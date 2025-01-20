Hygge: The Danish Concept of Comfort We Need Now More Than Ever

During times of upheaval, when both public and personal perceptions of safety and community are at risk, it’s common to yearn for some of the senses that hygge evokes.

The term—rooted in comfort, togetherness, and well-being—is inherently soothing. During 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom and Trump’s first presidential election in the United States, the Danish word landed on the shortlist for Oxford’s Word of the Year, which annually highlights the most widely used expressions that “have lasting potential [for] cultural significance.”

Now, in another period of global uncertainty, it feels appropriate to revisit the term. Here’s everything you need to know about the concept of hygge, including how you can embrace aspects of the lifestyle in this moment, when many of us likely need it.

What does hygge mean?

Hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) is defined by The Oxford English Dictionary as “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being, regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture.” While the Danish word can’t be directly translated in English, it suggests a general sense of comfort, charm, simplicity, and community. (It’s similar to the German idea of gemütlichkeit, the Dutch term gezelligheid, and the Swedish word mys.)

The concept of hygge can be traced back to the early 1800s in Denmark, explains Dane Meik Wiking, founder of Copenhagen’s Happiness Research Institute, in his New York Times best seller The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living. While the notion of hygge is most central in Denmark, the term actually derives from a Norwegian word, hugga, which loosely means “to comfort,” and is also related to the English word “hug.”

Hygge comes from a 16th-century Norwegian word. Courtesy of Bjarne Postma/Unsplash

How do Scandinavians hygge?

In The Little Book of Hygge, Wiking, whose think tank revolves around exploring the causes and effects of human happiness, lays out the primary principles of hygge in Denmark, which include atmosphere, presence (the ability to be focused in the now), pleasure, gratitude, comfort, and togetherness. The concept of hygge is about gratitude and savoring the simple pleasures that bring you joy, according to Wiking.

Danes practice the concept year round, whether by enjoying dinner in the backyard in summer or sipping tea by the fireplace during winter, which in Scandinavia is typically very long, cold, and filled with dark days. But hygge isn’t just for Danes—it’s practiced in neighboring Nordic countries such as Norway and Sweden, too. (Swedes, however, use their own word to describe this notion, as previously mentioned: mys.) Despite the harsh weather, all of the Scandinavian nations regularly rank among the world’s happiest countries according to the World Happiness Report, an annual survey that lists countries based on how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be. (In 2024, Denmark followed just behind Finland, which scored the top spot.)

However, as Wiking noted in a 2018 interview with Elle UK, it’s important to recognize that Scandinavians might be freer to pursue the simple pleasures in life because many Nordic countries ensure that the basic needs of their citizens are met, providing free university education, social security, universal health care, and paid family leave—benefits Americans don’t have access to.

Still, hygge can mean something different to everyone: Simple comfort is, by nature, a matter of subjectivity. When you’re hunkered down with a soft blanket and the book you’ve been meaning to read, that can be considered hygge. If you’re looking through a window on a clear day and feel your face warm in the sunlight, that can be considered hygge, too. Maybe it’s a night spent indoors with friends and a table full of board games. After all, more important than what hygge looks like is what it feels like.

To many, hygge is most associated with the winter holidays. During December, places like Copenhagen and Aarhus ooze warmth, with festive stalls selling mulled wine—these are the places to enjoy the company of loved ones, and taking a moment for fun is wholeheartedly encouraged.

What are the tenets of a hygge lifestyle?

For Norwegian chef Signe Johansen, author of How to Hygge: The Nordic Secrets to a Happy Life, the concept of hygge can often be linked to specific food and drinks, such as cardamom twists (Swedish pastry buns) or gløgg, a Scandinavian mulled wine with cardamom pods and star anise. In Hygge: The Danish Art of Happiness, Danish author Marie Tourell Søderberg points to household items that are commonly considered hyggelig (the adjective form), among them candles, fireplaces, hand-knit throw blankets, and wool felt slippers.

In Danish, a few words refer to items that evoke a sense of hygge. Hyggebukser, for example, means the pair of pants you practically live in when relaxing at home, and a hyggekrog is often used in reference to a cozy nook or favorite armchair. Combine hygge with the Danish word for socks (sokker) and you have hyggesokker, or impossibly comfortable socks. Place it in front of the Danish word for chat (snak) to make hyggesnak, which alludes to charming small talk.

While the Danish concept of hygge is frequently associated with consumer objects like candles and blankets, most Danes (and other Nordic neighbors) maintain that practicing a hygge lifestyle doesn’t necessarily equate to buying more. Outdoor activities like bike rides, woodland walks, and stargazing are all considered hyggelig. Indoors, you can embrace the concept of hygge by brewing a hot cup of coffee and calling your friends and family to chat, or starting to piece together a puzzle in the living room. When you’re feeling particularly inspired, you can cook a dish you’ve never tried before or start an arts and craft endeavor, such as a scrapbook, with whatever you have available.

The most important aspect to embrace about Denmark’s “cozy” lifestyle might be summarized most succinctly in The Book of Hygge: The Danish Art of Contentment, Comfort, and Connection by Danish English author Louisa Thomsen Brits. At its core, Brits writes, hygge is just “a practical way of creating sanctuary in the middle of very real life.”

Hygge is not always experienced outdoors. Courtesy of Ryan Jacobson/Unsplash

The health benefits of hygge

There are very real health benefits associated with embracing the hygge lifestyle (aside from being happier, overall). According to health system Piedmont Healthcare, practicing hygge can lower the adrenal stress response and lessen cortisol spikes. The effects can be more than short-lived: When stress levels decrease, less energy is spent scanning for potential dangers . . . and better sleep follows. Who doesn’t love that?

This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on January 20, 2025, with current information. Erika Owens contributed to the reporting of this story.