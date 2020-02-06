How to Take an Eco-Friendly Trip to the Maldives

Here are four ways travelers can be part of the solution.

The islands of the Maldives, a South Asian nation in the Indian Ocean, are among the world’s many locales threatened by climate change: By some estimates, in 100 years, most of the low-lying country might be underwater due to rising sea levels. For AFAR’s March/April 2020 issue, contributing writer Lisa Abend considers the cost of maintaining paradise—and how the travel industry may be able to help. As it turns out, there are a few ways conscientious travelers can be a part of the solution. Do your research There are more than 150 resorts in the Maldives—17 of which opened just in 2019—and another 115 in development. To narrow it down responsibly, start by doing a little digging. “There are things you can find out just from their website,” says Susanne Becken, a professor of sustainable tourism at Australia’s Griffith University. “Do you see solar panels in their photos? Do they have a bottling plant on the island so they don’t have to use plastic? Do they work with the local community on conservation projects?” In the southern Maldives, Six Senses Laamu not only reduces water consumption with low-flow fixtures in all its faucets and gray-water recycling for landscaping but also distributes reverse-osmosis filters to schools and households in the Laamu Atoll, which bring clean water to locals without having to package it in plastic. Photo by Thomas Prior Environmental initiatives in the Maldives are working hard to keep their beaches clean through education and programs focused on sustainability. But don’t trust everything you read

“Greenwashing” is rampant in the hotel world, and while it’s great for a resort to do away with plastic straws, the impact is negligible if all the water still comes in plastic bottles. Instead, look for evidence of substantive initiatives, like Kudadoo Maldives resort’s near-complete reliance on solar or Banyan Tree’s facility that captures and purifies rainwater for drinking. Professor Becken says that “there is no universally accepted, robust sustainability certification,” but EarthCheck, an organization that works with travel and tourism businesses to improve sustainability and has its own certification program, is reliable. Think local

