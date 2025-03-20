This Is One of the Most Scenic Train Routes in America—and It’s Expanding

One of the most scenic and luxurious rail journeys in the USA is getting a new name and final destination. Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury rail company that operates dreamy train journeys in the Canadian Rockies and parts of the American Southwest, has announced plans to rebrand the U.S. operations as Canyon Spirit and extend its popular Rockies to the Red Rocks route in 2026.

“Although the name of our train is changing, our world-class service and onboard experience will remain the same,” said Tristan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Collective, the parent company of Canyon Spirit and Rocky Mountaineer, in a press release.

Currently, the two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks westbound route departs Denver, Colorado, and stops overnight in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, a city known for having the world’s largest outdoor hot springs pool, before wrapping up in Moab, Utah, the gateway to both Arches and Canyonlands national parks. A forthcoming three-day version of the journey, which launches on April 21, 2026, will see passengers disembarking in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The trains feature glass-dome coaches with uninterrupted panoramic views of the dramatic landscapes of the Southwest—ranging from the aspen-blanketed mountains and alpine lakes of Colorado to the red sandstone canyons and vast desert plateaus of Utah—and move at a relaxed pace to maximize sightseeing and photographic opportunities. The onboard crew highlight landmarks and wildlife, and passengers are served chef-prepared meals inspired by the region the train travels through, such as local braised beef short rib or honey-glazed Colorado trout with sweet corn and bell pepper succotash.

Passengers on the Canyon Spirit train are seated in coaches with glass-dome windows, giving them panoramic views of the striking scenery as they pass by. Courtesy of Canyon Spirit

The Signature Experience (the company’s version of coach service) includes daily breakfast, lunch, snacks, and both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages aboard, motorcoach transfers to the hotels, luggage transfers, and gratuities for the service team. Overnight accommodations are included in the cost. The Premier Upgrade (the train’s first-class service) adds access to an exclusive lounge car featuring elevated dining and premium alcohol, plus an outdoor viewing area. The seats are the same for both fare classes.

Prices start at $2,123 per person for the one-way, three-day journey. Although the extension officially launches on April 21, 2026, tickets are already available to book at www.thecanyonspirit.com.

Canyon Spirit will also begin offering a six-day, five-night Mighty 5 Explorer package in 2026. On this trip, guests ride the train from Denver to Moab and then board a coach bus to Las Vegas, with sightseeing stops in Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Zion, Arches, and Canyonlands national parks en route. Prices start at $5,322 per person for this nearly weeklong trip.

It’s worth noting that Canyon Spirit’s forthcoming route is not the only train service operating between Colorado’s and Utah’s capital cities. Amtrak’s daily California Zephyr route connects Emeryville, California (across the bay from San Francisco), to Chicago, Illinois; it is the longest continuous train ride in the nation and also stops in the two cities. The national passenger railroad company’s route, which has been in operation since 1949, is notably faster, ferrying travelers between Denver and Salt Lake City in 14.5 hours.