waitukubuli National Trail ends just past the restored 18th-century Fort Shirley, the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski has been designed to stylishly balance land and sea. Hide away in modern guestrooms steps from the water and explore the island’s best-kept secrets, from black-sand beaches to hiking trails. Situated in Portsmouth, the five-star hotel will offer fantastic dining, sparkling pools, and a gateway to tropical forest and vibrant coral reefs in the sprawling national park next door.

Opening October 2019

Anichi Resort & Spa On Picard Beach, Anichi Resort & Spa is one of the most hotly anticipated new hotels in the Caribbean. Blending tropical foliage and world-class architecture, the visionary design of this property encompasses 128 rooms set over 12 acres of prime beachfront real estate, with infinity pools, specialty restaurants, an airy spa, and a lavish ballroom. Once completed, the inviting spaces will blur the lines between indoors and outdoors to reflect Dominica’s authentic and natural feel. Plush guest suites will also have small private plunge pools and lounges.

Opening early 2020

Explore more of Dominica’s inviting accommodations.

