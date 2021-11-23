Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Camping

22 Gift Ideas for Campers That They’ll Actually Use

By Jessie Beck

Nov 23, 2021

The VSSL flask is a handy gift idea for any camper who also enjoys cocktails.

Courtesy of VSSL

Artisanal s’mores, comfy loungewear, and a flask with camp-ready features are just a few of our ideas for the outdoor adventurers on your list.

As an avid camper, I’ve gotten my fair share of starry-night-under-the-sky-themed gifts over the years. They’ve ranged from wonderful, permanent additions to my camping bag—like the Snow Peak mugs I never knew I needed—to well-intentioned but never used (um, thanks for travel-sized toilet paper, Mom).

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to go camping, they likely already have (and love) their core items (sleeping bag, sleeping pad, tent, and camp kitchen gear) and it’s best to avoid gifting these unless they’ve hinted otherwise. Instead, consider giving them a fun—yet practical—extra with these 22 camping gift items that they’ll actually use.

Look good and stay warm in the wild with the Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Cardigan.
Courtesy of Snow Peak
1. Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Cardigan

Buy now: $225, snowpeak.com

Snow Peak’s Flexible Insulated Cardigan is a cozy camp-ready jacket that’s surprisingly warm considering how lightweight it is. It also has a water-repellant finish and multiple pockets, lending it a little extra practicality in the great outdoors. Minimalist in design, this monochromatic, unisex cardigan is also stylish enough to wear around town (a rarity among outdoor apparel).

The Stio Fremont Stretch Fleece Hoodie is designed for active adventures.
Courtesy of Stio
2. Stio Fremont Stretch Fleece Hoodie

Buy now: women’s, $169, stio.com; men’s, $169, stio.com

This stretch fleece hoodie from Stio—a Climate Neutral Certified brand—is as soft as your favorite sweatshirt. But its technical four-way stretch fabric is designed to move with you and wick away any sweat that builds up during your hike, trail run, or bike ride.

3. Western Mountaineering Flight Down Pants

Buy now: $325, backcountry.com 

These down pants by Western Mountaineering are basically the answer to “what if we made sweatpants out of a sleeping bag?” Insulated with 850-fill goose down, they’re fluffy, warm, and guaranteed to be the envy of every campout.

Part sleeping bag, part slipper, the Teva Mocs are the perfect shoe for lounging outdoors.
Courtesy of Teva
4. Teva ReEmber Camp Shoes

Buy now: $75, teva.com

Comfortable, cushy, and easy to slip on/off, the Teva ReEmber Moc is the ideal shoe for lounging around the campfire. We love the sleeping-bag-meets-slipper design as well as the collapsible heel that lets you wear them as either a snug sneaker or chill clog, depending on your mood.

Nothing says ready for camping like a well-made pocket knife, such as the Opinel No. 10, which comes with a corkscrew.
Courtesy of Opinel
5. Opinel No. 10 Corkscrew Stainless Steel Folding Knife

Buy now: $35, opinel-usa.com; food52.com

The camper in your life likely already has a backcountry-ready knife, but do they have one that doubles as a corkscrew? For camp chefs who love wine, consider gifting the dual-purpose Opinel No. 10 Corkscrew Stainless Steel Folding Knife that, on top of being an all-around great knife, has a corkscrew stashed in the handle.

For campers who are always in charge of the tacos, “The Campout Cookbook” will be a new favorite.
Courtesy of Artisan Publishers
6. The Campout Cookbook by Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson

Buy now: $18, bookshop.org

The Campout Cookbook will easily become any camp cook’s favorite new book. Inspired by nights outdoors, it features creative recipes like green chile and cheese cast-iron cornbread, bootstrap bibimbap, and over a dozen s’mores ideas that’ll break you out of your basic chocolate-graham-cracker-and-marshmallow rut, all alongside delightful illustrations, stories, and camping tips.

The Camp Dutch Oven by Lodge helps you get creative with your camp meals.
Courtesy of Lodge
7. Lodge Camp Dutch Oven

Buy now: $75, rei.com

This petite, 12-inch, five-quart cast iron Camp Dutch Oven from Lodge will be a welcome addition to any food lover’s camp kitchen. Adventurous chefs can nestle it in the coals of a firepit to bake fresh cinnamon rolls for breakfast or a savory chili for dinner. To complete your gift, pair it with a copy of the Campout Cookbook, which includes several outdoor-friendly, Dutch oven recipes.

Eat well with the Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit.
Courtesy of Patagonia
8. Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit

Buy now: $89, rei.com

Even if the camper in your life already has all the gear they need, food is still something they’ll have to re-up on before every trip. Help them simplify their next campout menu with the Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit, which includes five pouched meals, three tins of seafood, six fruit and almond bars, and five pouches of savory snack seeds—basically, enough to feed two people for two days. Trust us, it’s tasty.

Never suffer through a lukewarm beverage with the Yeti Rambler.
Courtesy of Yeti
9. Yeti Rambler 20 Oz. Tumbler

Buy now: $30, yeti.com; rei.com

The Yeti Rambler Tumbler is one of the best on-the-go mugs for both camping and travel. Insulated, durable, and available in a variety of colors and sizes (though we prefer the 20 ounce), it’s the ideal vessel to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold while out and about.

10. 1927 S’mores Kit

Buy now: $27, 1927smores.com

Founded by husband and wife duo James and Elise Kelly, the Portland-based 1927 S’mores Company specializes in artisanal versions of your favorite campout dessert. While you can get them fresh at their cabin-themed shop in Portland, their super giftable s’mores kits can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For flavors, choose from salted caramel, cocoa espresso, or original, which is a simple, up-leveled take on the classic.

Treat yourself to freshly ground coffee beans with the VSSL Java Coffee Grinder.
Courtesy of VSSL
11. VSSL Java Coffee Grinder

Buy now: $150, vsslgear.com

Making a superb cup of camp coffee starts with freshly ground beans—that’s where the VSSL Java Coffee Grinder comes in. This stainless steel hand-grinder is durable, can adjust to 50 grind settings, and can process 20 grams of beans at a time (enough for one cup of coffee).

>> Read more: Camp Coffee Essentials

The Snow Peak Field Coffee Master is both stylish and makes mean cup of joe.
Courtesy of Snow Peak
12. Snow Peak Field Coffee Master

Buy now: $160, snowpeak.com

Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak is known for its stylish, food-centric gear, and the Field Coffee Master system is no exception. Made from stainless steel, this elegant system works as either a percolator or a kettle with a pour-over cone and (most importantly) makes a cup of coffee so good, even your barista would approve.

Flashlight or flask? Trick question: The VSSL Flask is both.
Courtesy of VSSL
13. VSSL Flask

Buy now: $100, vsslgear.com

A fancy stocking stuffer for campers and whiskey lovers alike (though we know the two aren’t always mutually exclusive), the VSSL Flask comes with a four-mode LED flashlight, compass, two collapsible shot glasses, and a nine-ounce chamber to store the spirit of choice. The makers say it’s waterproof and virtually indestructible.

The Luci Solar String Lights are the perfect way to add some mood lighting to your campsite.
Courtesy of Mpowerd
14. Mpowerd Luci Solar String Lights

Buy now: $50, mpowerd.com; backcountry.com; rei.com

The Mpowerd Luci Solar String Lights are an 18-foot string of glittering LED lamps that pack into a fist-sized spool and recharge via USB (8 hours) or direct sunlight (14 hours). Out in the wild, they can be hung from trees, tents, or maybe just add a bit of mood lighting—who said string lights are only for Christmas trees?

15. Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger

Buy now: $50, us.anker.com

Keeping cell phones and other devices charged while camping is always a challenge. Fortunately, the Anker PowerCore 20100 is a quick and powerful portable battery that, when fully charged, can recharge an iPhone 8 almost seven times.

Nap, read a book, or stare at the stars with the Kammok hammock.
Courtesy of Kammok
16. Kammok Hang at Home Kit

Buy now: $120 (was $133), kammok.com

For those who love to lounge outdoors, gift the Kammok Hang at Home Kit. Featuring a durable and silky-soft hammock big enough for two, a bolt kit, and adjustable straps, the kit makes it easy to set up just about anywhere, whether at home or in the woods.

Cozy up with the fleece-lined Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket.
Courtesy of Rumpl
17. Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket

Buy now: $112 (was $149), rumpl.com

Lightweight, durable, and designed for the outdoors, Rumpl’s machine-washable Sherpa Puffy Blanket—a warm, fleece-lined version of the company’s signature blanket—is a cozy addition to any cool night outdoors.

The Matador Freerain Hip-Pack is a sturdy, lightweight, and waterproof: ideal for any outdoor activity.
Courtesy of Matador
18. Matador Freerain Hip Pack

Buy now: $60, matadorup.com

Because most women’s clothes lack decent pockets, I almost always have a hip pack strapped to me while puttering around the campground—keeping essentials like my phone, lighter, and bug spray close by. The two-liter Matador Freerain Hip Pack is one of my favorites, since it packs down super small when not in use, is waterproof, and features a simple black-and-white check pattern.

Part of the proceeds from the Parks Project Upcycled Puffy Tote helps fund projects in national parks throughout the U.S.
Courtesy of Parks Project
19. Parks Project Upcycled Puffy Tote

Buy now: $54, parksproject.us

Although this tote bag isn’t designed for camping, outdoor lovers will appreciate that it’s made from recycled down jackets and that part of the proceeds from each bag will be donated to vital projects in U.S. national parks.

This eco-friendly backpack comes with straps that can hold your jacket or even a yoga mat.
Courtesy of Fjällräven
20. Fjällräven Tree-Kånken Backpack

Buy now: $115, fjallraven.com; rei.com

The Swedish outdoor gear brand Fjällräven recently released a sustainable version of its iconic Kånken backpack made from tree-sourced lyocell material, which is excellent for day hikes and car camping trips.

The National Parks Pass is an easy last-minute gift.
Photo by Shutterstock
21. National Parks Pass

Buy now: $80, usgs.gov

It’s likely that your outdoors-obsessed friend already has a National Parks Pass. The good news for last-minute gift givers? The annual pass has to be renewed each year. Simply send them a card with an IOU to renew their annual pass, which covers entrance fees at national parks and many other national public land sites.

Tentrr has more than 1,000 campsites to choose from across the United States.
Courtesy of Tentrr
22. Hipcamp or Tentrr Gift Card to Book Campsites

Buy now: various, hipcamp.com; tentrr.com

If your loved one already has all the outdoor gear they need, consider instead a gift card to campsite booking platforms Hipcamp or Tentrr. Similar to Airbnb, Hipcamp is a peer-to-peer booking platform for campsites on privately owned land with sites that range from simple, bring-your-own tent spaces to rustic cabins in the woods. 

Tentrr, on the other hand, is best known for its fully equipped campsites—complete with already-pitched safari tents and other camping essentials—on both private and public land, including many New York State Parks.

Lyndsey Matthews contributed to the reporting of this story.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

