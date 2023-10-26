Denmark

From the effortlessly cool capital of Copenhagen—known for its forward-thinking design and yes, ample supply of cardamom buns—to more relaxed and bucolic getaways outside this Nordic country’s city centers, Denmark is a destination sure to delight travelers of all walks of life.

Denmark ranked second in the 2023 World Happiness report.

Overview

Practical Information

Denmark is a Nordic country bordering Germany and Sweden. Although Danish is the national language, English is spoken widely. Copenhagen is the capital and one of the most popular places to visit in Denmark, though it’s worth getting outside of the city and visiting other areas of the country—such as West Denmark—as well.

