Laura Hall

AFAR Contributor

Laura Hall is an award-winning author, travel writer, and journalist based in Copenhagen.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Northern Lights in the starry night sky above the frozen forest.
Where to Travel Next
Lesser-Known Spots for Northern Lights and Innovative Hotels—Reasons to Visit Scandinavia Right Now
August 30, 2024 09:00 AM
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Laura Hall
Halfdan, the unimpressed star of the new Visit Oslo ad, standing inside the Vigeland Museum.
Trending News
This Scandinavian City Just Won the Internet With Its Hilarious New Tourism Ad
July 2, 2024 06:15 PM
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Laura Hall
Aerial view of the fjords around Bodo, Norway.
In the Magazine
Why This Nordic Country Should Be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List
November 28, 2023 08:59 AM
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Laura Hall
The Mykines lighthouse in the Faroe Islands
Air Travel News
This New Nonstop Flight Brings Travelers Straight to Europe’s Best-Kept Secret
September 13, 2023 10:14 AM
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Laura Hall
Thomas Dambo's newest sculpture, Mane Mor, depicts a pregnant troll.
Art + Culture
Solve a Riddle, Find a Magic Troll on This Trail in Denmark
June 5, 2023 02:38 PM
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Laura Hall