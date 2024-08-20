Sponsored Content
Adventure and Enrichment Await in the Nordic Countries

August 20, 2024
Geiranger

Courtesy of Visit Norway/Terje Rakke

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway take top spots in the World Happiness Report year after year. Discover why for yourself with lush, unspoiled forests that are easy to access from major cities; wellness escapes; farm-to-table feasts; and far-flung adventures from sea to summit that satisfy the mind, body, and soul.

In Norway, connect with the natural world on a journey that traces the route of the Vikings in the Lofoten Islands, see the northern lights glow, and hike or bike through mountain landscapes. Feel the spray of Iceland’s cascading waterfalls, trek its ancient volcanoes, and discover Finland’s forests and local Sámi culture. A trip to Swedish Lapland also offers innumerable opportunities to experience the joy of friluftsliv, the Nordic philosophy and practice of living a simple life outdoors.

The mindset encompasses culinary experiences, too, and foodies can expand their vocabularies—and palates—during fællesspisning community dinners in Denmark. In Finland, foraging culture adds another dimension to the renowned Nordic culinary capitals. Plus, Finnish sauna culture and forest bathing in Sweden help you to disconnect and reconnect with yourself.

A table outdoors full of different types of foraged food, a tradition in Nordic countries
Restaurants + Cafés
Why Denmark and Finland Are Must-Visits for Foodies
Farm-to-table and fish-to-dish dining brings you closer to nature in the Nordic countries.
A view of water and a shoreline from out a window of a floating sauna in Lillesand, Norway
Health + Wellness
An Insider’s Guide to Wellness Travel in Sweden and Norway
From forest bathing and sunbathing to reflective moments and reflections on placid mountain lakes, nature in the Nordics offers opportunities for mindfulness and self care.
An overhead view of Egeskov Castle surrounded by a moat and manicured gardens in Denmark.
History + Culture
How to Go Off the Beaten Path in the Nordics
From folklore and food to landscapes and literature, find adventure and enrichment in the lesser-known regions of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.
Delicious cuisine, like that of a Swedish Fika, or coffee break, abounds throughout the Nordic countries.
Journeys: Food + Drink
Savor Nordic Food in Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark
Explore Michelin-starred restaurants, local and seasonal delicacies, and more in Reykjavik, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen.
The Northern Lights in Finland
Journeys: Nature
Immerse Yourself in the Wild Natural Beauty of Finland and Iceland
Revel in epic natural landscapes—and help protect and preserve them too—in this tour through two Nordic countries.
Lake Saimaa
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
Freedom to Roam in Finnish Lakeland, Swedish Lapland, and the Norwegian Fjords
Go off the beaten track in Finland, Sweden, and Norway to discover the best of northern Europe’s wild nature in this adventurous, wide-ranging itinerary.
Aalborg’s harbor in Northern Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore the Hidden Treasures of Northern Denmark and Southern Norway
Get to know the lesser-known heroes of two countries in one trip, taking in the dazzling scenery of southern Norway’s coastal communities alongside the cultural gems of northern Denmark.
