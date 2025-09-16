Yes, You Can Bring Food Through TSA—With Some Exceptions

If there’s one thing any savvy traveler always packs, it’s snacks. Some like to get to the airport very early, with time for a full picnic, while others are dashing in at the last minute while downing a protein bar. Because between the potential for flight delays and full-on cancellations and the scarcity of good food available from airlines, it’s essential to take some provisions to the airport (a reusable water bottle is crucial).

Still, certain foods can causes delays at airport security. So while yes, you can bring food through TSA checkpoints, there are some important exceptions and rules to know before you head to the airport with a handful of plane snacks tucked away in your bag.

What snacks can you bring through TSA?

You can bring most food through TSA, but your snacks, just like your toiletries, are subject to the 3-1-1 liquids rule. If they’re considered a liquid, paste, or gel—a classification that isn’t always obvious—they must be under 3.4 ounces. This includes liquids and liquidy things, such as any drink, yogurt, syrup, soup, jams and jellies, condiments, or anything jarred in oil, as well as spreadables like nut butters, pâté, creamy cheeses, frosting, and dips and spreads such as hummus. So while that five-ounce yogurt won’t make it through TSA, a 1.2-ounce packet of nut butter isn’t a problem.

Items exempt from the 3.4-ounce rule include:



Baby food and formula

Breast milk and juice for infants or toddlers

Ice packs for keeping these foods cool, but only when they’re frozen; once an ice pack is liquid, you can no longer take it through (the exception is a medical necessity).

Solid foods are not subject to the rule, so anything is game, from a few slices of NYC pizza to rellenitos from Guatemala.

If you’re still unsure about a specific food item, consult TSA’s helpful What Can I Bring? tool or simply text TSA your question.

Extra rules to consider for international flights

The 3-1-1 rule is not unique to the United States. Many other countries, including Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, also bar from your carry-on liquids, pastes, and gels in containers that hold more than 3.4 ounces (this includes food, drinks, and toiletries). Before flying, check your airline’s website for more details on what’s allowed.

Healthy, hydrating fruits and vegetables are perfect snacks for travel but be sure to eat that juicy plum during your flight. Foreign produce isn’t allowed to enter many countries, and you could get fined for a forgotten apple or, in the USA, even lose your Global Entry.

TSA-approved snacks and meals: what you can and can’t bring

Sandwiches and cut-up fruit and vegetables make for great plane snacks. Whole corn on the cob less so. Photo courtesy Antoni Shkraba Studi/Pexels

If you want to bring food from home for your flight, read on for some of our favorite TSA-approved snacks and meals. Don’t forget to bring a reusable fork, spoon, or chopsticks.

What are TSA-approved snacks you can bring?

Sliced veggies with a (smaller than 3.4-ounce) container of hummus Sliced fruit (pack a reusable napkin for anything extra juicy) Protein bars Dried fruits and nuts Carrot and zucchini fritters with a (smaller than 3.4-ounce) container of tzatziki DIY charcuterie and cheese box (with hard, not creamy, cheeses) Banana bread or muffins Beef, salmon, or mushroom jerky Popcorn Crackers and a travel-size hummus or slices of hard or medium-hard cheese Date “sandwiches” with nut butter and dark chocolate Onigiri or kimbap

See more DIY snack ideas, along with recipes.

TSA-approved meals to pack in your carry-on:

Sandwiches and wraps Slice of quiche or frittata Pasta salad Instant (dry) oatmeal, along with a vessel, like the Miir Camp Cup, to eat it out of (simply ask a flight attendant for hot water) Grain or rice bowls Dumplings with a side of edamame (shelled for easier clean-up)

No matter what you choose to bring, remember that just because you can bring something through TSA doesn’t always mean you should. Try to avoid easily perishable foods and anything overly pungent (like tuna or overripe bananas). Your neighbors will thank you.

Other food restrictions to consider

Alcohol over 140 proof (70 percent) is not allowed through airport security in any quantity. If you don’t want that souvenir rum tossed, put it in a checked bag. Most alcohols, however, are not that strong and are allowed through TSA so long as the bottle is (you guessed it) less than 3.4 ounces.

However, according to Federal Aviation Administration regulations, you are not allowed to drink alcohol on board unless it’s served by a flight attendant. So, if you are stashing a few mini bottles of liquor in your carry-on, be mindful to keep them there for the duration of the flight or risk a fine.

Then there’s the matter of frozen foods. Technically, you can bring liquidy foods and ice packs in their frozen form through airport security, “as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening.”

Packing your snacks for air travel: tips and guidelines

Ziploc-style bags are ideal for packing plane snacks, but be sure to use eco-friendly reusable models. Photo courtesy Bora C/Pexels

Because no one needs to reach into their carry-on midflight to discover a few rogue, squished grapes, here are some tips for packing your snacks and food for your flight.

For snacks and sandwiches, try packing them in a reusable silicone bag like Stasher (from $11). These are environmentally friendly and useful for carrying more snacks on your flight home.

For anything that could be considered a liquid, paste, or gel, Monbento’s 2.4-ounce snack cups ($8) will help ensure you’re bringing less than 3.4 ounces. Twirl up noodles or tuck into a salad with eco-friendly reusable utensils such as collapsible chopsticks or a titanium fork and spoon set from Snow Peak (from $27).

If you’re bringing more than a small snack, a lunch bag, like the fun printed ones by Baggu ($34), helps perishable items stay fresh while keeping the food separated from the rest of your travel gear.

This article was originally published in 2022 and was most recently updated on September 16, 2025, to include current information.