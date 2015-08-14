Where to Enjoy One Final Adventure before Summer Ends

AFAR Hotels Editor Jen Murphy lays out five new luxury hotels to hit if you want a final outdoor adventure before summer ends.

Summer’s not over yet. Make the most of the long days and warm weather by booking one final summer adventure. These five new hotels are the perfect places to channel your inner outdoorsman in true comfort. Go Fish at The Broadmoor Fishing Camp

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs debuted its Broadmoor Fishing Camp this year. Some 75 minutes west of its parent hotel, The Broadmoor Fishing Camp is located on Colorado’s Tarryall River; guests have access to more than five miles of private water. By day, the camp’s expert guides will school you in the art of flies, casting technique, and, of course, how properly to reel in a whopper trout. By night, you dine on locally sourced food in the main lodge, before retiring to one of seven cabins that will make you feel like a kid at summer camp again. Fishing Camp closes for the season in early November—even more reason to go now. The Little Beaver Inn Photo courtesy The Little Beaver Inn

