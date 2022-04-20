Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale

Courtesy of Klean Kanteen
All brands participating in the Better With Friends sale offset their entire carbon footprint.
13 eco-conscious brands, including Rumpl and Lifestraw, are banding together for big savings.
For one day only—April 20, 2022—13 ecofriendly brands are coming together for a flash sale on some of AFAR’s favorite travel gear with savings from 10 percent up to 40 percent off. While the discounts differ from brand to brand, these participating companies all have one thing in common: They’re all Climate Neutral Certified.
To be certified, the nonprofit organization Climate Neutral helps brands eliminate their carbon emissions through a three-step process:
Of course, the most sustainable option is to use what you already own or buy gently-used secondhand products. But when you do need something new, it’s best to shop brands committed to sustainability like the 269 brands that are currently Climate Neutral Certified. During the Better With Friends sale, you can use the code “FRIENDS” to save across each of the following 13 brand’s websites:
Read on for some of AFAR’s favorite products from these brands:
Buy now: $25 (was $33) with code “FRIENDS”, kleankanteen.com
One of AFAR’s favorite travel water bottles, this BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel bottle is insulated, keeping contents hot for up to 14 hours or iced up to 47 hours. It’s also treated with Klean Kanteen’s proprietary, chip-resistant Klean Coat finish and backed by the brand’s lifetime “Strong as Steel” guarantee.
Buy now: $74 (was $99) with code “FRIENDS”, rumpl.com
The Rumpl NanoLoft Travel Blanket is the closest you can get to bringing a sleeping bag on an airplane—minus the bulk. When stuffed into its included carry sack, the puffy blanket is the size of a Nalgene water bottle and weighs only 0.7 pound. That’s less than two apples, for you serious airplane snackers.
Buy now: $200 (get a free MiiR Llama 20-oz. Wide Mouth Bottle worth $30 with code “FRIENDS”), cotopaxi.com
One of AFAR’s favorite weekend bags, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is a carry-on, duffel, and backpack all in one and has zippered compartments for laptops, passports, clothes, and keys. Did we also mention it’s waterproof?
Buy now: $120 (was $150) with code “FRIENDS”, bioliteenergy.com
You can save $30 on the BioLite CampStove 2+, which is on AFAR’s list of car camping essentials. The lightweight camp stove converts the exhaust from a wood fire into electricity so you can recharge your phone while you boil water for your coffee in the morning.
