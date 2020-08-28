The REI Labor Day Sale Is Here and Some of Our Favorite Gear Is Seriously Discounted

Courtesy of REI
By AFAR Editors
Aug 28, 2020
Photo by Shutterstock
Get ready for your autumn adventures with top-of-the-line outdoor gear.
Stock up on shoes, bags, water bottles, and camping gear from AFAR’s Best of lists during the REI Labor Day Sale, which runs through September 7, 2020.
For some, Labor Day marks the beginning of leaf-peeping season, the time of year they can start checking fall color forecasts and planning foliage-focused weekend road trips. But for the gearheads at AFAR, the first Monday in September means it’s time for the REI Labor Day Sale.
All year, we round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Between Friday, August 28, and Monday, September 7, 2020, many of these have been discounted up to 50 percent at REI to make room for next season’s products. Whether you’re looking for a new tent for socially distanced fall camping trips or a new grill for your backyard adventures, be sure to snag these great deals before we do.
This Labor Day sale includes some excellent deals on clothing. Not only are select colors of Patagonia’s essential puff jackets for men $100 off, but you can also get up to 50 percent off Patagonia’s Better Sweater jackets for men and women and women’s Lightweight Synchilla fleece pullovers.
With high-traction rubber outsoles and multidirectional lugs, the Hoka One One Torrent trail runners have excellent grip and are great for running trails on varied terrain. We also love that the open-engineered mesh allows our feet to breathe. This item is available through the REI Outlet at 20 percent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY20. These are also available in limited men’s sizes, too.
Eagle Creek makes some of AFAR’s favorite packing cube systems. The three-piece Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Cube Set comes in extra small, small, and medium cubes that are all made with durable water-repellent ripstop nylon that is translucent so you can easily see what you packed. The two-piece Specter Compression Cube Set and the three-piece Original Pack-It Starter Set are also on sale now.
Arc’teryx is one of our favorite brands for outdoor clothing and gear. All styles—men’s, women’s, and travel bags—are currently 25 percent off. There’s nearly 300 items to choose from, but our picks are the Granville Pack, an ultra lightweight water-resistant backpack with a sleeve for a 15-inch laptop, and the women’s Atom LT Insulated Hoodie, a water-repellent jacket that will ease the transition into fall weather.
Fall is a great season to get into hiking. Whether you’re looking for study boots, low-top hiking shoes, or lightweight trail runners, Salomon makes them all.
La Sportiva is one of our favorite brands for women’s hiking shoes and boots. Select styles for men, women, and children are currently marked down. The best deal is on the highly rated Nucleo High GTX Hiking Boots; they are currently marked down to $99 and are still available in a wide range of sizes for both men and women.
Can a sandal be a hiking shoe? With strong jacquard webbing and a toe loop to keep it secured to your feet, and a comfy, rubber compound sole that keeps it stable even in wet conditions, the women’s Chaco Z/CloudX2 definitely fits the bill. Available from the REI Outlet at 24 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY20.
Whether you’re in the market for a new reusable camping spork or a full cookset, Snow Peak makes some of our favorite camping cookware. We have our eyes on the Snow Peak Tabiki Fire & Grill, which keeps hot coals away from the ground so it’s easier to leave no trace behind while camping.
Family-run GSI Outdoors makes some of our favorite speckled enamelware for camping. It also makes popular two-burner camp stoves that have enough room to fit a three-liter pot and a nine-inch frying pan side by side while you cook.
You can find a number of tent brands and styles discounted during the REI Labor Day Sale, including the Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent and the Nemo Dagger 2, but the tall, spacious Kingdom tent sleeps six and divides to create two private rooms, making it perfect for a family trip or for solo campers looking to sleep in an outdoor castle.
The Nemo Tango Duo sleeping bag wraps a responsibly harvested 650-fill down comforter around two 20-inch inflatable air pads to create a sleeping situation only a few inches narrower than a standard full-size bed. This item is available through the REI Outlet at 20 percent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY20.
All campers need headlamps, and Petzl makes some of the best. The strap on the Petzl e+LITE is thin, but for occasional use around the campsite, you can’t beat the size and versatility of the e+LITE, which emits 50-lumen white and red beams in steady and blinking versions that light up a cutting board or guide your evening strolls away from the firepit.
Heading into the backcountry? Weighing only two ounces, the LifeStraw water filter allows you to safely sip straight from a lake or steam without needing to pump, fill, or squeeze any pouch or bottle.
For those who haven’t started carrying around a reusable water bottle, you’ve officially run out of excuses. The Vapur Element 24-ounce water bottle—an AFAR Approved pick—is currently on sale; it only weighs a fraction of what a hard-plastic bottle does and folds down when empty.
A large selection of Osprey backpacks and luggage are marked down during the REI Labor Day Sale, but one of AFAR’s favorite travel backpacks—the Ozone Duplex—is discounted in both men’s and women’s sizes. Unlike other piggyback styles, the Ozone Duplex makes the daypack—which most travelers carry more often than the full pack—the keystone element rather than a tack-on.
Mineral-based sunscreens are healthiest for your skin and the planet, but they can be paste-like and leave your skin chalky white. The easy-to-apply Thinksport Sunscreen—available in SPF 50 three-ounce tubes and an SPF 30 stick—feels sport-ready, like chemical versions, but earns the Environmental Working Group’s highest rating, which measures efficacy and health risks posed by the ingredients. We also love the tinted ThinkSun Everyday Face, which avoids the ghostly hue on cheeks and noses.
