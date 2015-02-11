The 8 Multi-Function Beauty Products We Can’t Travel Without

How to look your best while traveling—with only 2 or 3 beauty products.

When you’re traveling, bringing your full beauty arsenal of is often not an option. But not looking your best? Also not an option. We love packing our carry-ons with multi-purpose products that give us bang for our spatial buck. Here are 8 of our all-time favorites. (And don’t worry, dudes: your list is coming soon!)

1. Benefit Big Beautiful Eyes

“Benefit Big Beautiful Eyes is a fantastic all-in-one eye color kit that helps you create multiple looks, from a subtle shimmer to dramatic contouring. Each of the components work fabulously on their own too—the signature Bo-ing concealer is great for on-the-go coverage and touchups and the soft pink powder works as an all-over highlighter.”—Maggie Gould, executive director, marketing

2. Coconut Oil

“The hippie/minimalist in me loves straight-up coconut oil. It does quadruple duty as a body and face moisturizer, lip balm, shaving cream, and frizz-ease—and, bonus, my friends tell me I smell like a cookie on holiday. Even better? It’s drip-proof and TSA-friendly. And, hey, it’s Elle-approved!”—Aislyn Greene, associate editor

3. Rose water

“A simple spray bottle of rose water is a must! I spray it on my face while on the beach or after a workout (it really helps cool you down on a hot day), and it’s perfect for a light body-mist refresher before going out.”—Samantha Juda, audience marketing specialist

4. Argan Oil

“Argan oil is great for everything from rough winter skin (I use it at night and also in the morning before moisturizer – it makes you dewy, not oily, promise) and frizzy hair to bug bites. BUT the bottle tends to leak terribly so do yourself a favor and transfer it to a travel vessel of some kind.” —Lily Soysal, marketing and special projects director

5. Kiehl's Lightweight Crème de Corps

“Kiehl’s Lightweight Crème de Corps, my most coveted product. A lighter version of their signature crème, this one is super moisturizing but about a fourth of the thick consistency. I use it on both body and face. It’s made to let you dress seconds after you apply it to your skin, making it great for travel (I’m always out the door on trips and try to spend as little time in my hotel room as possible!). My favorite thing about it: it’s my ultimate secret weapon for keeping my tan after a quality beach stint. It’s so effective, when I apply 1+ times a day, I’m a deep tan for weeks.”—Juliette San Fillipo, associate marketing manager

6. Benefit Benetint

“Benefit Benetint. It’s a cheery blush for lips or cheeks, just enough color to provide a little brightening without feeling full-on made up.” —Davina Baum, director of digital content

7. NARS Copacabana Multi-stick