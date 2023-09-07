Sally Kohn is a television commentator, writer, and executive presence coach working with top executives and political leaders.

A frequent guest on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, Sally’s first book THE OPPOSITE OF HATE was published in April 2018. She is on the Board of Contributors for USA Today and a contributing editor to AFAR magazine. Sally is also a TED Curator and her three hit TED Talks have been viewed more than 6 million times. She is also a popular keynote speaker at business conferences and on college campuses talking about how to end political division and save democracy by cultivating connection and belonging.