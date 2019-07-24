Iceland to Hold Memorial for Glacier Lost to Climate Change

Iceland is known as the “land of fire and ice,” thanks to its healthy mix of volcanoes and glaciers. But the nation’s glaciers are at risk of melting because of global warming, and to raise awareness, the country is taking a different approach: On August 18, there will be a public memorial for a glacier that was “lost” due to climate change, replete with an “un-glacier” tour of the site and a plaque. It will be the world’s first monument of its kind.

In 2014, the Okjökull glacier in Borgarfjörður, about two hours by car from Reykjavík, was stripped of its title as a glacier after scientists determined it was no longer heavy and thick enough to sink under its own weight, reports Newsweek. The onetime glacier—reduced to a shield volcano—is now referred to as “Ok.”

Okjökull was the focus of a 2018 documentary about the disappearing glacier, Not Ok. After the film helped raise awareness of the loss, anthropologists and researchers from Rice University in Houston decided to memorialize the glacier with a plaque, in cooperation with Icelanders.