22 Gift Ideas for Campers That They’ll Actually Use

Nov 23, 2021
Courtesy of VSSL
The VSSL flask is a handy gift idea for any camper who also enjoys cocktails.
Artisanal s’mores, comfy loungewear, and a flask with camp-ready features are just a few of our ideas for the outdoor adventurers on your list.
As an avid camper, I’ve gotten my fair share of starry-night-under-the-sky-themed gifts over the years. They’ve ranged from wonderful, permanent additions to my camping bag—like the Snow Peak mugs I never knew I needed—to well-intentioned but never used (um, thanks for travel-sized toilet paper, Mom).
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to go camping, they likely already have (and love) their core items (sleeping bag, sleeping pad, tent, and camp kitchen gear) and it’s best to avoid gifting these unless they’ve hinted otherwise. Instead, consider giving them a fun—yet practical—extra with these 22 camping gift items that they’ll actually use.
Buy now: $225, snowpeak.com
Snow Peak’s Flexible Insulated Cardigan is a cozy camp-ready jacket that’s surprisingly warm considering how lightweight it is. It also has a water-repellant finish and multiple pockets, lending it a little extra practicality in the great outdoors. Minimalist in design, this monochromatic, unisex cardigan is also stylish enough to wear around town (a rarity among outdoor apparel).
Buy now: women’s, $169, stio.com; men’s, $169, stio.com
This stretch fleece hoodie from Stio—a Climate Neutral Certified brand—is as soft as your favorite sweatshirt. But its technical four-way stretch fabric is designed to move with you and wick away any sweat that builds up during your hike, trail run, or bike ride.
Buy now: $325, backcountry.com
These down pants by Western Mountaineering are basically the answer to “what if we made sweatpants out of a sleeping bag?” Insulated with 850-fill goose down, they’re fluffy, warm, and guaranteed to be the envy of every campout.
Buy now: $75, teva.com
Comfortable, cushy, and easy to slip on/off, the Teva ReEmber Moc is the ideal shoe for lounging around the campfire. We love the sleeping-bag-meets-slipper design as well as the collapsible heel that lets you wear them as either a snug sneaker or chill clog, depending on your mood.
Buy now: $35, opinel-usa.com; food52.com
The camper in your life likely already has a backcountry-ready knife, but do they have one that doubles as a corkscrew? For camp chefs who love wine, consider gifting the dual-purpose Opinel No. 10 Corkscrew Stainless Steel Folding Knife that, on top of being an all-around great knife, has a corkscrew stashed in the handle.
Buy now: $18, bookshop.org
The Campout Cookbook will easily become any camp cook’s favorite new book. Inspired by nights outdoors, it features creative recipes like green chile and cheese cast-iron cornbread, bootstrap bibimbap, and over a dozen s’mores ideas that’ll break you out of your basic chocolate-graham-cracker-and-marshmallow rut, all alongside delightful illustrations, stories, and camping tips.
Buy now: $75, rei.com
This petite, 12-inch, five-quart cast iron Camp Dutch Oven from Lodge will be a welcome addition to any food lover’s camp kitchen. Adventurous chefs can nestle it in the coals of a firepit to bake fresh cinnamon rolls for breakfast or a savory chili for dinner. To complete your gift, pair it with a copy of the Campout Cookbook, which includes several outdoor-friendly, Dutch oven recipes.
Buy now: $89, rei.com
Even if the camper in your life already has all the gear they need, food is still something they’ll have to re-up on before every trip. Help them simplify their next campout menu with the Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit, which includes five pouched meals, three tins of seafood, six fruit and almond bars, and five pouches of savory snack seeds—basically, enough to feed two people for two days. Trust us, it’s tasty.
Buy now: $30, yeti.com; rei.com
The Yeti Rambler Tumbler is one of the best on-the-go mugs for both camping and travel. Insulated, durable, and available in a variety of colors and sizes (though we prefer the 20 ounce), it’s the ideal vessel to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold while out and about.
Buy now: $27, 1927smores.com
Founded by husband and wife duo James and Elise Kelly, the Portland-based 1927 S’mores Company specializes in artisanal versions of your favorite campout dessert. While you can get them fresh at their cabin-themed shop in Portland, their super giftable s’mores kits can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For flavors, choose from salted caramel, cocoa espresso, or original, which is a simple, up-leveled take on the classic.
Buy now: $150, vsslgear.com
Making a superb cup of camp coffee starts with freshly ground beans—that’s where the VSSL Java Coffee Grinder comes in. This stainless steel hand-grinder is durable, can adjust to 50 grind settings, and can process 20 grams of beans at a time (enough for one cup of coffee).
Buy now: $160, snowpeak.com
Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak is known for its stylish, food-centric gear, and the Field Coffee Master system is no exception. Made from stainless steel, this elegant system works as either a percolator or a kettle with a pour-over cone and (most importantly) makes a cup of coffee so good, even your barista would approve.
Buy now: $100, vsslgear.com
A fancy stocking stuffer for campers and whiskey lovers alike (though we know the two aren’t always mutually exclusive), the VSSL Flask comes with a four-mode LED flashlight, compass, two collapsible shot glasses, and a nine-ounce chamber to store the spirit of choice. The makers say it’s waterproof and virtually indestructible.
Buy now: $50, mpowerd.com; backcountry.com; rei.com
The Mpowerd Luci Solar String Lights are an 18-foot string of glittering LED lamps that pack into a fist-sized spool and recharge via USB (8 hours) or direct sunlight (14 hours). Out in the wild, they can be hung from trees, tents, or maybe just add a bit of mood lighting—who said string lights are only for Christmas trees?
Buy now: $50, us.anker.com
Keeping cell phones and other devices charged while camping is always a challenge. Fortunately, the Anker PowerCore 20100 is a quick and powerful portable battery that, when fully charged, can recharge an iPhone 8 almost seven times.
Buy now: $120 (was $133), kammok.com
For those who love to lounge outdoors, gift the Kammok Hang at Home Kit. Featuring a durable and silky-soft hammock big enough for two, a bolt kit, and adjustable straps, the kit makes it easy to set up just about anywhere, whether at home or in the woods.
Buy now: $112 (was $149), rumpl.com
Lightweight, durable, and designed for the outdoors, Rumpl’s machine-washable Sherpa Puffy Blanket—a warm, fleece-lined version of the company’s signature blanket—is a cozy addition to any cool night outdoors.
Buy now: $60, matadorup.com
Because most women’s clothes lack decent pockets, I almost always have a hip pack strapped to me while puttering around the campground—keeping essentials like my phone, lighter, and bug spray close by. The two-liter Matador Freerain Hip Pack is one of my favorites, since it packs down super small when not in use, is waterproof, and features a simple black-and-white check pattern.
Buy now: $54, parksproject.us
Although this tote bag isn’t designed for camping, outdoor lovers will appreciate that it’s made from recycled down jackets and that part of the proceeds from each bag will be donated to vital projects in U.S. national parks.
Buy now: $115, fjallraven.com; rei.com
The Swedish outdoor gear brand Fjällräven recently released a sustainable version of its iconic Kånken backpack made from tree-sourced lyocell material, which is excellent for day hikes and car camping trips.
Buy now: $80, usgs.gov
It’s likely that your outdoors-obsessed friend already has a National Parks Pass. The good news for last-minute gift givers? The annual pass has to be renewed each year. Simply send them a card with an IOU to renew their annual pass, which covers entrance fees at national parks and many other national public land sites.
Buy now: various, hipcamp.com; tentrr.com
If your loved one already has all the outdoor gear they need, consider instead a gift card to campsite booking platforms Hipcamp or Tentrr. Similar to Airbnb, Hipcamp is a peer-to-peer booking platform for campsites on privately owned land with sites that range from simple, bring-your-own tent spaces to rustic cabins in the woods.
Tentrr, on the other hand, is best known for its fully equipped campsites—complete with already-pitched safari tents and other camping essentials—on both private and public land, including many New York State Parks.
Lyndsey Matthews contributed to the reporting of this story.
