You’ve booked your ticket. Your internet browswer is overflowing with recommendations for hot spots, restaurants, and public transit hacks for your final destination. There’s just one thing left to do: Pack your bags.

Even if you have packing a suitcase down to a science, you’ve probably had at least one run-in with bulging carry-on luggage that won’t fit into the overhead bin as a flight attendant glares at you. Even worse, you may have been forced to gate check when your hard-case roller didn’t fit snugly in the dreaded measurement box. Did the airline website understate how seriously gate agents would take size limits, or did you flat-out forget to check? Don’t let your next airport experience put a damper on your vacation before it starts. Here are the frequently asked questions and carry-on sizes for major domestic and international airlines to ensure everything rolls smoothly. Kelsey McClellan, Illustration by Emily Blevins Standard measurements for major domestic airlines are 22 x 14 x 9 inches, including handles and wheels. What counts as a carry-on?

Most major domestic and international airlines allow economy passengers one carry-on and one personal item. (Business- or premium-class passengers are usually allowed more.) Generally, a small rolling suitcase, duffle bag, or even a larger backpack will count as a carry-on bag. Garment bags count as carry-ons, as long as they follow the dimensions specified by the airline. For instance, American Airlines allows passengers to carry on a soft-sided garment bag up to 51 inches in lieu of a standard piece of luggage.



By law, airlines are required to allow passengers to substitute a small musical instrument for a carry-on bag as long as it fits under the seat or in the overhead compartment. Travelers may want to choose a preboarding option to ensure there is space for the instrument, which is not guaranteed. Travelers can purchase a seat for larger instruments, as long as the instrument adheres to the airline’s size and weight guidelines. Military bags and sports equipment are also allowed as carry-on luggage, although bigger equipment–such as surfboards, golf clubs, and hockey gear–may be charged the standard checked baggage fee, depending on the airline. Carry-on luggage size chart All sizes in the chart below are listed in inches, and all weights are listed in pounds. Some airlines, especially budget airlines, only allow passengers one piece of carry-on luggage (and no personal item) or make a second piece of carry-on luggage available for purchase. The numbers in the chart pertain to travelers flying economy. Travelers flying first, premium, or business class are sometimes allowed to bring an extra piece of carry-on luggage or add more weight to their bags. As always, check your airline’s website for additional information. Chart compiled by Brooke Vaughan Carry on size chart across different airlines. All sizes are listed in inches, and all weights are listed in pounds. What is a personal item? A personal item must fit under the seat in front of you. Purses, small handbags and backpacks, briefcases, and laptop backpacks and bags usually make the cut. Some airlines allow diaper bags, cameras, and duty-free merchandise–or items purchased within the airport–in addition to a carry-on and personal item. How do you measure your carry-on luggage?

