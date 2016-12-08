2017’s Hottest Ski Hotels

Don’t miss these new and newly renovated hotels when you hit the slopes this year.

This winter, schussers across the globe slide into a bonafide hotel boom with new builds and massive renovations rejuvenating ski resort villages across North America and Europe. As is common in ski country, many of these new stays lean heavy on luxury, exclusivity, and the philosophy that more is, well, more. But there’s also a clear trend toward “affordable luxury,” an emerging family-friendly segment eschewing gilded glamor for fun, function, and easy accessibility to the slopes. Meanwhile, a sprinkling of hotel-hostel hybrids improves access for millennial and intrepid adventurers requiring affordable digs. Which is right for your 2017 ski trip? Here’s your scoop on the season’s top 11 ski hotels from Lake Tahoe to the Swiss Alps. North America Limelight Hotel Ketchum, Idaho

Opens: December 2016 Sun Valley kicks off its 81st ski season touting Limelight Hotel Ketchum, the biggest thing to happen to the old railroad town at the foot of Sun Valley since the resort installed its first ski lifts. In fact, the five-story lodge is the tallest building in town, a LEED Silver-designed complex occupying a full Main Street block. Its design mimics Limelight’s original Aspen outpost with an open-concept, ground-floor fireside lounge pairing après-ski tapas with craft cocktails, locally brewed beer, and sophisticated wines. The 99 guest rooms and suites maximize the resort’s famed rays with big windows, high ceilings, and mountain-view terraces. Expect natural hues, functionally stylish blond wood furnishings, and granite bathrooms. Completing the package is a state-of-the-art, 48,000-square-foot spa and fitness center with indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, nine treatment rooms, hair salon, and yoga studio. The Blake, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Opens: December 2016 Northern New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley has long stayed under the ski radar despite boasting two towering peaks blanketed by over 300 inches of powder annually. With the opening of The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, the resort stakes out its spot on North America’s luxury ski scene with slope-side rooms and a hot new restaurant, all part of a reported $300-million investment revamping the entire resort. All 80 guest rooms and suites balance historic Taos influences with the Alpine style of the original resort village—lots of natural wood, aspen print wallpaper, historic pueblo photography, and hits of coral and turquoise. Slide into 192 at the Blake for a New Mexican twist on the après-ski with a massive communal kiva fireplace, a curated wine cellar, and eclectic tapas featuring locally sourced meat, cheese, and produce. Dunton Town House, Telluride, Colorado

Opens: December 2016 The team behind glamping standouts Dunton Hot Springs and Dunton River Camp get downright civilized at Telluride’s new Dunton Town House, a five-bedroom bed-and-breakfast housed in an immaculately restored Victorian. The property is located across the street from one of the town’s top restaurants, 221 South Oak (order the house-made sausage), and steps from the resort’s gondola. Owner and art collector Katrin Bellinger reached back to her Austrian roots for a Tyrolean focus, and the place is decked out in gallery-quality works from her personal stash. Max occupancy is 10, and all five rooms feature custom wood furnishings, Austrian-imported fabrics, and large en-suite bathrooms. Whether you book a single room or rent the entire place, the on-site house manager is your source for the best mountain guides, top-notch ski instruction, restaurant reservations, and whatever else you require during your stay in the San Juans. The Stein Eriksen Residences, Deer Valley, Utah

Opens: December 2016

With its manicured groomers, gorgeous glades, and copious powder snow, Deer Valley is a ski resort with a country club feel. Located midmountain with ski trails cascading down either side of it, Stein Eriksen Lodge is long a stalwart on the luxury ski hotel scene, and this winter the property ups the ante with 15 new four- to six-bedroom homes. Each has its own unique style, but look for modern vibes with Wasatch views from floor-to-ceiling windows, floating steel and wood staircases, gas fireplaces, home theaters, hot tub decks, marble bathrooms, and kitted out kitchens. Eleven of the homes are freestanding and four are attached; all have ski-in, ski-out access via the Silver Dollar trail, and a reservation includes the service and amenities you expect from Stein Eriksen Lodge, including pre-arrival home prep services, daily housekeeping, ski valet, bellhops, top-notch concierge, access to the property’s spa and pool terrace, and shuttle service to Park City’s Main Street. Photo courtesy Hotel Talisa A guestroom at Hotel Talisa Hotel Talisa, Vail, Colorado

Opens: March 2017 Tucked along the banks of Gore Creek on Vail’s forested western fringe, Hotel Talisa is an all-new Luxury Collection Resort set in the shell of the original Vail Cascade Resort and Spa. Although it’s a mile or so from Vail’s sceney resort village, the isolation allows for a backwoods feel, and with a private chairlift right out the back door, the hotel is actually Vail’s only true ski-in, ski-out spot. The hotel takes its name from the Ute phrase for “beautiful waters” but it doesn’t take as much indigenous inspiration in the 285 guest rooms. Instead, it opts for steel and blue hues, tufted leather headboards, and white marble bathrooms. At press time, the property was still hashing out the details on its three dining concepts, but you can count on a riverside fireplace lounge for après-ski drinks. Completing the package is a new 10-treatment room spa and revamped 58,000-square-foot fitness center, making Talisa one of the Rocky Mountains’ premier health and wellness escapes. The Crawford Hotel, Denver, Colorado

Opened: July 2014 Yeah, you read that right. The acclaimed downtown Denver hotel by Sage Hospitality debuted in the former train depot back in 2014. But when Amtrak’s Winter Park Express returns to service this January, the 112-room Crawford instantly becomes one of the hottest ski hotels in the West. Round-trip train service between Denver and Winter Park Resort returns after a seven-year hiatus, and trains run Saturdays and Sundays, with an additional round-trip on Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day. The train practically departs from The Crawford’s back door, and the two-hour chug up a canyon and through the Moffat Tunnel is easily one of the most beautiful rail routes in the country. Winter Park Resort is a 3,000-acre powder playground known for prodigious snowfall and tree skiing in the legendary Mary Jane Territory. Take in the scenery on the way up, shred the gnar-gnar all day, and then enjoy the après-ski scene on the return trip—this is North America’s only après-ski train. Coachman Hotel, South Lake Tahoe, California

Opened: Spring 2016

