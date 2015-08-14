Where to Enjoy One Final Adventure before Summer Ends

Photo courtesy The Little Beaver Inn
Aug 14, 2015
AFAR Hotels Editor Jen Murphy lays out five new luxury hotels to hit if you want a final outdoor adventure before summer ends.
Article continues below advertisement
Summer’s not over yet. Make the most of the long days and warm weather by booking one final summer adventure. These five new hotels are the perfect places to channel your inner outdoorsman in true comfort.
Go Fish at The Broadmoor Fishing Camp
The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs debuted its Broadmoor Fishing Camp this year. Some 75 minutes west of its parent hotel, The Broadmoor Fishing Camp is located on Colorado’s Tarryall River; guests have access to more than five miles of private water. By day, the camp’s expert guides will school you in the art of flies, casting technique, and, of course, how properly to reel in a whopper trout. By night, you dine on locally sourced food in the main lodge, before retiring to one of seven cabins that will make you feel like a kid at summer camp again. Fishing Camp closes for the season in early November—even more reason to go now.
Article continues below advertisement
Go Hike at The Little Beaver Inn
Avoid the crowded trails of popular hiking destinations and instead get away to the tiny mountain town of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. A popular resort destination in the 1800s, Green Mountain Falls is experiencing a renaissance. In April, The Outlook Lodge introduced a sister property, The Little Beaver Inn. Originally a motor lodge in the 1950s, the retro five-room inn makes for an ideal and affordable mountain escape—rooms start at just $119 a night. The trail system in Green Mountain Falls totals more than 20 miles, and the inn offers guests a trail map, a brown-bag picnic lunch, and a s’mores roasting kit to help them on their way.
Go Tube at The Lark
Opened in April, The Lark hotel is Bozeman, Montana’s new epicenter of cool. Located in the heart of downtown Bozeman, The Lark was originally built in the 1960s but has been reimagined with funky rooms featuring work from Montana artists, and a vintage taco truck in the parking lot. Upon check-in guests get a complimentary Field Guide travel journal. Instead of a concierge, you’ll find a team of guides ready to plot out your daily adventures. The hotel’s “Get Your Float On” package pairs guests with the experts at Montana Whitewater, and includes a free waterproof cooler rental so you can keep your beverages cold as you cruise down the Madison River.
Article continues below advertisement
Go Surf at The Break
It’s easy to forget that the East Coast is home to some great surf spots. Perhaps one of the most under-the-radar surf destinations is Rhode Island. In-the-know East Coast surfers already head to Narraganset; now the opening of The Break hotel this June finally gives them a stylish place to stay. The boutique hotel’s 16 rooms tap into 1960s vintage surfer nostalgia. The concierge can arrange surfboard rentals from Narragansett Surf & Skate, which is run by the family of famous local surfer Peter Pan. Those new to surfing can work on their balance during The Break’s poolside surfset fitness classes, which use an unstable on-land surfboard for a surf-inspired workout. At day’s end, the best place to catch the sunset is at the hotel’s ocean-view rooftop bar.
Go SUP at Conestoga Ranch
Straddling the Utah-Idaho border, Bear Lake is often called the “Caribbean of the Rockies” due to its intense turquoise waters. In the summer, people come here to sail, jet-ski, water-ski, and even scuba dive. In July, Conestoga Ranch opened on the lake’s shores, offering guests the option to live out their Oregon Trail fantasies and sleep in a covered wagon, or opt for a luxury tent. The lake is the ideal place to try out stand-up paddleboarding; yogis can even sign up for SUP yoga retreats.
There is still time! Here are the 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy