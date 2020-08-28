The REI Labor Day Sale Is Here and Some of Our Favorite Gear Is Seriously Discounted

For some, Labor Day marks the beginning of leaf-peeping season, the time of year they can start checking fall color forecasts and planning foliage-focused weekend road trips. But for the gearheads at AFAR, the first Monday in September means it’s time for the REI Labor Day Sale.

All year, we round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Between Friday, August 28, and Monday, September 7, 2020, many of these have been discounted up to 50 percent at REI to make room for next season’s products. Whether you’re looking for a new tent for socially distanced fall camping trips or a new grill for your backyard adventures, be sure to snag these great deals before we do.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jackets

Buy now: $99 (was $199), rei.com

Deal: 50 percent off

This Labor Day sale includes some excellent deals on clothing. Not only are select colors of Patagonia’s essential puff jackets for men $100 off, but you can also get up to 50 percent off Patagonia’s Better Sweater jackets for men and women and women’s Lightweight Synchilla fleece pullovers.

Courtesy of REI The Hoka One One Torrent trail runners are available in green and navy blue colorways for both men and women.

Hoka One One Torrent Trail-Running Shoes

Buy now: $96 (Was $120), rei.com

Deal: 20 percent off

With high-traction rubber outsoles and multidirectional lugs, the Hoka One One Torrent trail runners have excellent grip and are great for running trails on varied terrain. We also love that the open-engineered mesh allows our feet to breathe. This item is available through the REI Outlet at 20 percent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY20. These are also available in limited men’s sizes, too.

Eagle Creek Packing Cubes

Buy now: From $8, rei.com

Deal: 3 0 percent off

Eagle Creek makes some of AFAR’s favorite packing cube systems. The three-piece Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Cube Set comes in extra small, small, and medium cubes that are all made with durable water-repellent ripstop nylon that is translucent so you can easily see what you packed. The two-piece Specter Compression Cube Set and the three-piece Original Pack-It Starter Set are also on sale now.

Courtesy of REI The women's Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie is available in black (seen here), gray, maroon, and teal.

All Arc’teryx clothing and gear

Buy now: From $22, rei.com

Deal: 25 percent off

Arc’teryx is one of our favorite brands for outdoor clothing and gear. All styles—men’s, women’s, and travel bags—are currently 25 percent off. There’s nearly 300 items to choose from, but our picks are the Granville Pack, an ultra lightweight water-resistant backpack with a sleeve for a 15-inch laptop, and the women’s Atom LT Insulated Hoodie, a water-repellent jacket that will ease the transition into fall weather.

All Salomon Footwear for men, women, and kids

Buy now: From $40, rei.com

Deal: 25 percent off

Fall is a great season to get into hiking. Whether you’re looking for study boots, low-top hiking shoes, or lightweight trail runners, Salomon makes them all.

Courtesy of REI The La Sportiva Nucleo High GTX Hiking Boots are available in taupe/berry for women (seen here) and chocolate/avocado for men.

La Sportiva Hiking Boots and other select footwear

Buy now: From $45, rei.com

Deal: Up to 50 percent off

La Sportiva is one of our favorite brands for women’s hiking shoes and boots. Select styles for men, women, and children are currently marked down. The best deal is on the highly rated Nucleo High GTX Hiking Boots; they are currently marked down to $99 and are still available in a wide range of sizes for both men and women.

Chaco Z/CloudX2 sandals and other select footwear

Buy now: From $30, rei.com

Deal: Up to 50 percent off

Can a sandal be a hiking shoe? With strong jacquard webbing and a toe loop to keep it secured to your feet, and a comfy, rubber compound sole that keeps it stable even in wet conditions, the women’s Chaco Z/CloudX2 definitely fits the bill. Available from the REI Outlet at 24 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY20.

Courtesy of REI The Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill allows you to create a campfire that won't leave a mark behind.

Snow Peak camping cookware

Buy now: From $4, rei.com

Deal: 20 percent off

Whether you’re in the market for a new reusable camping spork or a full cookset, Snow Peak makes some of our favorite camping cookware. We have our eyes on the Snow Peak Tabiki Fire & Grill, which keeps hot coals away from the ground so it’s easier to leave no trace behind while camping.

GSI Outdoors Selkirk 460 2-burner camp stoves

Buy now: $75 (was $100), rei.com

Deal: 25 percent off

Family-run GSI Outdoors makes some of our favorite speckled enamelware for camping. It also makes popular two-burner camp stoves that have enough room to fit a three-liter pot and a nine-inch frying pan side by side while you cook.

Courtesy of REI The REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent sleeps up to six people.

REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tents

Buy now: $374 (was $499), rei.com

Deal: 25 percent off

You can find a number of tent brands and styles discounted during the REI Labor Day Sale, including the Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent and the Nemo Dagger 2, but the tall, spacious Kingdom tent sleeps six and divides to create two private rooms, making it perfect for a family trip or for solo campers looking to sleep in an outdoor castle.

Nemo Tango Duo Sleeping Bags