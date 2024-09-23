This Is the Happiest City in the World

If you’ve never heard of Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, it’s a good time to put it on your radar. Located on the Jutland peninsula’s east coast, about 120 miles due west of Copenhagen, the city boasts stellar dining (with four Michelin-starred restaurants and a global street food scene), plentiful access to nature, and exceptional museums.

Aarhus is also the world’s happiest city, according to the London-based Institute for Quality of Life’s recently released 2024 Happy City Index.

What makes Aarhus, Denmark, the happiest city in the world?

While the Institute for Quality of Life recognizes in its methodology that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness and that cities are constantly changing, the report notes that it is possible to look at a variety of indicators “that directly relate to the quality of life and the sense of happiness of its residents.”

With that in mind, the organization identified five categories it believes have the most direct impact on happiness, including citizens, governance, environment, economy, and mobility. Within those themes are 24 subcategories, which assess areas such as the availability of green space, educational systems, safe and reliable transportation, and access to culture, including libraries. Through open data and interviews with residents, the institutions then combined the qualitative and quantitative information to rank cities on a point system.

What it found is that the world’s happiest cities are “where education, inclusive policies, the economy, mobility, environmental protection, access to green areas, and innovation are not only important components of official policies but are also evident in the implemented solutions, tangible for residents, and have a direct impact on their quality of life.”

Access to art and the outdoors, such as the Infinite Bridge situated on the Aarhus waterfront, are among the factors that contribute to the happiness of the city’s residents. Photo by Jona Troes/Unsplash

Based on these factors, Aarhus, Denmark, achieved the highest score, particularly excelling in governance and the environment.

Only cities with at least 300,000 residents were considered for the index, which narrowed the total cities in contention to roughly 1,650 worldwide. Of those, only the top 250 were recognized, split into three groups: gold (the top 37), silver (cities 38 through 100), and bronze (cities 101 through 250).

Here’s how the happiest cities in the world ranked.

The 20 happiest cities in the world

Aarhus, Denmark Zurich, Switzerland Berlin, Germany Gothenburg, Sweden Amsterdam, Netherlands Helsinki, Finland Bristol, United Kingdom Copenhagen, Denmark Geneva, Switzerland, Munich, Germany Stockholm, Sweden Rotterdam, Netherlands Oulu, Finland Vienna, Austria Edinburgh, United Kingdom Reykjavík, Iceland Aalborg, Denmark Minneapolis, Minnesota Basel, Switzerland Alesund, Norway

The only stateside city to earn a “gold” rating was Minneapolis, Minnesota. However Boston, Baltimore, and the District of Columbia were recognized as silver cities, and bronze U.S. cities included San Francisco; Salt Lake City; Madison, Wisconsin; Pittsburgh; Rochester, Minnesota; and Portland, Oregon.

Be transported back in time among the half-timbered homes in the open-air museum Den Gamle By, in Aarhus. Liya_Blumesser/Shutterstock

Why now is the time to visit Aarhus

Denmark’s second-largest city may not be as famous as Copenhagen, but it is bursting with charm, culture, and a thriving culinary scene. Aarhus is situated on the coast, and its waterfront has become an attraction unto itself. Visitors and residents can take a dip at the Bjarke Ingels–designed harbor bath or walk the Infinite Bridge circle, which is one part pier, one part art piece.

You could easily spend an entire day exploring the city’s myriad museums. There’s the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum, with its vast collection of Danish and international contemporary art and the rooftop Your Rainbow Panorama, a circular 500-foot-long walkway of colorful glass panels with 360-degree views over the city and the bay. Then there’s Den Gamle By, an open-air museum that brings Danish history to life, with more than 75 historical buildings, including shops, homes, and workshops from different periods of Denmark’s past. The Moesgaard Museum is dedicated to archaeology and includes an interesting exhibit on the Grauballe Man, the preserved body of a third-century man found in a bog in 1952.

For outdoor exploration, head to the Marselisborg Forests, a four-mile, tree-filled stretch along the water that offers trails for walking, running, and cycling. There’s also the Tivoli Friheden, a historic theme park, which features rides and games, as well as concerts and theatrical performances during the summer. Nearby is the Marselisborg Palace, with a beautiful rose garden that is open to the public when the royal family isn’t home.

Head to the top of the Salling department store in Aarhus for brunch, burgers, bar snacks, wine, beer, and cocktails, all served against the backdrop of killer city views. C-Y/Shutterstock

When you feel peckish, consider reserving a table at Gastromé. The one-starred Michelin venue is in a villa that dates back to 1911; it churns out dishes showcasing Danish flavors with a modern twist. Many of the ingredients, including the vegetables and chicken, come from the restaurant’s farm. For a more casual setting, check out the Salling Rooftop café. On top of the Salling department store, this spot offers sweeping views of the city and the harbor, with a menu that includes light meals, coffees, and pastries. The Aarhus Street Food Market is a lively space in a former bus garage that is packed with stalls selling a wide selection of global cuisine, from tacos to traditional Danish smørrebrød (open-faced sandwiches).

As for where to stay while you’re in town, consider Villa Provence, a centrally located boutique hotel with cozy suites, some of which open into the hotel’s garden, or Hotel Oasia Aarhus, a minimalist Scandinavian design hotel a short walk from many of the city’s main attractions.