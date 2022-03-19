Not only will there be great late-season skiing and snowboarding, but these mountains are going all out this spring with music, food, festivals, and competitions.

Get out your T-shirts and sunscreen because spring skiing is back. After the 2020 ski season was cut short by the start of the pandemic and 2021 remained muted by health and safety protocols, this ski season can finally close out with all the live music, pond skimming, grilling, and giveaways you can imagine. From the spring equinox (on March 20) through June in some cases, mountains from East to West across the USA are hosting some of the most epic parties under the sun. The country’s ultimate spring skiing and snowboarding spots, from Mt. Bachelor to Killington, are each bringing back their own brand of stoked spring vibes. Whether soaking up the sun slopeside, tailgating, or camping in the parking lot—skiing in mashed potatoes, corn snow, or spring pow after a fluke April dump—get ready to shed a few layers, sport those goggle tans, and bomb down the hill like you’re in a 1990s ski movie. Here are our top picks for spring skiing in 2022, both for the driest and deepest conditions and for the liveliest après happenings to keep you entertained all season long. Arapahoe Basin, Colorado Estimated closing day: June 1 Arapahoe Basin, the first post-WWII ski area opened in Colorado by a 10th Mountain Division soldier, became known as “The Legend” for terrain as steep as the Alps. Now owned by Dream Unlimited Corporation of Toronto, this renegade resort—which dared to divorce from Vail Resorts a few years ago—is still thriving with the longest ski season in Colorado, at one point even riding into July. At “A-Basin,” Continental Divide weather patterns amass immense April and May snowfall, particularly under the famed Palivaccini, or “Pali” chairlift, named for similarly shaped terrain on Austria’s highest peak. The parking lot transforms into “the beach” for tailgating all spring, and skiers and snowboarders won’t want to miss Swimwear Day on May 28, when everyone on the mountain is invited to ride in their best poolside duds and show off their front flips and rail tricks at a rail jam. This year, A-Basin found one more excuse to party: its 75th anniversary, for which it is hosting music, a mogul event, and a scavenger hunt, April 1–3. Where to stay: It’s affordable chic at The Pad in Silverthorne, a hostel built last fall inside shipping containers dropped in front of the mountain. Big Sky, Montana Estimated closing day: April 24 Courtesy of Big Sky With a 4,350-foot drop, Big Sky is big skiing well into spring.

