22 Gift Ideas for Campers That They’ll Actually Use

As an avid camper, I’ve gotten my fair share of starry-night-under-the-sky-themed gifts over the years. They’ve ranged from wonderful, permanent additions to my camping bag—like the Snow Peak mugs I never knew I needed—to well-intentioned but never used (um, thanks for travel-sized toilet paper, Mom). If you’re shopping for someone who loves to go camping, they likely already have (and love) their core items (sleeping bag, sleeping pad, tent, and camp kitchen gear) and it’s best to avoid gifting these unless they’ve hinted otherwise. Instead, consider giving them a fun—yet practical—extra with these 22 camping gift items that they’ll actually use. Courtesy of Snow Peak Look good and stay warm in the wild with the Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Cardigan. 1. Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Cardigan Buy now: $225, snowpeak.com Snow Peak’s Flexible Insulated Cardigan is a cozy camp-ready jacket that’s surprisingly warm considering how lightweight it is. It also has a water-repellant finish and multiple pockets, lending it a little extra practicality in the great outdoors. Minimalist in design, this monochromatic, unisex cardigan is also stylish enough to wear around town (a rarity among outdoor apparel). Courtesy of Stio The Stio Fremont Stretch Fleece Hoodie is designed for active adventures. 2. Stio Fremont Stretch Fleece Hoodie Buy now: women’s, $169, stio.com; men’s, $169, stio.com This stretch fleece hoodie from Stio—a Climate Neutral Certified brand—is as soft as your favorite sweatshirt. But its technical four-way stretch fabric is designed to move with you and wick away any sweat that builds up during your hike, trail run, or bike ride. 3. Western Mountaineering Flight Down Pants Buy now: $325, backcountry.com These down pants by Western Mountaineering are basically the answer to “what if we made sweatpants out of a sleeping bag?” Insulated with 850-fill goose down, they’re fluffy, warm, and guaranteed to be the envy of every campout. Courtesy of Teva Part sleeping bag, part slipper, the Teva Mocs are the perfect shoe for lounging outdoors. 4. Teva ReEmber Camp Shoes Buy now: $75, teva.com Comfortable, cushy, and easy to slip on/off, the Teva ReEmber Moc is the ideal shoe for lounging around the campfire. We love the sleeping-bag-meets-slipper design as well as the collapsible heel that lets you wear them as either a snug sneaker or chill clog, depending on your mood. Courtesy of Opinel Nothing says ready for camping like a well-made pocket knife, such as the Opinel No. 10, which comes with a corkscrew. 5. Opinel No. 10 Corkscrew Stainless Steel Folding Knife Buy now: $35, opinel-usa.com; food52.com The camper in your life likely already has a backcountry-ready knife, but do they have one that doubles as a corkscrew? For camp chefs who love wine, consider gifting the dual-purpose Opinel No. 10 Corkscrew Stainless Steel Folding Knife that, on top of being an all-around great knife, has a corkscrew stashed in the handle. Courtesy of Artisan Publishers For campers who are always in charge of the tacos, “The Campout Cookbook” will be a new favorite. 6. The Campout Cookbook by Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson Buy now: $18, bookshop.org The Campout Cookbook will easily become any camp cook’s favorite new book. Inspired by nights outdoors, it features creative recipes like green chile and cheese cast-iron cornbread, bootstrap bibimbap, and over a dozen s’mores ideas that’ll break you out of your basic chocolate-graham-cracker-and-marshmallow rut, all alongside delightful illustrations, stories, and camping tips. Courtesy of Lodge The Camp Dutch Oven by Lodge helps you get creative with your camp meals. 7. Lodge Camp Dutch Oven Buy now: $75, rei.com

The Mpowerd Luci Solar String Lights are an 18-foot string of glittering LED lamps that pack into a fist-sized spool and recharge via USB (8 hours) or direct sunlight (14 hours). Out in the wild, they can be hung from trees, tents, or maybe just add a bit of mood lighting—who said string lights are only for Christmas trees? 15. Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger Buy now: $50, us.anker.com Keeping cell phones and other devices charged while camping is always a challenge. Fortunately, the Anker PowerCore 20100 is a quick and powerful portable battery that, when fully charged, can recharge an iPhone 8 almost seven times. Courtesy of Kammok Nap, read a book, or stare at the stars with the Kammok hammock. 16. Kammok Hang at Home Kit Buy now: $120 (was $133), kammok.com For those who love to lounge outdoors, gift the Kammok Hang at Home Kit. Featuring a durable and silky-soft hammock big enough for two, a bolt kit, and adjustable straps, the kit makes it easy to set up just about anywhere, whether at home or in the woods. Courtesy of Rumpl Cozy up with the fleece-lined Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket. 17. Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket Buy now: $112 (was $149), rumpl.com Lightweight, durable, and designed for the outdoors, Rumpl’s machine-washable Sherpa Puffy Blanket—a warm, fleece-lined version of the company’s signature blanket—is a cozy addition to any cool night outdoors. Courtesy of Matador The Matador Freerain Hip-Pack is a sturdy, lightweight, and waterproof: ideal for any outdoor activity. 18. Matador Freerain Hip Pack Buy now: $60, matadorup.com Because most women’s clothes lack decent pockets, I almost always have a hip pack strapped to me while puttering around the campground—keeping essentials like my phone, lighter, and bug spray close by. The two-liter Matador Freerain Hip Pack is one of my favorites, since it packs down super small when not in use, is waterproof, and features a simple black-and-white check pattern. Courtesy of Parks Project Part of the proceeds from the Parks Project Upcycled Puffy Tote helps fund projects in national parks throughout the U.S. 19. Parks Project Upcycled Puffy Tote Buy now: $54, parksproject.us Although this tote bag isn’t designed for camping, outdoor lovers will appreciate that it’s made from recycled down jackets and that part of the proceeds from each bag will be donated to vital projects in U.S. national parks. Courtesy of Fjällräven This eco-friendly backpack comes with straps that can hold your jacket or even a yoga mat. 20. Fjällräven Tree-Kånken Backpack Buy now: $115, fjallraven.com; rei.com The Swedish outdoor gear brand Fjällräven recently released a sustainable version of its iconic Kånken backpack made from tree-sourced lyocell material, which is excellent for day hikes and car camping trips. Photo by Shutterstock The National Parks Pass is an easy last-minute gift. 21. National Parks Pass Buy now: $80, usgs.gov It’s likely that your outdoors-obsessed friend already has a National Parks Pass. The good news for last-minute gift givers? The annual pass has to be renewed each year. Simply send them a card with an IOU to renew their annual pass, which covers entrance fees at national parks and many other national public land sites. Courtesy of Tentrr Tentrr has more than 1,000 campsites to choose from across the United States. 22. Hipcamp or Tentrr Gift Card to Book Campsites Buy now: various, hipcamp.com; tentrr.com If your loved one already has all the outdoor gear they need, consider instead a gift card to campsite booking platforms Hipcamp or Tentrr. Similar to Airbnb, Hipcamp is a peer-to-peer booking platform for campsites on privately owned land with sites that range from simple, bring-your-own tent spaces to rustic cabins in the woods. Tentrr, on the other hand, is best known for its fully equipped campsites—complete with already-pitched safari tents and other camping essentials—on both private and public land, including many New York State Parks. Lyndsey Matthews contributed to the reporting of this story. >>Next: The 7 Best Global Gifts for Whiskey Lovers

