The World’s Most Livable City Is All About Parks, Music, and Seriously Good Cake

Vienna topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of the world’s most livable cities for the second year in a row. And it's not the only ranking to recognize the Austrian capital—earlier this year, Vienna also took the number one spot in the annual Quality of Living survey conducted by Mercer, a human resources consulting firm, earlier this year.

The rest of the Economist Intelligence Unit's top 10 is dominated by cities in Australia (Melbourne and Sydney ranked second and third, respectively, and Adelaide ranked 10th), Japan (Osaka and Tokyo both ranked), and Canada (Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto all made the list). Copenhagen also made the top 10. The most improved city over the last five years was Moscow, followed by Belgrade in Serbia, and Hanoi, Vietnam. The biggest decline over the last five years was seen by Detroit, Michigan.



Economist Intelligence Global Livability Index 2019

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3 . Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Denmark, Copenhagen

10. Adelaide, Australia

What makes Vienna the most livable of all the great cities in the world? The Economist Intelligence Unit bases its analysis of 140 cities on five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.