By Cat Sposato
  •  October 28, 2024

You Can Get Free Ski Tickets When You Buy Winter Gear From This Iconic Outerwear Brand

Purchase select Helly Hansen ski pants and jackets to score a free day on the slopes at premiere ski resorts in California, Colorado, Vermont, Canada, Switzerland, Finland, and elsewhere. Here’s how it works.

Two people skiing in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps on freshly groomed snow with soaring snow-topped peaks in the background

The offer includes free tickets for scenic skiing in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps.

Photo by Melanie Uhkoetter/Courtesy of Destination Gstaad

If you need some new ski gear, Norwegian outerwear company Helly Hansen just launched an awesome offer that slope lovers won’t want to miss.

Helly Hansen’s latest “Ski Free” collection, which features some of the company’s most popular ski clothing, comes with a hard-to-beat deal: Customers who buy a pair of ski pants or a ski jacket between now and spring 2025 will receive a free or discounted day skiing at one of the brand’s 50 partner resorts across North America and Europe.

After purchasing a piece from Helly Hansen’s “Ski Free” collection, customers can check out the Participating Resorts tab on the Helly Hansen website and view the redemption offers for each resort. (The free day of skiing can come in one of four ways: a free single-day lift ticket, two-for-one same-day lift tickets, two-for-one differing day lift tickets, or buy-two-get-one-free lift tickets.) After choosing a resort, customers can validate their receipt on the Helly Hansen website and redeem their free-day offer.

For those who plan to take advantage of this deal, we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting resort partnerships and ski products to pair.

A person skiing down a steep slop at Alyeska Resort in Alaska with clouds below and snow-capped mountains in the background

Hit the slopes in Alyeska, one hour outside of Anchorage in Alaska, courtesy of your new Helly Hansen gear.

Courtesy of Alyeska Resort

The Helly Hansen ski resort deals

Here’s a look at some of the standout ski resorts where you can score free and discounted lift tickets.

Alyeska Resort, Alaska

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None

For skiers looking for a more remote trip, head up north and redeem your free day at Alyeska Resort, 40 miles south of Anchorage, Alaska. While there, swoop down the resort’s 1,610 skiable acres, and take in the stunning snowy mountain vistas while riding one of the property’s aerial trams.

Gstaad, Switzerland

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None

Gstaad is one of the most storied resort towns in Switzerland, with incredible snowparks located between 1,000 and 3,000 meters above sea level, one-of-a-kind culinary offerings, and charming mountain town history. This is an incredible deal for skiers looking to experience one of Europe’s best ski destinations.

A river flows through Mammoth Lakes region in California surrounded by a mix of snowy mountains and bare mountains with pine trees scattered throughout

You can’t go wrong with Mammoth, where you’ll find some of the best skiing in California, coupled with epic views.

Photo by Joshua Gresham/Unsplash

Mammoth Mountain, California

  • Ski Free offer: Buy one lift ticket, get the second day free
  • Blackout dates: December 26–31, 2024; January 18–19, 2025; February 15–16, 2025

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California’s Eastern Sierra offers more than 3,500 acres of skiable terrain. Redeeming your offer here will get you two ski days for the price of one, which grants you more time to try out the property’s 178 trails.

Marmot Basin Jasper-Canadian Rockies, Canada

  • Ski Free offer: Three-day lift ticket for the price of two days
  • Blackout dates: None

Tucked away in the idyllic mountains of Jasper National Park, Marmot Basin’s secluded resort boasts 91 runs across almost 1,800 acres of land. This is a great option for advanced skiers looking to beat the crowds.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Colorado

  • Ski Free offer: Two-for-one ski lift ticket (must be used on the same day)
  • Blackout dates: January 18–January 20, 2025; February 15–17, 2025

Colorado has some of the best skiing in the United States, and Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Grand Mesa is no exception. This ski resort is beginner-friendly, with 70 percent of its slopes classified as either beginner or intermediate runs, making it a great fit for tentative skiers looking to improve their skills.

Sea to Sky Gondola, Canada

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None

For great views of the Howe Sound in Squamish, British Columbia, redeem your offer at Sea to Sky Gondola. Experienced skiers can indulge in the more than 1,300 hectares of backcountry terrain on the property. Those looking to slow down can stroll on several winter walking trails available along the slopes.

Skiarena Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Switzerland

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None

Spend a few days in the charming mountain towns of the Swiss Alps at Skiarena Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis. The resort’s 2,300-meter altitude guarantees perfectly powdery snow for up to six months each year, making it a great destination for skiers looking to get out between November and April this ski season.

Skiers riding the chair lift at Smugglers' Notch Resort in Vermont

Grab a friend or family member and head up to Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont.

Courtesy of Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont

  • Ski Free offer: Two-for-one ski lift ticket (must be used on the same day)
  • Blackout dates: December 24, 2024–January 05, 2025; January 18–20, 2025; February 15–23, 2025

Grab new ski gear for the whole family and head up to Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains area. The property has access to three mountains: Morse Mountain, which is perfect for beginner and intermediate skiers; and Sterling and Madonna Mountains, which are great for advanced ones. This location offers a two-for-one ski lift pass deal, making it perfect for families or couples.

Stranda Ski Resort, Norway

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None

Be sure to stop at Stranda Ski Resort in Stranda, Norway, for awe-inspiring views of the Sunnmøre Alps. Located at the entrance of the Geirangerfjord area in southwestern Norway, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, this resort gives guests beautiful views of a Scandinavian natural treasure. It’s also one of the leading ski resorts for freeskiing, which incorporates tricks and jumps.

Sunset aerial view of Ylläs Ski Resort in Finland with several ski runs, lodges, and trees all around

Ylläs Ski Resort is surrounded by the natural beauty of Finland’s densely forested Lapland region.

Valdis Skudre/Shutterstock

Ylläs Ski Resort, Finland

  • Ski Free offer: Free one-day lift ticket
  • Blackout dates: None. (Note: The Ski Free deal is only available at two areas on the resort property: the Äkäslompolo side and at the Y1 Service center.)

Advanced skiers with a penchant for tricky slopes should definitely check out Ylläs Ski Resort in Kolari, Finland. With more than 62 runs and 26 lifts, this ski resort is the largest in Finland and boasts the longest ski runs in the country.

Must-buy gear from the “Ski Free” collection

The Odin Infinity Insulated Jacket in a dark grey

Odin Infinity Insulated Jacket is made from a lightweight polypropylene outer shell that keeps out moisture.

Courtesy of Helly Hansen

The Odin Infinity Insulated Jacket is one of Helly Hansen’s best ski jackets. The insulated lining is lightweight yet traps in heat, perfect for long days on the slopes. The jacket’s polypropylene outer shell keeps out moisture, so you can stay outside for longer. This jacket is available in men’s and women’s sizing.

The Women’s St. Moritz 2.0 Insulated Pants are great for skiers looking to maximize their time on the slopes. Made with a 100 percent recycled polyester shell that keeps out moisture for longer, these pants will keep you dry and comfortable all day. The calf-height zippers also give you the option to customize the look and feel of the pants.

Helly Hansen's St. Moritz 2.0 Insulated Pants in white

Helly Hansen’s St. Moritz 2.0 Insulated Pants are designed to remain dry and comfortable all day long.

Courtesy of Helly Hansen

For skiers wanting a bit less restriction on the slopes, check out the Men’s Alpha LifaLoft Insulated Ski Pants. Made with Helly Hansen’s lightweight LifaLoft insulation, these pants will keep you warm without the bulky look that usually comes with ski pants. Feeling too warm after a great run down a ski trail? The pants have zipper vents built into the thigh area that are designed to slowly release heat.

Looking to grab a versatile ski outfit for the young skiers in your life? Try out Helly Hansen’s Juniors’ Fly High 2.0 Ski Suit. The suit has a fully insulated shell, which maximizes full-body warmth, and snow gaiters that protect legs, ankles, and feet from the biting cold of the snow. It’s a lovely all-in-one solution for the slopes.

Cat Sposato
Cat Sposato is Afar’s editorial assistant. Previously, she covered arts and culture for NPR Music, WNYC, LatinaMediaCo, and V Magazine. She’s known for her love of set-jetting.
