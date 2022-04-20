Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel Gear

Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale

By Lyndsey Matthews

Apr 20, 2022

All brands participating in the Better With Friends sale offset their entire carbon footprint.

Courtesy of Klean Kanteen

13 eco-conscious brands, including Rumpl and Lifestraw, are banding together for big savings.

For one day only—April 20, 2022—13 ecofriendly brands are coming together for a flash sale on some of AFAR’s favorite travel gear with savings from 10 percent up to 40 percent off. While the discounts differ from brand to brand, these participating companies all have one thing in common: They’re all Climate Neutral Certified.

To be certified, the nonprofit organization Climate Neutral helps brands eliminate their carbon emissions through a three-step process:

  1. Measure all carbon emissions from making and delivering products and services to customers.
  2. Offset that entire carbon footprint by purchasing carbon credits through a mix of projects, like reforestation or renewable energy.
  3. Reduce future emissions by developing and implementing plans.

Of course, the most sustainable option is to use what you already own or buy gently-used secondhand products. But when you do need something new, it’s best to shop brands committed to sustainability like the 269 brands that are currently Climate Neutral Certified. During the Better With Friends sale, you can use the code “FRIENDS” to save across each of the following 13 brand’s websites:

  • Sunski sunglasses—40 percent off the Full Send collection 
  • Cotopaxi travel bags and outdoor clothing—Spend $100 and get a free MiiR Llama 20-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle worth $30
  • Klean Kanteen reusable drinkware and food storage—25 percent off
  • Chico Bag travel bags—25 percent off 
  • LifeStraw water filters and purifiers—25 percent off all outdoor and emergency products 
  • Ombraz armless sunglasses—25 percent off
  • Rumpl travel blankets and towels—25 percent off select products with code (excluding RAD Artist Prints, collaborations, and third-party products)
  • To-Go Ware reusable utensils and food storage—25 percent off 
  • BioLite camping stoves, lighting, and more—20 percent off
  • Kammok camping hammocks—20 percent off Roo Single Hammocks
  • Western Rise men’s clothing—20 percent off
  • Ibex merino wool clothing—10 percent off
  • JuneShine canned cocktails—10 percent off

Read on for some of AFAR’s favorite products from these brands:

Klean Kanteen products are 25 percent off during this sale.
Courtesy of Klean Kanteen
Klean Kanteen TKWide

Buy now: $25 (was $33) with code “FRIENDS”, kleankanteen.com

One of AFAR’s favorite travel water bottles, this BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel bottle is insulated, keeping contents hot for up to 14 hours or iced up to 47 hours. It’s also treated with Klean Kanteen’s proprietary, chip-resistant Klean Coat finish and backed by the brand’s lifetime “Strong as Steel” guarantee.

Take 25 percent off select Rumpl products during this sale.
Courtesy of Rumpl
Rumpl NanoLoft Travel Blanket

Buy now: $74 (was $99) with code “FRIENDS”, rumpl.com

The Rumpl NanoLoft Travel Blanket is the closest you can get to bringing a sleeping bag on an airplane—minus the bulk. When stuffed into its included carry sack, the puffy blanket is the size of a Nalgene water bottle and weighs only 0.7 pound. That’s less than two apples, for you serious airplane snackers.

Spend $100 on Cotopaxi products, and get a free MiiR Llama 20-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle worth $30.
Courtesy of Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack

Buy now: $200 (get a free MiiR Llama 20-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle worth $30 with code “FRIENDS”), cotopaxi.com

One of AFAR’s favorite weekend bags, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is a carry-on, duffel, and backpack all in one and has zippered compartments for laptops, passports, clothes, and keys. Did we also mention it’s waterproof?

Save 20 percent off on BioLite products during this sale.
Courtesy of BioLite
BioLite CampStove 2+

Buy now: $120 (was $150) with code “FRIENDS”, bioliteenergy.com

You can save $30 on the BioLite CampStove 2+, which is on AFAR’s list of car camping essentials. The lightweight camp stove converts the exhaust from a wood fire into electricity so you can recharge your phone while you boil water for your coffee in the morning.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

