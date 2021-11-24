11 Useful Travel Gifts Under $100

Even if you customize the Paravel Fold-Up Bag with an embroidered monogram, this gift still comes in under $100.

These clever travel accessories put the fun in functional.

To crib a line from William Morris, the 19th-century British designer, you should never give a gift that you do not know to be beautiful or believe to be useful. Thankfully, some of AFAR’s favorite travel gear not only combines substance and style but also includes another important element of gift giving: good value. From a packable duffle made from recycled water bottles to a cheeky luggage tag, here are 11 travel gifts that cost less than $100. 1. Paravel Fold-Up Bag Buy now: $70, tourparavel.com Made from 22 recycled plastic water bottles, Paravel’s ultra-light nylon bag collapses and zips down neatly into a small pouch when not in use. It’s a suitable gift for both notorious overpackers who always need a spare bag to bring home souvenirs, as well as for minimalists searching for a new weekender that takes up virtually zero closet space. That said, it holds so much more inside than you’d expect. Courtesy of Matador This laptop case is built like your favorite outdoor gear—durable and waterproof. 2. Matador Laptop Base Layer Buy now: $48 through November 29 (was $60), matadorup.com From reusable toiletry bottles to packable beach blankets, Matador makes some of the most durable travel accessories out there. This padded laptop case is no different. Suitable for 13- to 16-inch laptops, it comes with an inner drybag liner that can be rolled over and secured for waterproof protection. Plus, there’s an external pocket to store a charger and a mouse. Courtesy of Bombas Coziness is key this winter. 3. Bombas Gripper Slippers Buy now: $32 with code “MERRY20” through December 3 (was $40), bombas.com (women’s); bombas.com (men’s)

Nobody wants to pack a full pair of slippers when they travel, but cold feet can put a damper on a cozy cabin getaway. Regular socks may suffice in a pinch, but this pair of Bombas comes with special grippy bottoms to prevent slipping and sliding. Also available in youth, toddler, and baby sizes, starting from $16. Courtesy of Genuine Fred This luggage tag is useful, yet cheeky. 4. “Tripping” Luggage Tag Buy now: $10, genuinefred.com This luggage tag is a trifecta of gift perfection: It’s useful, beautiful, and just plain funny, too. The pastoral scene emblazoned with the word “TRIPPING” is the work of multimedia artist Wayne White, who’s also known for his Emmy-winning art direction on Pee-wee’s Playhouse in the late ’80s. He’s designed a similarly saucy passport wallet, if you’d like to complete the set. Courtesy of Cadence The labels on top of Cadence Capsules are also magnetic and can be customized so you never lose track of what’s inside. 5. Cadence Capsules Buy now: from $14, keepyourcadence.com Made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, these capsules from AAPI-owned brand Cadence also help eliminate the need to buy miniatures of your favorite travel toiletries. Simply dispense up to 0.56 ounces of your favorite face wash, moisturizer, etc. into each capsule from the larger bottle you keep at home. They’re seriously leak-proof, too. (I found them upside down in my dopp kit after checking my bag recently and not a drop had spilled.) Sold individually and in sets, each capsule magnetically attaches to the others so you can build a honeycomb of sorts. Courtesy of Away The Away Jewelry Box is available in black, blue, and red leather. 6. Away Jewelry Box Buy now: $85, awaytravel.com

Traveling with jewelry doesn’t have to be a tangled nightmare. This smooth leather boîte from hard-shell luggage maker Away is cleverly designed with a flat panel for storing earrings, a padded cord for rings, as well as slip pockets for keeping necklaces separate. Chunkier earrings and bracelets can be stored in the center. Courtesy of Amazon This sleek portable charger is a great stocking stuffer. 7. Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Portable Charger Buy now: $55, amazon.com Every traveler needs a powerful portable charger in their tech kit. This one delivers its juice wirelessly to all Apple devices capable of charging via MagSafe technology (so all iPhone 12 and 13 models, AirPod Pros, and Apple Watches). It takes about three hours to fully recharge your phone, but since it magnetically attaches to the back of your phone, you can use it on the go. When the charger needs recharging itself, just plug it in with a USB Type C cord. Courtesy of Aesop We will never scoff at the gift of hand sanitizer ever again. 8. Aesop Adventurer Roll Up Buy now: $65, aesop.com Even though hand sanitizer shortages were so last year, it never hurts to upgrade someone’s hand care regimen. This trio includes TSA-friendly bottles of Aesop’s Rinse-Free Hand Wash Gel, Rinse-Free Hand Mist, and Aromatique Hand Balm, all in the Aussie brand’s Resurrection scent—a refreshing blend of mandarin, rosemary, and cedar. The gift set comes with a roll-up pouch designed specifically to hold each one of the bottles. Courtesy of Trtl The Trtl Travel Pillow is also available in a smaller size for kids. 9. Trtl Travel Pillow Buy now: $27 (was $30), trtltravel.com; $30, amazon.com Can you put a price on a good night’s sleep on an airplane? Yes, if you pick up a Trtl Travel Pillow. Ergonomically designed using a lightweight padded frame wrapped in fleece, this $30 invention provides neck support without the bulk of a traditional travel pillow. Courtesy of Yeti The Yeti Rambler comes in a variety of colors, including Sandstone Pink, seen here. 10. Yeti Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler Buy now: $30, yeti.com Lukewarm coffee is gross, whether you’re on a road trip or out camping in the woods. The Yeti Rambler Tumbler provides some serious insulation so hot drinks stay hot (or cocktails cold) for hours. >> Read more: Camping Gift Ideas Courtesy of Dare to Roam The Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit comes in Moonlight (seen here) and four other colors. 11. Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit Buy now: $48, daretoroam.com Sure, everyone already owns a toiletry bag. But it’s probably coated with a few years’ worth of makeup stains and toothpaste smears. Replace it with this roomy dopp kit from Dare to Roam (founded by singer Ciara) that’s made with a special antimicrobial and water-resistant nylon fabric. >> Next: 8 Best Travel Gifts on Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things List

