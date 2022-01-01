Associated Press (AP)

The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.

Articles by author
SFO passengers waiting for United plane
Tips + News
Refunds Will Be Required for U.S. Flights Delayed 3 Hours or More Under Proposed New Rule
Frankfurt Airport
Tips + News
Lufthansa to Cancel Nearly All Germany Flights on Wednesday
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
National Parks
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
Teenage Pilot Sets Record as the Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around the World
Air Travel News
Teenage Pilot Sets Record as the Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around the World
Olympic Surfing Exposes Whitewashed Native Hawaiian Roots
Water Sports
Olympic Surfing Exposes Whitewashed Native Hawaiian Roots
Texas Just Lifted Its COVID-19 Mask Mandate
COVID + Travel
Texas Just Lifted Its COVID-19 Mask Mandate