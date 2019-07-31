A Hotel in Denver Wants to Throw a Puppies and Prosecco Party in Your Room

The Hotel Monaco, a Kimpton hotel in downtown Denver, Colorado, is going all paws in for National Dog Day. When you book the hotel’s luxury suite in advance of the holiday, which is August 26, the hotel will throw a private puppies and prosecco party in your room.

The hotel’s plan is to bring six to 10 puppies from Lifeline Puppy Rescue to your suite, depending on puppy availability. It will also bring prosecco and small bites from the on-site northern Italian restaurant, Panzano. Once you let the front desk know when you want the party to commence, you will get an hour of puppy playtime with the adorable, adoptable little furballs in your 850-square-foot suite while sipping some bubbly.

A puppy expert from the shelter will accompany the pooches while in your room to answer questions and provide care. The party of your dog-loving, sparkling-sipping dreams is for a good cause, too: The Hotel Monaco is donating 50 percent of the proceeds from each booking to the no-kill shelter, which has adopted out 34,000 dogs across the Rocky Mountain region and beyond, according to its website.

“This is an incredible fund-raiser for the rescue,” said Scott Cromer, director of outreach for Lifeline Puppy Rescue in an email. “Not only does it raise much-needed funds, but it’s priceless socialization for the puppies.”

The rescue hosts monthly adoption pop-ups in the hotel’s lobby during wine hour, but this is its first private puppy party.