Kathleen Rellihan_Bio Photo_AFAR.jpeg

Kathleen Rellihan

Afar Contributor

Kathleen is a travel journalist and editor covering adventure, culture, climate, and sustainability. For the last 14 years, Kathleen has worked in travel media across print, TV, and digital. Formerly Newsweek’s travel editor, she spearheaded Newsweek’s Future of Travel 2021 Awards, and she contributes to outlets such as Afar, Outside, Time, CNN Travel, Architectural Digest, Hemispheres, Scuba Diving, Fodor’s, and more.

Previously, she helped relaunch Adventure.com from the ground-floor up as editor-in-chief, and she got her start at Travel Channel as a digital editor managing TV host Samantha Brown’s website, incubating new voices in travel and more.

Her love of adventure has inspired her to climb the highest mountain in Europe, Mount Elbrus; search for Shangri-La in Tibet; scuba dive through an underwater prison in Estonia; and learn to freedive in Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she is based as well as Brooklyn, NYC. Kathleen is a member of Women Travel Leaders and since 2013 she’s been an ambassador for EIM Haiti, an adult language school in Haiti. She’s happiest when she has a remote mountain to hike, ski, or dance on, and strangers to meet.

Read more at kathleenrellihan.com

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Yayoi Kusama Yellow, polka-dotted Pumpkin on a pier on Japan's Naoshima island with the ocean and some low mountains in the background.
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At New Great Barrier Reef Sculpture Exhibit, Visitors Dive Among Conservation-Inspired Submerged Art
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How to Experience Gabriel García Márquez’s Colombia Before “One Hundred Years of Solitude” Hits Netflix
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How to Experience Gabriel García Márquez’s Colombia Before “One Hundred Years of Solitude” Hits Netflix
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The World’s Most Literate Country Gets a Library From the Future
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How to Help Haiti? Changing the Narrative of Aid Relief
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