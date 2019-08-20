This Airline Now Lets You Buy Climate-Friendly Fuel

Flying takes a toll on Mother Earth: The aviation industry makes up 2 percent of global carbon emissions, and one study found that a single round-trip transatlantic flight is responsible for melting 30 square feet of Arctic sea ice. But now, Lufthansa is giving customers an opportunity to make a difference, by offering them a chance to buy climate-friendly plane fuel to compensate for the emissions caused by their flight.

On Monday, the German airline said the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) purchase via its new Compensaid platform would allow travelers to reduce up to 80 percent of “their” emissions. The SAF purchased will be used on Lufthansa flights within six months.

The SAF purchase, however, isn’t cheap: One round-trip economy-class ticket from Frankfurt to New York is €374 (US$414) more expensive than a regular ticket. If fliers decide to skip buying SAF, a synthetic form of kerosene, the airline otherwise offers them an option to donate to reforestation measures instead, which would cost €165 (US$183) more for the same flight.

SAF is created when companies reuse carbon from existing gases or biomass and transform it back into fuel. It’s expensive to produce and currently costs four times as much as fossil jet fuel, which explains some of the added ticket costs.