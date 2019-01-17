How to Pack a Suitcase

Don’t be afraid to edit your packing list—you often need much less than what you first put in your bag.

An AFAR editor shares the packing tricks her flight attendant mother learned from more than a decade of living primarily out of her luggage.

share this article

My mother has always been a packing ninja. Watching her organize a move, tackle a mountain of paperwork or—say—jenga four preteens, two adults, and two weeks’ worth of camping supplies into a minivan is the packing equivalent of watching a martial arts expert do this. So when she started working as a flight attendant for a regional airline we’ll call Borizon over 11 years ago, we knew it was only a matter of time before she mastered the art of living out of a suitcase. Here are a handful of the lessons she’s learned after packing and unpacking her suitcase more than 4,000 times over the past decade (oh yes, she counted). Pro tips for effective packing To stay organized and maximize space . . . Outline a packing list. Then edit, edit, edit. “Editing down the contents of your suitcase can be difficult, but it’s almost always best to avoid overpacking. If the process of creating a packing list overwhelms you, try laying out what you think you’ll need. Then be realistic about what you’ll actually need—and pull the unneccessary items from the pile.” Find your perfect bag. “After more than 10 years as a flight attendant, I’ve learned to cherish bags with 360° rotating wheels and external pouches. Whether you’re looking for sleek carry-on luggage or a larger suitcase you can check, I’ve found that compartmentalized rolling bags are the best way to save space and travel with ease.” Rolling clothes is the only way to . . . roll (of course). “If you pack folded clothes flat in your suitcase, you don’t fully use the space you’re given. Rolled clothes can fit right down into the crevices of your luggage, and arranging them in packing cubes or compression bags can help you stay organized and save an incredible amount of space. Plus, rolling—as opposed to folding—is even better for wrinkle-prone items.” Develop a toiletry bag taxonomy.

Article continues below advertisement

“I always pack three different pouches for toiletries: One holds my major shower and grooming stuff (deodorant, razor, face lotion), one holds my toothbrush and toothpaste, and one holds my makeup. This way, I can find what I need easily and pack things away as I’m done with them in the morning.” Related The Best Luggage for 2019 To avoid leaving belongings behind . . . Create a mental checklist. “My first five years in this job, I literally didn’t leave home—or my hotel—without going through my packing list. But now I just ask myself, What are the things I can’t replace or live without? For me, the necessities are my work ID, my passport, my glasses, my phone, my laptop, and my jewelry. Everything else is expendable, as much as I would hate to lose it.” Establish a packing and unpacking routine. “When I get to my hotel room—it doesn’t matter if it’s midnight or two in the afternoon—I always unpack and repack in exactly the same way. For example, I keep a small dish in the external pockets of my suitcase so I can immediately take off my jewelry. I also take out my toiletry bags and my phone chargers and anything I’ll need for the next day.

Article continues below advertisement