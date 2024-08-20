Adventure and Enrichment Await in the Nordic Countries

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway take top spots in the World Happiness Report year after year. Discover why for yourself with lush, unspoiled forests that are easy to access from major cities; wellness escapes; farm-to-table feasts; and far-flung adventures from sea to summit that satisfy the mind, body, and soul.

In Norway, connect with the natural world on a journey that traces the route of the Vikings in the Lofoten Islands, see the northern lights glow, and hike or bike through mountain landscapes. Feel the spray of Iceland’s cascading waterfalls, trek its ancient volcanoes, and discover Finland’s forests and local Sámi culture. A trip to Swedish Lapland also offers innumerable opportunities to experience the joy of friluftsliv, the Nordic philosophy and practice of living a simple life outdoors.

The mindset encompasses culinary experiences, too, and foodies can expand their vocabularies—and palates—during fællesspisning community dinners in Denmark. In Finland, foraging culture adds another dimension to the renowned Nordic culinary capitals. Plus, Finnish sauna culture and forest bathing in Sweden help you to disconnect and reconnect with yourself.