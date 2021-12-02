The 9 Best New Hotels in Copenhagen to Book

Opened in July 2020—and named to AFAR’s Best New Sustainable Hotels List in 2021— Villa Copenhagen is set in the city’s former post office, which dates back to 1912. Located on the eastern edge of Vesterbro, across the street from the central train station and kitty-corner to Tivoli Gardens, this 390-room grand dame has a lot more going on than its prime location and luxurious suites. The hotel’s commitment to sustainability is in line with Copenhagen’s goal of becoming the world’s first carbon neutral city by 2025 . For example, Danish architect Eva Harlou designed the hotel’s Earth Suite using only recycled materials and textiles. And up on the roof, the pool is heated using excess energy from the hotel’s cooling systems. The menu focuses on zero food waste and local ingredients—and don’t miss the in-house bakery, Rug, or the newly opened cocktail bar, T37.

After building and living on their own houseboat since 2006, Barbara von Haffner and Toke Larsen decided to share their experience with the world by opening Kaj Hotel in September 2020. Constructed completely from reclaimed materials, this one-room houseboat hotel includes special amenities like kayaks to explore the harbor, plus all the ingredients to make fresh porridge in the morning. Be sure to save room for dinner—it’s just a five-minute walk to Noma .

As with so many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the openings of some of Copenhagen’s freshest hotels. But now that borders are open again to American travelers , rapidly expanding neighborhoods on its periphery are ready to welcome guests. For those who still prefer socially distant stays but seek the convenience of hotel amenities like free breakfast, Copenhagen has also seen an increase in single-residence hotels. Whether you’re planning your first trip to Copenhagen or your fifth, consider staying at one of these new hotels that opened in 2020 and 2021.

In Nordhavn, a former industrial area on the outskirts of the city center, a shiny new Comwell property has opened its doors. This comes in the wake of Nordhavn’s new subway line, which now connects commuters to the city center in minutes. The hotel has a business-y feel with modest gray, blue, and white rooms and large windows. But one of the perks of being a business-minded hotel is that guests have free access to the coworking space. Another bonus is the hotel’s easy access to much-loved cafés (Andersen and Maillard bakery, which bakes heavenly croissants, is around the corner), bike tracks, and harbor baths, ideal for summer or winter bathing (yes, really). —Mary Holland

In September 2021, NH Collection came to Christianshavn, an area known for its canals lined with houseboats. The hotel’s rooms are simple and compact; some have brilliant views of the harbor. Better still is its location—a short walk from some of the city’s major attractions, like the colorful houses of Nyhavn and the opulent Christiansborg Palace. It’s also a short bike ride to the burgeoning Refshaleøen neighborhood, with some of the city’s best restaurants, including Noma, Amass, and Alchemist. —Mary Holland

Zoku, a new hotel-apartment-office hybrid, is ideal for people interested in remote working from Copenhagen, which is a legitimate possibility these days. The hotel has regular rooms as well as nifty lofts with snug beds, kitchenettes, and workspaces, designed for longer stays. There’s even a laundry room and shared kitchen. While the location is slightly off the beaten track in Sundholmskvarteret (south of the city), it offers a perfect opportunity to explore lesser-known neighborhoods. After all, isn’t that a point of “living” in a new city? The hotel also has numerous communal spaces, including a sunny plant-filled rooftop with a bar that serves coffee and cocktails, a coworking space with desks and a ping-pong table (for work breaks), as well as a 24-hour shop that stocks souvenirs and snacks. —Mary Holland

The newest hotel from the sustainably minded Danish hotel group Guldsmeden is just a seven-minute walk from the Islands Brygge metro station, located slightly south of the city center. Also not far away? The Michelin-starred restaurant Alouette, as well as the Copenhagen harborfront where locals gather to swim during the summer (although there’s also a pool on site). The 212-room property, which debuted in February 2020 and fully reopened in October 2021, features a Nordic-meets-Bali style that the Guldsmeden brand is known for. Sustainable details include linens made from recycled materials, showers designed to lower water consumption by 50 to 90 percent, and an organic restaurant.

As its name suggests, Kanalhuset is set in a canal-side house in the homey neighborhood of Christianshavn. Dating back to 1754, the building opened as a hotel during the spring of 2020 with 12 hotel rooms with their own individual aesthetic and 14 apartment-style lodgings for longer stays. The on-site restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, as well as a communal dinner nightly at 7 p.m. If you’d like to continue socializing, you can also participate in the hotel’s various yoga and crochet/knitting classes. When you feel like going out, you’re within a 10-minute walk of some of the neighborhood’s (and city’s) best restaurants, including Restaurant Lola, Popl Burger, and Barr.

It doesn’t get more central than this. Located just off Strøget—the city’s main pedestrian shopping street—this single-residence guest house opened in late 2020 and was curated by the Darling Creative design studio. Inside you’ll find classic Danish design: an Arne Jacobsen’s Egg chair in the living room, a Septima pendant lamp by Poul Henningsen in the dining room, and a Nyhavn desk by Finn Juhl in the study. Want to bring something home? The entire guesthouse is shoppable—all you have to do is visit shopthedarling.dk.

Opened at the beginning of 2020 by the restaurant group Cofoco (Copenhagen Food Collective), Coco Hotel has 88 rooms featuring the clean lines of Danish furniture with bright pops of blue and green that will transport you to the south coast of France. Of course, the hotel’s Café Coco that spills out onto the central courtyard is worth visiting for coffee and light bites during the day or a glass of natural wine in the evening. In terms of sustainability, the hotel doesn’t stop at using organic linens and avoiding plastic bottles in its rooms. As with all Cofoco restaurants, the hotel is powered using sustainable energy sourced from the company’s own solar park in Nees, Denmark.