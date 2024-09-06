Copenhagen’s Oldest Hotel Just Got a Major Refresh—Here’s What It’s Like

~ The vibe: A living piece of history with modern amenities in the heart of Copenhagen’s city center Location: Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 Copenhagen, Denmark View on Google Maps From $675 | Book now ~

The Afar take

The oldest hotel in Copenhagen, the Hotel d’Angleterre is situated right on Copenhagen’s central Kongens Nytorv (the King’s Square). The hotel, a former Neoclassical palace, is the result of a love story dating back to 1755 when Frenchman Jean Marchal and Maria Coppy, whose father was the royal chef, fell in love and opened a restaurant called the Strong Man’s Garden. Originally established near the lakes of Copenhagen, they moved the restaurant to King’s Square and added some rooms for guest. Three decades later the name became d’Angleterre. (Its Michelin-starred restaurant Marchal nods to the love-struck founders with its name.) It’s impossible not to roam the halls and public areas of this 270-year-old property without wondering what you’d learn if these walls could talk.

After persevering through wars, fire, and numerous hurdles and renovations, the hotel was closed from 2011 to 2013 for a massive, multimillion euro restoration during which it was gutted and brought into the modern era. More recently, all of the hotel’s suites were completely redecorated to reflect a more neutral color palette steeped in soothing shades of beige. But the grandeur of the hotel and its centuries past can be felt from the minute you step into the lobby.

Who’s it for?

This grande dame of Copenhagen is the place to check into for anyone feeling rather fancy and wanting to be in the heart of the action. Given the one Michelin-starred Marchal (well worth the splurge for a multicourse meal by executive chef Alexander Baert), a sprawling spa with an indoor swimming pool, and the chic Balthazar Champagne Bar, there are many ways to make a stay here feel extra special. And that includes booking into some of the most prime real estate in the city, such as the jaw-dropping Royal Suite with one of the largest and longest balconies in Copenhagen (it runs the full length of the front of the building). Kids and families are welcome at Hotel d’Angleterre, but with all of the sophistication and elevated dining, it definitely has more of an adult appeal. It’s also a popular venue for events like weddings, so don’t be surprised if you see a rogue bride or groom roaming the halls.

The historic property really shines during the festive season. Courtesy of Hotel D’Angleterre

The location

It’s hard to beat the location of Hotel D’Angleterre in Copenhagen’s central Indre By district, situated right outside the Kongens Nytorv metro stop, from which you can access all four of the city’s metro lines. It’s also conveniently a stone’s throw from the picturesque Nyhavn harbor area and within easy walking distance of the waterfront and to world-class museums and art institutes such as the Islamic art–focused Davids Samling (or the David Collection), the National Museum of Denmark, and the Danish Architecture Center.

One of the most sought-after bakeries in town, Andersen & Maillard, is a three-minute walk away. Or stroll for about 15 minutes to the quieter area around St. Paul’s Church with two parks—Kongens Have and Kastellet—and streets lined with charming old townhouses. Here you’ll find the Hanne Bertelsen Ceramics artisan studio, Apotek 57, a café in the Frama Studio design store with seasonal waffles, pastries, focaccia, and toasts, and the Lille Blå wine bar where biodynamic wines are poured within bright blue interiors.

The rooms

There are 90 guest rooms and suites, the largest of which (aside from the Royal Suite—more on that later) are the 1,022-square-foot d’Angleterre Suites. While the other room categories feature more uniform decor, the d’Angleterre Suites with their separate living room, dining table, and large marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, have a little more personality—no two are alike. Soaring ceilings showcase delicate moldings, while comfy modern couches and beds are accented with throw pillows and lighting fixtures that match the lightly patterned wallpaper and rugs. It all seamlessly blends together into what could easily be an aristocrat’s city apartment with views overlooking the King’s Square.

The over-the-top Royal Suite can be booked as a single suite (ranging from 1,615 square feet to 2,691 square feet) with a bedroom (or two if needed), living room, and dining room, or as a sprawling 4,305-square-foot-complex that combines all four suites across the entire floor.

Each d’Angleterre Suite is uniquely designed but all are made to feel both welcoming and elegant. Courtesy of Hotel d’Angleterre

Other suite categories are deluxe (700 square feet) and superior (538 square feet) one-bedroom suites, plus deluxe and superior junior suites. Spring for a deluxe suite if you want a balcony. The junior suites have a smaller living area within the same room versus a separate bedroom and living area in the one-bedroom suites. Deluxe and superior guest rooms range from a cozier 270 to 375 square feet. The color palette in these rooms is an attractive blend of beige, gold, and purple tones, while walls have textured fabric lining them. The decor showcases pieces that are both modern (geometric chandeliers) and more vintage-feeling (classical statues). Marble bathrooms are stocked with Diptyque toiletries.

One thing to note: d’Angleterre’s prime location, and the sounds of the city, can occasionally drift into the rooms well into the night. For light sleepers, earplugs are provided.

The food and drink

Regardless of whether you are dining at Marchal, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, or ordering room service, your food is crafted by a Michelin-starred establishment. Not only has Marchal garnered a coveted Michelin star rating for its Nordic approach to elevated French cuisine, but it is also the sole kitchen in the hotel, turning out breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch in the restaurant, a popular afternoon tea service, lobby and terrace bites, bar service, and in-room dining.

For the full experience, a sit-down, multicourse dinner in the main restaurant is a must. A $315 six-course tasting menu delivers dishes such as caviar with lobster and artichokes or a langoustine bisque to start, and entrées like Danish turbot with razor clams and mussel sauce, pigeon with foie gras, and filet of Danish roebuck. You can add a five-glass wine pairing for $200 for well-curated pours from the massive wine cellar. Make sure to save room for the Marchal cheese trolley or the raspberry Pavlova with elderflower ice cream.

If you’re seeking something a little more subtle—yet equally sophisticated—than the Michelin-starred Marchal restaurant, head to the sleek Balthazar Champagne Bar for some bubbles and caviar. Courtesy of Hotel D’Angleterre

On a sunny day, tea service out on the terrace is ideal, and it offers great people-watching in King’s Square. Tea or bubbly or both accompany a parade of tiny sandwiches, tartlets, and treats.

If champagne is calling, head to the sleek Balthazar Champagne Bar at the back of the hotel, a more intimate venue with a long bar running along one side of the space, and large armchairs and small cocktail tables dotting the other half. Here you can choose from a massive selection of sparkling wines and champagnes by the glass or bottle, well-crafted cocktails, mocktails, wines, beer, and snacks that include caviar, lobster sliders, and a charcuterie plate.

Staff and service

Due to its history, location, and reputation, Hotel d’Angleterre is accustomed to managing high-profile and discerning clients, and it shines through in the attention of the laser-sharp staff—there is clearly no over-the-top request they haven’t heard. No question or demand is too big or too small, which means that the staff here are your biggest asset in terms of making any special dinner arrangements, recommendations for getting around town, in-room services, and more. And they do it all without seeming overly eager or hovering. It’s a subtle yet effective approach to high-quality hospitality.

The indoor swimming pool in the Amazing Space spa at Hotel D’Angleterre is an attraction unto itself. Courtesy of Hotel D’Angleterre

Accessibility

The Hotel d’Angleterre is an older building and while there are working elevators, they are on the smaller side and there are some steps at the entrance and within the main lobby before you reach the elevators. Those with mobility challenges should call ahead to ensure that the staff and property can accommodate their needs. The larger suites feature bigger bathrooms that are more accessible than the tighter accommodations in the standard and deluxe guest rooms.

Wellness

In addition to the rooms and the dining and drinking options, there is a full-service spa called Amazing Space on the lower level featuring the only swimming pool in the city’s center. A fitness center is open 24/7, along with a small shop that sells items inspired by the hotel’s design and vibe, including printed robes and towels, artful candles, plushies, and boxes of fresh macarons.