The end of winter is nearing for some places in the USA, but that doesn’t necessarily mean ski and snowboarding season is over. Many ski resorts stay open past the spring equinox (on March 20), with some remaining open until June. Snowfall this year has been patchy; although there have been storms across the nation, dumping inches of powder everywhere from Vermont to New Orleans, On The Snow reports below-average snowfall at nearly all ski resorts.

Still, these six ski resorts are confident you’ll be doing runs at least into April 2025, complemented by spring-specific activities, parties, and traditions. Whether soaking up the sun slope-side, tailgating, or camping in the parking lot, get ready to shed a few layers, sport those goggle tans, and bomb down the hill like you’re in a 1990s ski movie. Do note that the weather can change anytime, and closing dates for the ski resorts below are estimates based on current snowfall and years past.

1. Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

Estimated closing day: June 8, 2025

Arapahoe Basin, the first post–World War II ski area opened in Colorado (by a 10th Mountain Division soldier), became known as “the Legend” for terrain as steep as the Alps. It’s also known for having one of the longest ski seasons in North America: In 2024, people were still on the slopes on June 16. The resort’s base elevation is 10,700 feet, and up that high, spring sun during the day followed by cold nights leads to a freeze-thaw cycle that leaves the pistes covered in smooth corn snow.

Continental Divide weather patterns here amass immense April and May snowfall, particularly under the Pallavicini or “Pali” chairlift, named for similarly shaped terrain on Austria’s highest peak. The parking lot transforms into “the beach” for tailgating all spring. May is when the action really kicks off, with live music every Sunday, a Pride weekend May 17 and 18, and the semi-thawing of Lake Reveal, a high alpine lake that skiers and riders try to skim—and often sink into.

Where to stay: The Pad

Ski-town accommodations are never inexpensive, but the Pad in Silverthorne offers comfy, minimalist dorms, private group rooms, and micro-rooms with shared baths.

With a 4,350-foot drop, Big Sky is big skiing well into spring. Courtesy of Jeremy Thies/Flickr

2. Big Sky, Montana

Estimated closing day: April 27, 2025

In Montana, wind patterns dictate powder deposits for unbeatable backcountry lines. There’s plenty of tree skiing, and a northerly exposure means the best snow shows up later in the season. Jaw-dropping views over some of the country’s biggest verticals give each skier or snowboarder about two acres to themselves.

This spring at Big Sky you probably won’t have to wait long in line, but at the base, it’ll still be raging with après all day. The resort closes out its last month of the season with weekly live music shows throughout April, including a performance by Dutch DJ Bakermat on April 19. On April 26 is the annual pond skim; come dressed in your best costume and try to make it across without falling in.

Where to stay: Summit Hotel



Location: 60 Big Sky Resort Rd. | Find on Google Maps

60 Big Sky Resort Rd. | Find on Google Maps Book now: bigskyresort.com

Alpine chic meets convenience at the slope-side Summit Hotel, located within the Big Sky resort. A variety of room types, such as one with two queens and a queen studio with a kitchen, make it a solid option for families or groups of friends.

By mid-May, you’re likely to see skiers and snowboarders in T-shirts on Killington’s slopes. Courtesy of Killington Resorts

3. Killington, Vermont

Estimated closing day: May 25, 2025

They don’t call it “the King of Spring” for nothing. With a 3,050-foot drop, Killington boasts the highest vertical in the East and unsurprisingly yields hands-down the finest spring skiing in New England. The resort typically stays open later than any ski resort nearby, offering a spring pass from March 14 with unlimited access to nearby Pico Mountain, too.

This spring will see local bands playing and Vermont cheese and beer served at the Wobbly Barn at the base of Bear Mountain Lodge. Scheduled events in March and April include a breast cancer fundraising ski session on March 29, a pond skim on April 12, and, on April 19, the annual Dazed and Defrosted spring festival, with loads of live music, demos, and revelry—plus a free barbecue for season pass holders.

Where to stay: Snowed Inn

What’s more New England cozy than a cute Vermont Inn? Snowed Inn, a mile and a half down the road from Killington, has an outdoor hot tub, a lobby fireplace, and house-baked cookies up for grabs every day.

Ample shredding is available into spring at Mammoth Mountain. Courtesy of Mammoth Mountain

4. Mammoth Mountain, California

Estimated closing day: At least May 26, 2025 (exact date yet to be announced)

Simply put, Mammoth Mountain is sublime in spring. Wide-open corduroy stretches across some of the deepest snowpack in North America, making this a spring skiing magnet. Up at 11,053 feet, Mother Nature brings her nightly freeze that softens under the beating sun 300 days a year. Southwesterly wind bluffs roll across the Sierra Nevada like a natural groomer for bouncy, carvable snow until the last slush.

Ride down to the all-ages spring dance-off, Woolly’s Dance Party held weekly at the base lodge. Take your pick of Canyon Lodge sundeck for après or a high-altitude ski climb up five ascents for the Mammoth Caldera Burn ski mountaineering (aka ski mo) event on April 19. Or ride around the Unbound Main Park before an après-ski DJ set on the main lodge sundeck on May 3.

Where to stay: Mammoth Mountain Inn

Location: 10400 Minaret Rd.| Find on Google Maps

10400 Minaret Rd.| Find on Google Maps Book now: mammothmountain.com Soak it up slope-side in the heated pool and hot tub of the Mammoth Mountain Inn. The rooms are dated, but the ski-in, ski-out location can’t be beat.

Head to Oregon for late-season skiing and snowboarding beneath blue skies. Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor

5. Mt. Bachelor, Oregon

Estimated closing day: May 25, 2025

Mt. Bachelor brings big views and brews. Who wouldn’t want to nurse an ale 1,700 feet above the treeline overlooking snow-covered layers of volcanic lava and tephra? Smack in the middle of Oregon, just a half-hour drive to the state’s brewery capital of Bend, the dormant volcano that is Mt. Bachelor rages all spring—with skiing, that is.

Backcountry dreams live on in this out-of-bounds ski resort, with bowls, snowfields, and a deep snowpack that melts into some of the best bead-shaped “corn” snow around. Chase the sun from the south around the cone of the mountain and down into the après concert series or pro snowboard competitions. The brew events even include a hunt for a mini keg on the mountain.

The full lineup for the Subaru Winterfest April 11–13 hasn’t been announced, but so far Grace Potter is set to perform. Expect more live music (plus skiing and riding) during camping festival Rendezvan, April 17–20. Pole, Pedal, Paddle on May 17 will bring together skiers, runners, kayakers, and cyclists for a multi-sport race from Mt. Bachelor to Bend, culminating at the finish line with an end-of-season bash with food, beer, and music.

Where to stay: Tetherow Resort

Surround yourself with peaks, lakes, meadows, and a national forest at the modern and relaxing Tetherow Resort, just outside beer lovers’ Bend and a 25-minute drive from the slopes.

By late April, Palisades Tahoe skiers swap snow pants for shorts. Courtesy of Palisades Tahoe

6. Palisades Tahoe, California

Estimated closing day: May 26, 2025

Few lake views rival the one from the summit of Palisades Tahoe on a cloudless bluebird day in May. Cold nights, sunny days, and April storms keep these 6,000 skiable acres soft and white—from nearly 400 inches of annual snowfall. Palisades is open later than almost any resort in the country, get it while you can.

Dig out your old-school duds for the Pain McShlonkey Classic fundraiser on March 22, an annual tribute to legendary free-skier Shane McConkey. And don’t miss pond skimming and lap racing during the Mothership Classic on March 23. During this event, contestants in skinny skis, retro snowboards, mono skis, and snow blades earn money for the most laps around the iconic KT-22 chair, ranked the best chairlift in North America for unbeatable access to cliffs, chutes, and steeps on famous free-riding trails. For a less competitive experience, join the 39th annual snow golf tournament on April 12 or the Cushing Crossing pond skimming on May 3.

Where to stay: The Village at Palisades; Ritz-Carlton Tahoe; Gravity Haus

Stay on-site at the Village at Palisades Tahoe Lodging or at the upscale, family-friendly Ritz-Carlton Tahoe. To stay closer to the nearby town of Truckee, try Gravity Haus, a stylish, fun, and more affordable option.

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on February 28, 2025, with current information.