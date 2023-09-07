Sally Kohn author photo

Sally Kohn

Sally Kohn is a television commentator, writer, and executive presence coach working with top executives and political leaders.

A frequent guest on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, Sally’s first book THE OPPOSITE OF HATE was published in April 2018. She is on the Board of Contributors for USA Today and a contributing editor to AFAR magazine. Sally is also a TED Curator and her three hit TED Talks have been viewed more than 6 million times. She is also a popular keynote speaker at business conferences and on college campuses talking about how to end political division and save democracy by cultivating connection and belonging.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
A colorful illustration of people walking across a rainbow crosswalk.
Summer 2023
The Unexpected Past—and Present—of Gay Paris
September 7, 2023 08:19 PM
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Sally Kohn
HAGS-Restaurant-seth-caplan-portrait-together.jpg
LGBTQ Travel
At HAGS in New York City, Fine Dining Goes Queer
June 30, 2023 09:50 AM
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Sally Kohn
Barnes Bay, Anguilla island British West Indies
LGBTQ Travel
My Queer Family Was Out and Proud on a Tiny Caribbean Island
June 6, 2023 05:24 PM
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Sally Kohn
Why a Drag Reality Series Is the Best Travel Show in America
LGBTQ Travel
Why a Drag Reality Series Is the Best Travel Show in America
June 16, 2022 12:51 PM
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Sally Kohn
Trees, Intentional Hiking, and the Beauty of Slime Molds
In the Magazine
Trees, Intentional Hiking, and the Beauty of Slime Molds
April 22, 2022 04:55 PM
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Sally Kohn
A solo hiker with a blue backpack walking on a trail surrounded by ferns, redwoods, and a fallen tree just beyond them in Redwoods National Park
Travel for Good
5 Ways to Be a More Conscientious Traveler During Climate Change
November 12, 2021 11:36 AM
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Sally Kohn
Why I’m Proud That Pride Is Canceled
LGBTQ Travel
Why I’m Proud That Pride Is Canceled
June 11, 2020 06:02 PM
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Sally Kohn
I Traveled Last Week for a Good Cause. Did I Do More Harm Than Good?
Travel for Good
I Traveled Last Week for a Good Cause. Did I Do More Harm Than Good?
March 17, 2020 02:19 PM
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Sally Kohn
Should There Be a Universal “Code of Conduct” for Travelers?
Longreads
Should There Be a Universal “Code of Conduct” for Travelers?
February 21, 2020 02:34 PM
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Sally Kohn
Traveling Queer and Far
Other
Traveling Queer and Far
January 27, 2020 11:39 AM
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Sally Kohn
Is Amsterdam Really as Tolerant as It Seems?
Travel Tales
Is Amsterdam Really as Tolerant as It Seems?
May 18, 2015 09:00 AM
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Sally Kohn