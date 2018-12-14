16 Best Luggage Tags to Help Identify Your Bag

Avoid lost luggage and skip the confusion at baggage claim. A good luggage tag is a must-have for any seasoned traveler.

While it may seem like an afterthought, a great luggage tag not only enables you to personalize your luggage, but can also help you quickly identify your black roller bag, which likely looks just like every other one coming off the carousel. And should your bag get—gasp—lost, having your email and phone number attached goes a long way toward ensuring that all your stuff finds its way home. (Psst: Lost luggage is way less likely when you refrain from checking baggage. Read up on carry-on size restrictions and our favorite carry-ons to save yourself a potential headache.) Don’t settle for those flimsy paper tags you find at the airline counter; instead, choose one of these stylish, fun, high-tech, or environmentally friendly tags from our lineup of favorites. Courtesy of TUMI TUMI Luggage Tag Power Bank Want a luggage tag that cleverly serves more than one function? The Luggage Tag Power Bank ($75) from TUMI not only discreetly holds your contact information, but also houses a 1,500 mAh battery and Lightning cable, so you can charge your iPhone or iPad while traveling (you’ll get about one iPhone charge). No more frantic searching for an outlet as you wait for your flight. British Red Phone Booth by The Curious Case Love London? Hopeless Anglophile? Then the British Red Phone Booth ($9, pictured at top) luggage tag from The Curious Case is for you. Made of lightweight metal, this strap-on tag features the iconic British image on the front, and your information printed on the back; there is enough room for up to six lines of 27 characters each for your contact details. Courtesy of halfmoonroad National Park Luggage Tag by halfmoonroad For national parks fans everywhere, Etsy seller halfmoonroad turns vintage topographic maps of park trails and landmarks into handmade luggage tags ($12). The metal tags are created using a dye process that fuses the ink into the metal, making the whole thing waterproof and scratch-resistant. You can personalize the tag with your basic contact info on the reverse side, and it comes with two strap options: a black leather one or a clear plastic loop. Filson Bridle Luggage Tag Made in the USA from saddle-grade leather, the Filson Bridle Luggage Tag ($75, pictured at top) adds some quality craftsmanship to any travel set. The sheath is sized to fit most business cards and closes with a brass snap. The tag secures to your luggage with a strap made from the same leather and a handsome brass buckle. Courtesy of Away Away x Tile Luggage Tag

This tag from tech-focused luggage brand Away ($30) keeps tabs on your suitcase at all times. Inside the tag is a Tile Slim—a tiny Bluetooth tracker with an easy-to-use app that finds your luggage in seconds. Using the app, you can locate your luggage either by making the Tile Slim ring or by tracking your bag’s last known whereabouts on the app’s map. (It uses the wider Tile community to check if anyone is within range of your tracker and if so, it uploads the location to the map.) And the system works both ways—should you happen to misplace your phone in the hotel, you can use the Tile Slim to make it ring, even if it’s on silent mode. Anthropologie Nikki Cade Map Maker Luggage Tag Anthropologie teamed up with Texas-based artist Nikki Cade to create the fun Map Maker Luggage Tag($22) and corresponding travel accessory collection. The mint-colored tag features a painted world map reminiscent of Cade’s fine art globes. A contact card and clear plastic sheath are hidden under the front flap, which is secured shut with the buckled strap that attaches to your luggage. Courtesy of Shinola Shinola Luggage ID Shinola makes this Luggage ID tag ($75) with the same premium leather that it uses for its beloved watch straps. The snap closure hides a clear sheath that protects a name card for your contact details, which you can also swap for your business card. The tag secures to your luggage via a leather strap with stainless steel buckle. As an option, add your three-letter monogram to the back of the tag, which is available in a variety of colors. Maya Traditions Luggage Tag Each purchase from The Little Market of a Luggage Tag from Maya Traditions ($18, pictured at top), hand-woven and naturally dyed by female Maya artisan cooperatives in Guatemala, gives back to the women and their families. The backstrap-woven textile designs are an ancient art form in Guatemala and vary by community; techniques and colors are often indicative of a specific village or region. Available in a variety of different patterns and trimmed with leather, the one-of-a-kind tags safeguard your contact details beneath a mesh cutout on one side and secure to your bag via a leather strap and buckle. Courtesy of Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley Leather ID Tag With its muted autumnal colors, the soft suede Leather ID Tag ($18) from Briggs & Riley is an understated way to attach contact details to your luggage. The mesh pocket hidden beneath the front snap closure is big enough to hold a standard business card. Fjällräven Leather Luggage Tag Made in Sweden from a vegetable-tanned, open-grain leather, this tag from Fjällräven ($40) gets better and better with age. The front is decorated with Fjällräven’s distinctive “Arctic fox” logo, both on the leather and on the metal snap that secures your contact information. A matching leather strap and metal buckle secure the tag to your bag. Courtesy of Eagle Creek Eagle Creek Reflective Luggage Tag

Made from a heavy-duty polyester fabric with reflective accents, this luggage tag ($10) from Eagle Creek will stick with you through thick and thin. It features a mesh ID window on one side and attaches to your bag via a sturdy buckle and strap system. The tag comes in black, as well as orange and blue if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your bag. Sierra Club Luggage Tag Founded by John Muir in 1892, the Sierra Club is the nation’s largest grassroots environmental organization. Profits from the sales of Sierra Club goods support conservation projects across the country. This do-good luggage tag ($8) is made from 100 percent recycled board with eco-friendly cotton twine to hook onto your suitcase. All you have to do is insert your business card and the information shows through the die-cut window. Courtesy of Looptworks Looptworks In Flight Luggage Tag For the In Flight Luggage Tag ($39), upcycling aficionados Looptworks teamed up with an airline that wanted to replace its heavy leather seat covers with a lighter weight material to conserve fuel. So what to do with 40 acres of iconic blue tanned leather? (Can you guess the airline?) First, to dismantle and clean the seats, Looptworks teamed up with a Portland nonprofit that employs adults with disabilities to do all kinds of work. The brand then upcycled Southwest’s old leather seats into a collection of bags and accessories. The limited-edition luggage tag features a clear plastic window on one side to hold your contact information and secures to your bag via an adjustable buckled loop. Coach Luggage Tag Made of calf leather, the Luggage Tag ($50) from Coach comes in a variety of dark colors to match your bags. An interior card slot holds your contact information and remains hidden beneath the outer leather cover that slides over the top. A slim-but-sturdy leather strap with a stylish buckle keeps the tag attached to your luggage. Courtesy of Keen Keen Luggage Tag As durable as its shoes, Keen’s Luggage Tag ($15) will stand up to the rigors of airline travel. A burly plastic buckle and webbing strap keeps the leather tag secured to your bag. There is also a clear plastic sleeve on the front perfectly sized to fit a standard business card. Lewis N. Clark Luggage Tag Travel bag company Lewis N. Clark makes many different luggage tags ($2.50) with fun colors, prints, and images—everything from pineapples and polka dots to dogs in leis and sunglasses. The tags are made of simple plastic with the design on one side and space for your contact details on the other. Attached to your bag via a standard clear plastic loop, these luggage tags ensure no one could possibly mistake your bag for their own.