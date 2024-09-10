I’m a Professional Gear Reviewer, and I’d Never Buy New Luggage Without Considering These 7 Things

Before you purchase a new piece of luggage, you’ll want to consider the kind of traveler you are and the kind of trip you’re taking. Do you pack light or do you like bringing along lots of options? Are you heading to a city or going somewhere off the grid where wheeling a suitcase along dirt paths will be a hassle? If you’re traveling for work, will you need a bag with a laptop compartment?

Most important: Will the luggage fit into the overhead bin on an airplane, a crucial factor considering the increasing cost of checking a bag? These are the features you’ll want to keep in mind when shopping for your next piece of luggage, whether it’s a large checked bag, a rolling carry-on, or a travel backpack.

Soft shell vs. hard shell

When it comes to rolling suitcases, you can choose from hard-shell polycarbonate or aluminum options, or soft-sided ones typically made with thick nylon. Soft-shell luggage often comes with more pockets and expandable zippers, while hard-shell pieces tend to be more water-resistant and durable.

Backpacks and duffel bags can be made with nylon, canvas, leather, or a combination of all three. Nylon is your most durable and waterproof option. While leather may look great, it weighs more.

The number of wheels

A four-wheeled spinner carry-on can zip through airports with ease and roll down city sidewalks without weighing you down. But some people prefer the ergonomics of pulling a two-wheeled suitcase behind them. If you are heading somewhere more remote, or need to navigate train stations with lots of staircases during your travels, going the no-wheel route with a backpack or duffel bag you can sling across your shoulders may be more efficient.

For international travel, choose a smaller carry-on

Carry-on size restrictions vary from airline to airline, but most domestic carriers allow bags up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches to be placed in overhead bins. (International carriers tend to cap out on bags that are 20 inches in length.) Anything larger will need to be checked, while bags under 18 x 14 x 8 inches can generally fit underneath the seat in front of you. In terms of capacity, carry-ons between 30 and 50 liters tend to be big enough to pack the items you can’t travel without but small enough to fit into overhead compartments.

The overall weight of the bag

Rolling carry-on luggage lacks the bulk it had back in the day, thanks to lightweight polycarbonate shells. But if your airline also imposes strict weight limits on carry-ons, consider ditching the wheels for a travel backpack or duffel bag—both of which will be lighter in weight than a suitcase.

The exchange policy and warranty

Until you take your new bag for a spin, you won’t know if it’s completely right for you. If you’re buying online, check to see if the brand offers a trial period with free returns. While you’re at it, consider its warranty policy too. You don’t want to invest hundreds of dollars in a new bag that can’t be replaced if the shell cracks or the handle breaks.

For example, Away’s limited lifetime warranty covers any damage to the shell, wheels, handles, and zippers of any of its suitcases. I personally had to put this warranty policy to the test. After stacking five other suitcases on top of my original Bigger Carry-On in the car on the way to the airport, a three-inch crack appeared in the top corner of the hard-shell exterior. This could have been a major con to the bag, but when I emailed Away’s customer support line, a representative responded in 20 minutes and helped replace the bag within a week.

Additional features, like pockets and water-resistance

If you’re a business traveler who needs to stay connected on the go, you may want a carry-on suitcase that comes with a laptop compartment. Heading to a damp climate? You’ll want a bag that is water-repellent. And for those who want to stand out at the luggage carousel, consider a brand that offers its bags in a rainbow of colors.

For anyone looking for a backpack or duffel bag instead of a suitcase, look for travel-friendly features like a clamshell opening—rather than a traditional, top-down opening common in hiking backpacks—and hip straps to help distribute the weight. Some bags, like those by Tortuga Backpacks, have removable hip straps, while the popular duffel bags by Patagonia don’t—and aren’t a good option for anyone with back or shoulder pain.

Sustainability of materials or buy secondhand

The most sustainable option is to buy a carry-on secondhand (websites like eBay, Poshmark, and REI’s used gear section are a good place to start your search online). Beyond that, many luggage brands have incorporated repurposed materials—like nylon woven from recycled water bottles—into their bags, while others like Paravel have taken their commitment to sustainability even further by offsetting carbon emissions from manufacturing and shipping.