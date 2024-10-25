I Just Hiked to Everest Base Camp—Here’s Everything I Packed for the 12-Day Trek

It was the night before I was leaving for Nepal on a 12-day trek to Everest Base Camp. I consider myself a hiker, but not a serious mountaineer. I’ve never owned proper hiking pants or trekking poles. I found myself surrounded by boxes of new gear, mostly recommended by more experienced friends. I had trouble distinguishing between what I needed, and didn’t, for a region known for unpredictable weather.

In the end, here are the items that I found to be most useful on my trip—and they all fit inside my 30-pound duffle bag.

The base layers

Patagonia’s Capilene Cool Trail Shirt kept writer Michelle Heimerman dry on her trek from Thame Lodge back to Namche. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of Patagonia

Even at high altitudes, if the sun is out and you’re moving, you’re going to want some T-shirts. I was told not to pack any cotton, as it quickly absorbs and retains liquid; if the temperature drops and you’ve been sweating, you may be at risk for developing hypothermia. Instead, I wore this Patagonia quick-drying T-shirt. It’s a blend of polyester and Naia Renew (a blend of renewable wood pulp and postconsumer plastics), making for a comfortable, soft texture.

For a long-sleeve layer, Cotopaxi’s Sun Shirt is made from recycled polyester with UPF 50+ sun protection, especially helpful when you’re out for long afternoons in the strong mountain sun. Fjällräven’s trekking shirt is another practical favorite with its button-up, slightly oversize style.

The outer layers

Bogner’s Fire + Ice ski jacket worked wonderfully for a trek up to Everest Base Camp, pictured here. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of Bogner

I packed one of each: a windbreaker, a fleece, a raincoat, and a down jacket. You may even wear all four on the same day. I found Cotopaxi’s colorful windbreaker most useful for light wind protection during brisk mornings, and Patagonia’s R1 Hoody was perfect for when the temperatures dropped even lower. The lightweight fleece is designed to keep you warm with a zigzag texture that makes it breathable and comfortable for multi-hour hikes.

For rainy days, I packed Snow Peak’s Gore-Tex rain jacket. The hood and fully waterproof zippers kept me dry during a sudden downpour. As we climbed higher in elevation, my Bogner Fire + Ice ski jacket was thin yet warm; I would often layer fleeces underneath.

The pants

The trek up the suspension bridge on the hike from Monjo to Namche was easier with On’s Trek Pant. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of On

Before this trip, I never realized how much I’d love these lightweight, fast-drying, comfortable hiking pants. I had a couple of pairs that I rotated throughout the week starting with On’s trekking pants, paired with Fjällräven trekking tights underneath for an added layer of warmth if needed. The other days, I wore Patagonia’s Terravia Alpine pants; the recycled nylon and polyester combo provided durability for long days on the mountain, and the low-profile waistband didn’t get in the way of my backpack.

The footwear

On Cloud Sneakers were the perfect addition for long walks up to Pema Choling Monastery. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of On

You’re going to be walking several hours daily, so it’s best to have a pair of comfortably worn-in hiking boots. My Danners have trekked through many countries before making their way to Nepal. If you don’t already own boots, it’s best to buy a pair with enough time to wear them on daily walks for a few weeks to avoid blisters once you’re on your trip.

I also packed lightweight On Cloud sneakers. When we weren’t hiking, these were easy to slip on for a walk around the lodge or nearby villages.

For socks, those by Darn Tough are worth the price, and paired with the right shoe, keep your feet dry and comfortable.

The packing

Inside the duffel bags, Michelle’s items were stored safely thanks to Thule Compression packing cubes. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of Thule

It’s important to keep your gear organized when you’re on a multi-day trek. We stayed in seven lodges over 12 days, so I was constantly packing and unpacking bags. Packing cubes, in this case Thule’s compression cubes, were a lifesaver. I was able to divide my shirts from my pants from my socks and underwear. I also used one for my dirty clothes. Their double-zip feature helped to compress everything down before I tossed the cubes into my duffle.

For my day pack, I used the Patagonia 28L. I needed something large enough, but not overwhelmingly heavy, to carry two cameras, my 3-liter CamelBak reservoir for water, layers, and anything else I’d need until we arrived at our next lodge. The porters carried our larger duffles to the next destination, so we only had access to what was on our backs.

The daily necessities

A day hike in the steep hills of Kongde was made easier with the lightweight Gossamer Gear trekking poles. Location photo by Michelle Heimerman; courtesy of Gossamer Gear

Every morning, I would reorganize my daypack. A few must-haves:



Trekking poles (these poles from Gossamer Gear were extremely lightweight and comfortable to hold)

Sunscreen (I used Unseen Sunscreen)

Brimmed hat (I had an Adidas visor)

Woolen hat (I had a beanie from Carhartt)

Lip balm

Sunglasses

Microfiber cloth for cleaning glasses

Neck gaiter

Tissues

A few extras to make room for in your bag

Nearly half of my bag’s weight was in camera gear. While most hikers won’t need to lug as many hard drives, memory cards, and battery packs as I did, a couple of tech items I’d recommend are a portable phone charger and universal travel adapter.

Nobody will ever tell you it’s a good idea to pack a chunky sweater on a hiking trip—but I did, and I loved it. Every evening as we settled into the lodge after a hot shower, I wore it around the cozy dining room fire, and it was nice to have something outside of the usual hiking gear. I paired that with my favorite sweatpants. Where else can you enjoy dinner in public in your pajamas?

If you’re stopping into a larger city before going trekking, it’s fun to set aside some time to shop. We spent an afternoon browsing the hiking stores of Kathmandu, and I ended up getting a pair of quilted North Face pants and an extra jacket. It’s like a souvenir that you can enjoy before you even get home and will always carry the memories of an epic trip.

While this list includes most of what I brought with me, it’s not a comprehensive packing list. For that, consult your tour operator; most will have detailed lists based on the season, length of time, and destination you’re visiting—and tips on what to leave behind to lighten your load.

