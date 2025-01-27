Colorado’s Historic Ski Train Brings Riders From Denver Straight to One of the Best Mountains in the Region

Skiers and snowboarders now have a more affordable and accessible way to take the train from Denver to the slopes. Thanks to a partnership among the Colorado Department of Transportation, Amtrak, and Winter Park Resort, the legendary “Ski Train” route has expanded service and reduced its rates for the 2024–2025 season.

The Winter Park Express by Amtrak, a historic rail route that relaunched in 2015 (and the only route of its kind in Colorado), began offering its expanded service from Denver to the Winter Park Resort ski area on January 9. Winter Park Resort, a great spot for snow-sports enthusiasts of any age and skill level, has more than 3,000 skiable acres and 171 trails, including beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert terrain.

As a Denverite myself, it’s personally my favorite mountain in the area. When I asked my local friends where their favorite spot to ski and snowboard in Colorado is (even the guy who sold me my skis at the beginning of the season), most agreed Winter Park Resort is their top pick in the region. I appreciate how it offers a healthy balance of open space and vertical drops for all comfort levels.

Added bonus: It’s now easier than ever to reach. Winter Park Express trains run Thursdays through Mondays through March 31—previously, the service only ran Friday through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $19, one way, and children age 2–12 can receive up to 50 percent off the adult price. The train departs from Denver Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives in Winter Park at 9:11 a.m., which is ideal timing for nabbing one of the first lift rides of the day. The return trip departs from Winter Park at 4:35 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 7:05 p.m.

There will be 69 round-trip journeys this season—29 more than during the 2023–2024 season when the route serviced more than 17,000 riders. With this year’s new demand-based pricing, riders can access lower fares on less popular days like Friday or Monday.

Since 2017, more than 118,000 Amtrak customers have ridden the Winter Park Express, and that number will continue to grow as the service expands. This year’s added coaches increase rider capacity from 272 seats to 408.

For the current season, the Winter Park Express has an added stop in Fraser, where riders can get off and embark on a snowshoeing or snowmobiling journey or go sledding and tubing at the Fraser Snow Tubing Hill and Colorado Adventure Park, about 20 minutes beyond Winter Park.

“We’re excited to see how this goes, because we’ve never run the train five days a week before—and certainly [not] at this low of a fare,” says Marc Magliari, spokesperson for Amtrak’s government affairs and corporate communications. “We want to give people a better choice, or at least another choice besides driving.”

Among the benefits of riding the ski train is that passengers can bring their skis and snowboards as carry-on items for no additional charge as part of their ticket price.

Rather than white-knuckle winding mountain roads, riders relax and enjoy the views during the two-hour Winter Park Express train ride. Courtesy of Amtrak

Taking the ski train versus driving

As I stepped into Denver Union Station at 6:30 a.m. on a Friday for the inaugural journey of the season’s route, the atmosphere was much livelier than I expected on a weekday before sunrise. Dozens of eager winter weather enthusiasts were gathered around, hoisting their ski gear into snow-sports equipment storage areas inside a dedicated train car.

Then it was time to find a seat and enjoy the scenic (brake-light-free) two-hour ride to the slopes. The experience aboard was a comfortable coach-class journey, with snacks and drinks available for purchase in the café car.

As I walked along a few of the eight train cars and admired the views through the panoramic windows, I could see some passengers catching shut-eye, playing cards, or imbibing in a preski cocktail from the café car.

Jen Miller, public relations and communication manager for Winter Park Resort, points out that this additional service gives travelers more options and flexibility when deciding how to get to the resort.

“It’s a much more relaxing way to travel those two hours from Denver to Winter Park,” says Miller. “Whether people come to ski or just play in the mountains, it impacts business, and that benefits both the resort and the town.”

I agree with Miller. As someone who isn’t adept at driving in the snow and ice, it’s anxiety-inducing to take those treacherous turns along Berthoud Pass (the mountain pass snaking up toward the ski resort from the Denver metro area) even when you’re traveling with sunny skies. Taking the train offers a safer and more leisurely option for those who don’t want to, or can’t, drive those Colorado highways, especially in inclement weather.

Those who aren’t into snow sports can get cozy with a stay at A-Frame Club in Old Town Winter Park and explore the scenic Fraser Valley.

The Winter Park Express isn’t only for skiers and snowboarders

On the train, while I was surrounded by skiers and snowboarders already donning their insulated mountain gear, clearly ready to hop straight onto the lift as soon as they pulled up to the platform, plenty of passengers were simply looking to spend a scenic day in the snow.

“There are people who are just going to get the experience of being in the Fraser Valley hanging out and do[ing] some ecotourism, not just skiing,” says Magliari. “And by running five days a week, we’re more of a ‘transportation resource’ than only a sort of a ‘ski train.’”

A little more than two hours after I boarded the train, the snow-covered Winter Park Resort ski runs finally came into view as we exited the six-mile Moffat Tunnel. The train pulled into the Winter Park Resort station, steps away from the Winter Park village and the ski lifts.

I met the Amtrak helpers on the platform to collect my skis from the dedicated equipment car and stepped onto the snow with everything I needed—ready for a day on the mountain.

That Friday night, I stayed at Winter Park Resort at Zephyr Mountain Lodge, in a handy location within the village near the gondola; I took the train back to Denver the next evening after another full day of skiing.

It was a fine way to get in two days of shredding some powder without having to think about traffic, parking, or sliding around on the ice taking on potentially dicey conditions of the mountain pass.