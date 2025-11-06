Kathleen Rellihan

Kathleen is a travel journalist and editor covering adventure, culture, climate, and sustainability. For the last 14 years, Kathleen has worked in travel media across print, TV, and digital. Formerly Newsweek’s travel editor, she spearheaded Newsweek’s Future of Travel 2021 Awards, and she contributes to outlets such as Afar, Outside, Time, CNN Travel, Architectural Digest, Hemispheres, Scuba Diving, Fodor’s, and more.

Previously, she helped relaunch Adventure.com from the ground-floor up as editor-in-chief, and she got her start at Travel Channel as a digital editor managing TV host Samantha Brown’s website, incubating new voices in travel and more.

Her love of adventure has inspired her to climb the highest mountain in Europe, Mount Elbrus; search for Shangri-La in Tibet; scuba dive through an underwater prison in Estonia; and learn to freedive in Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she is based as well as Brooklyn, NYC. Kathleen is a member of Women Travel Leaders and since 2013 she’s been an ambassador for EIM Haiti, an adult language school in Haiti. She’s happiest when she has a remote mountain to hike, ski, or dance on, and strangers to meet.

Read more at kathleenrellihan.com