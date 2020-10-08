The Colorado Ski Lodge Gets a Makeover

Breckenridge’s Gravity Haus features a modern look—and ethos. Is this the new face of mountain lodging?

COVID disclaimer: This story was originally reported in February, before quarantine began. The hotel has since reopened June 5, 2020, with contactless pre-registration and other changes. Gravity Haus still aims to be a community center, albeit with social distancing in mind. Check the website for the latest COVID-related updates. Soft house music plays in the ground floor common space as my sister and I check into our hotel in the Colorado mountain town of Breckenridge. A couple chats on the velvety blue sofa, gazing at the gas-lit fireplace. A woman sits reading in a sun-drenched chair near the window, a red flannel blanket over her legs, while another woman circles a latte holding her phone, in search of the perfect Insta angle. Overlooking the scene is a huge aluminum deer head with a puzzle-cut design; an artistic call, perhaps, to bring cancel culture to taxidermy. This mashup—part traditional ski lodge, part modern community living room—is part of what drew me to Gravity Haus, which opened in December 2019 in between Breckenridge’s lively Main Street and the high-speed QuickSilver chairlift. Its founder—Denver entrepreneur Jim Deters—envisioned it as someplace a little different, as evidenced by exposed pipes, floors of concrete and reclaimed train-car wood, and walls made of repurposed cargo containers. But this 60-room inn aims to do more than bring industrial-chic to a higher altitude. With sustainably farmed coffee, a coworking space (trendsetting before everyone went work remote), gym classes open to locals, membership options, and room rates from just $120, Gravity Haus not only seeks to attract ecoconscious adventurers but also to redefine the mountain lodge experience. Bunking down (affordably) That redefinition begins with price. While the cost of skiing comes as no surprise—a one-day adult lift ticket retails in the hundreds in this area—the total outlay for rentals, meals, and transportation can cause sticker shock, even before adding accommodations. A new model could help convince those on the fence. In the past decade, the season-ticket standard has been rocked by multi-mountain programs like the Epic, Mountain Collective, and Ikon passes that let skiers follow the snow to different resorts—a winter game plan once only open to wealthy skiers. And now that “luxury hostel” is no longer an oxymoron, these more affordable options are creeping into mountain towns across North America. The appeal isn’t just lower prices, but a community spirit that helps travelers more easily connect.

In Whistler, British Columbia, for example, guests at Pangea Pod Hotel sleep in private, design-forward, capsule-like accommodations and before COVID, could sing karaoke, play boardgames, and sip cocktails in shared spaces like the “Living Room” and a rooftop patio bar. At South Lake Tahoe’s Basecamp Hotel, sharing après with locals at the popular on-site beer garden is one perk, as is a four-minute walk to the lifts and room layouts that range from bunk rooms to romantic suites. Related Ski Into Spring at the Best Warm-Weather Skiing Spots Courtesy of Vail Resorts Gravity Haus has a variety of room configurations for everyone from couples to sizable groups of friends. Gravity Haus, managed by Vail Resorts, isn’t a hostel, but it doesn’t shy away from bunk beds, either. Room types vary greatly: The rooms my sister and I shared came with a king bed in the main room (and a cozy sitting area), plus a smaller room with a twin bunk. Other rooms feature only bunk beds—some queen-size and custom-designed—and there’s also a shared-bath “pod room,” with four bedrooms that each have a twin bed. “After a long day of skiing,” said general manager Shannon Best as she showed me around, “some people just want a place to crash.” Plus, stacking mattresses helps keep occupancy high and prices low—and going vertical helps maintain the minimalist-by-design feel to the rooms (as do touches like an exposed closet). My room came with a safe, fridge, and hair dryer, but in all rooms, items like an iron and ironing board are available only by request. “Why fill the room with things people likely won’t need or want in a mountain town?” said Best. One thing she hopes people will want, however, is an ecoconscious sensibility; rooms include Newly throw blankets made with microfiber from recycled plastic bottles and EO Essential Oil’s Zero Waste body and bath products. Another feature she hopes people are seeking is community, which is why every room includes a book. “Right off the bat,” said Best, “it gives guests something to discuss.” Fueling up for work and play I didn’t overhear any discussions about literary fiction, but mountain conditions always make for easy ski-town conversation—and for a small group at the hotel’s quiet après-ski, talk of the day’s runs was mixed with “next steps” for their business. In fact, work-and-play multitaskers were everywhere; in the mornings before the lifts opened, laptops lined the counter at the Unravel coffee shop.

